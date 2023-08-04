Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.32K Followers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ashley Curtis - Assistant VP, IR

Steven Tanger - Executive Chair

Stephen Yalof - President and CEO

Michael Bilerman - EVP, CFO and Chief Investment Officer

Doug McDonald - SVP

Conference Call Participants

Greg McGinnis - Scotiabank

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Samir Khanal - Evercore ISI

Craig Mailman - Citi

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs

Floris van Dijkum - Compass Point

Mike Mueller - JPMorgan

Emily Arft - Green Street

Ashley Curtis

Good morning. This is Ashley Curtis, and I would like to welcome you to the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Yesterday evening, we issued our earnings release as well as our supplemental information package and investor presentation. This information is available on our Investor Relations website, investors.tanger.com.

Please note that during this conference call, some of management's comments will be forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. We direct you to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

During the call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G, including funds from operations or FFO, Core FFO, funds available for distribution, or FAD, same-center net operating income, adjusted EBITDAre and net debt. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and in our supplemental information.

This call is being recorded for rebroadcast for a period of time in the future. As such, it is important to note that management's comments include time-sensitive information that may only be accurate as of today's date, August 4, 2023. At this time, all participants are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.