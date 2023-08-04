Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Helios Towers plc (HTWSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 12:00 PM ETHelios Towers plc (HTWSF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.32K Followers

Helios Towers plc (OTCPK:HTWSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Greenwood - Chief Executive Officer

Manjit Dhillon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Emmet Kelly - Morgan Stanley

John Karidis - Numis

Giles Thorne - Jefferies

Rohit Modi - Citi

Stella Cridge - Barclays

Tom Greenwood

Hi, everyone, and welcome to the Helios Towers H1 2023 performance and outlook call. Very good to talk to everyone today as always. I hope your families are well and thank you very much for your time today.

So first up on Page 2, we've got the usual line-up for you of me Tom Greenwood, CEO; Manjit, our CFO; and Chris Baker-Sams, our Head of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations. I'll run through some highlights, Manjit will take us through the financial and we'll be open for Q&A at the end.

So now to Page 5 for our highlights. So today we're reporting a very strong first half of the year and tightening our guidance upwards for the full year. Many of the trends that we reported in Q1 have continued perhaps even accelerated slightly. We've grown revenues and EBITDA 32% and 28% respectively, with organic EBITDA being at 13%, up for H1 year over year. We've also delevered by 0.3x in the quarter to 4.8 and we're on track to reach around 4.5x by the year end, so very pleased with the performance of the business so far this year.

Our financial performance has been driven principally by our tenancy growth, increasing site count by 30% and total tenancy by 26% year-on-year, a large contributing factor here being the closing and the integration of our Oman acquisition last December. But very importantly, our organic growth is the best it's ever been. In fact it's over 2,300 organic tenancy in the past

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.