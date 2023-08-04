Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FRFHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.32K Followers

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCPK:FRFHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Derek Bulas - Assistant Vice President, Legal

Prem Watsa - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Peter Clarke - President & Chief Operating Officer

Jen Allen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nik Priebe - CIBC Capital Markets

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Tom MacKinnon - BMO

Scott Heleniak - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Fairfax's 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. Your lines have been placed in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

Your host for today's call is Prem Watsa; with opening remarks from Mr. Derek Bulas. And Mr. Bulas you may begin.

Derek Bulas

Good morning and welcome to our call to discuss Fairfax's 2023 second quarter results. This call may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ perhaps materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of uncertainties and risk factors.

The most foreseeable of which are set out under risk factors in our Base Shelf Prospectus, which has been filed with Canadian Securities Regulators and is available on SEDAR. Fairfax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities law.

I'll now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Prem Watsa.

Prem Watsa

Thank you, Derek. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Fairfax's 2023 second quarter conference call. I plan to give you a couple of highlights and then pass the call to Peter Clarke, our President and Chief Operating Officer to comment on the quarter; and Jen Allen, our Chief Financial Officer to provide some additional financial details.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.