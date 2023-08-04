Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.32K Followers

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Spencer Kurn - SVP, IR

Nick Jeffery - President and CEO

Scott Beasley - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Greg Williams - TD Cowen

Phil Cusick - JP Morgan

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Jonathan Chaplin - New Street Research

Peter Supino - Wolfe Research

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Michael Rollins - Citi

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for attending today's Frontier Communications Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Megan, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end.

I would now like to pass the conference over to Spencer Kurn, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at Frontier Communications.

Spencer Kurn

Good morning, and welcome to Frontier Communications second quarter 2023 earnings call. This is Spencer Kurn, Frontier’s Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are Nick Jeffery, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Beasley, our Chief Financial Officer. Today's presentation can be followed within the webcast available in the Events and Presentation section of our Investor Relations website.

Before we start, please see our safe harbor disclaimer on Slide 2. This is a reminder that this conference call may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed today. During the call, we may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are defined and reconciled in our earnings presentation, press release, and trending schedule.

With that, I'll turn the call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Jeffrey.

Nick Jeffery

Thanks, Spencer, and good

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.