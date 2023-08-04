Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mondi plc (MONDF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 11:31 AM ETMondi plc (MONDF), MONDY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.32K Followers

Mondi plc (OTCPK:MONDF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew King - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Powell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies

Lars Kjellberg - Credit Suisse

Charlie Muir-Sands - Exane BNP

David O'Brien - Goodbody

Justin Jordan - Davy

James Twyman - Prescient

Andrew King

Good morning all from my side. I'm Andrew King, your Group CEO and I'm joined here by Mike Powell, our CFO. I'll provide some highlights before passing on to Mike for an overview of our financial performance. I'll then give you an update on the performance of each of our business units before wrapping up with an update on some of our key strategic initiatives. After that Mike and I look forward to taking your questions.

I'm pleased to report that, we delivered a strong performance against a backdrop of what were very challenging trading conditions. Macroeconomic factors have resulted in a slowdown in demand in turn pressurizing margins and profitability relative to the very high levels achieved in 2022.

While EBITDA is down, the resilience of the business is amply demonstrated by the still strong margins and returns achieved and our very strong cash generation of €554 million in the period, up from €519 million in the prior period. The commitment of our people, our diversified portfolio of sustainable products, strong vertical integration and enviable cost competitiveness are what enable us to deliver strongly in these market conditions.

Importantly, we are able to take a long-term view on investing in our portfolio thanks to the strong cash generation, our robust balance sheet and the confidence we have in the structural growth offered by the markets we serve. We remain fully committed to our €1.2 billion expansion investment program and we're making good progress with

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.