Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Turning Point Brands Reports Positive Q2 Income And Free Cash Flow

Aug. 04, 2023 12:58 PM ETTurning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)
Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
957 Followers

Summary

  • Turning Point Brands reports strong financial performance for Q2-2023, with net revenue of $105.6 million and net income of $9.9 million.
  • The company's Zig-Zag rolling papers brand and Stroker's moist leaf tobacco contribute significantly to its revenue.
  • Turning Point Brands is positioned for future long-term growth with the legalization of cannabis.
  • I rate the company as a hold for now.
Marijuana Joints

LauriPatterson

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) sells the iconic Zig-Zag rolling papers brand. It enjoys a large north American distribution footprint. Turning Point Brands reported on August 2nd strong financial performance for Q2-2023. The company consistently reports net income and free

This article was written by

Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
957 Followers
Welcome to the home of The Cannabis Report: a monthly report on the cannabis industry. I am an analyst and consultant in the cannabis industry. I have contributed to High Times Magazine. I currently have a book out, Cannabis in the Ancient Greek and Roman World. I am most interested in technical stock analysis, option strategies, small cap strategies, and emerging markets. Feel free to contact me with any questions about the cannabis industry or publicly traded stocks in the cannabis industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.