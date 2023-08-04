Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (AMIVF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCPK:AMIVF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Goodall - Chief Executive Officer

John Ahmad - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rasib Bhanji - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Second Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, August 4, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rob Goodall, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Rob Goodall

Thank you, and thank you for calling in today on Friday morning before a long weekend. We actually have a lot of people on the line, which is nice to see.

Our CFO, John Ahmad, will start by talking about our financial results, and then I'll speak about our performance from an operational and portfolio perspective. John?

John Ahmad

Thanks, Rob. Atrium reported very strong financial results for the second quarter. Our net income of $14.4 million was a quarterly record and is up 35% year-over-year. Our earnings per share of $0.33 matched our public company records posted this past first quarter, and is up 32% from the $0.25 posted in the prior year quarter.

These financial results were driven by a slight contraction in the mortgage portfolio over the quarter being more than offset by a higher rate on the portfolio and steady operating expense levels. Market conditions continue to remain slow in the quarter, resulting in $62.6 million of principal advances, which were more than offset by $86.6 million of repayments. Both metrics being very similar to what we experienced in Q1.

That being said, we have seen a lot of good

