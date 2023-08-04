Helios Towers plc (HTWSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Helios Towers plc (OTCPK:HTWSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Tom Greenwood

Hi, everyone, and welcome to the Helios Towers H1 2023 performance and outlook call. Very good to talk to everyone today as always. I hope your families are well and thank you very much for your time today.

So first up on Page 2, we've got the usual line-up for you of me Tom Greenwood, CEO; Manjit, our CFO; and Chris Baker-Sams, our Head of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations. I'll run through some highlights, Manjit will take us through the financial and we'll be open for Q&A at the end.

So now to Page 5 for our highlights. So today we're reporting a very strong first half of the year and tightening our guidance upwards for the full year. Many of the trends that we reported in Q1 have continued perhaps even accelerated slightly. We've grown revenues and EBITDA 32% and 28% respectively, with organic EBITDA being at 13%, up for H1 year over year. We've also delevered by 0.3x in the quarter to 4.8 and we're on track to reach around 4.5x by the year end, so very pleased with the performance of the business so far this year.

Our financial performance has been driven principally by our tenancy growth, increasing site count by 30% and total tenancy by 26% year-on-year, a large contributing factor here being the closing and the integration of our Oman acquisition last December. But very importantly, our organic growth is the best it's ever been. In fact it's over 2,300 organic tenancy in the past 12 months, which includes around 1,400 in the six months year-to-date. And this represents our highest H1 volume ever.

We're seeing continued strong rollout to multiple customers across multiple markets showing the strength of the diversity of our portfolio both from a country and customer perspective meaning we're not reliant on a single customer or a single country for our growth.

In addition to a strong H1, we've also got a robust pipeline to H2, meaning that we're tightening upwards our guidance for the full year as shown on the right-hand side, EBITDA and portfolio free cash flow increasing by $5 million each at the bottom end and tenancies tightened to between 1,900 to 2,100 from the previous 1,600 bottom end.

And as always, our future revenue base is significant with about $5 billion of committed revenue corresponding to around seven years' worth with all the usual CPI and power price protections embedded and the majority being in hard currency.

Now moving on to Page 6, let's take a quick look in more detail at some key metrics which are progressing well. Our Q2 annualized EBITDA and portfolio free cash flow figures of $356 million and $234 million respectively, as you can see are now both around the lower end of our tightened guidance. So I would view this as a very good place for us to be in Q2, given we've got two more quarters of growth remaining for the full year. Similarly ROIC at 10.5% is now at the midpoint of our guidance at the midpoint of the year.

Moving to Page 7, we wanted to highlight here the embedded returns growth of our portfolio assets over time and somewhat dissect some of the noise around ROIC created by a mixture of more established versus new markets. But here we show the ROIC for the OpCos bifurcated between the more established markets and the new market and the trend over time.

On the left, we can see that ROIC site is established market Tanzania, DRC, Congo B, Ghana and South Africa. ROIC started off at around 3% and is now around – and is now up significantly over time to over 15%. And we've added roughly one percentage point per year to the ROIC in these markets. And this by the way is still very much growing.

And on the right-hand side, you can see we started off mid-single digits on ROIC and expecting to see similar ROIC growth per year as we've seen for our older more established markets. And we've had a very strong start in all four of our new markets as shown on page 8.

Through demonstrating our exceptional customer service capability, we've started to become a trusted passive infrastructure partner for all key mobile operators in these markets. This has led us to increasing site count and tenancy ratios almost across the board, which in turn has delivered significant double-digit EBITDA growth for all four new markets, as we show on the right-hand side. Our teams across the group are focused on continuing our service delivery quality and in turn keep growing our EBITDA and ROIC at a fast pace as we move forward.

And now on to Page 9, looking at our wider sustainability strategy and KPIs. I'm very pleased to say, we continue to be recognized as top ranked by agencies including MSCI FTSE4Good and Sustainalytics and MSCI and FTSE4Good recently reaffirming us in these positions. And in fact, this quarter Sustainalytics has reduced our risk rating from medium to low, reflecting the progress we've been making in this area.

On the right, you can see we're making good progress against all of our non-financial KPIs, on which management are financially incentivized and cover areas such as digital inclusion, people development diversity and carbon reduction. Finally, as an FYI, we're busy incorporating our four new markets into our carbon targets and we'll be looking to release updated targets, encompassing all nine markets early next year. At this point, we'll have a year's worth of data for all the new markets hence, this timing.

And with that, I'll hand over to Manjit for the financials and look forward to talking to everyone for Q&A at the end. Over to you, Manjit.

Manjit Dhillon

Thanks, Tom, and hello everyone. It's great to be speaking with you today. I'll be going through the financial results and starting on slide number 11. Continuing on from what Tom mentioned earlier, we have again delivered record organic tenancy additions and strong performance across all key operational and financial metrics. This really puts us in a fantastic position for the second half of 2023. And accordingly, we have tightened our guidance upwards. And I'll be speaking about that later in the deck.

On this slide, you'll see that we've summarized our main KPIs, which I'll now go through in more detail over the next few slides. So, moving on to slide number 12, our site and tenancy growth. From a site perspective, we saw a 30% increase year on year, reflecting organic growth of 657 sites and the 2,519 acquired sites in Oman. Year on year, we've added 5,334 tenancies, which is a 26% increase from a year ago. This growth was through a combination of our acquisition in Oman and also strong organic growth across all our markets with 2,317 year on year organically -- organic tenancy adds which is actually our highest ever year-on-year movement on record.

And for the Oman operation, this is really integrated well into the business. And so far year to date, we've added a total of 175 organic tenancies which is a great start. Our tenancy ratio has dropped slightly on a group basis and this is largely driven by the lower tenancy ratio of the acquired sites in Oman, which on day one had a tenancy ratio of 1.2. But we've actually already increased that to 1.27, which again is a fantastic start so far. On an organic basis, our tenancy ratio increased by 0.08x, despite the ongoing site rollouts, reflecting our strong colocation delivery in our existing markets.

Moving on to slide number 13. We've seen strong -- we've seen a 30% revenue growth and 28% EBITDA growth as Tom mentioned year on year, up 20% and 15% organically respectively. The organic growth is principally driven by tenancy additions across all of our markets, increasing our Q2 revenue by 10 percentage points in addition to CPI and power price escalators, also increasing our Q2 by another -- our Q2 revenue by another 10 percentage points.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 28% year-on-year and in line with our expectations laid out at the beginning of the year. And we're seeing good acceleration on EBITDA growth across all three segments. Organic growth, as I mentioned expanded 15% year on year, while inorganic growth contributed the remaining 13%. And again, that's predominantly coming from the Oman market.

Our Q2 margin has stayed flat at 15% -- at 50% I should say. On a constant fuel price basis, however, our Q2 adjusted EBITDA would have been 53% supported by our growth and tenancy ratio expansion. However, due to higher fuel prices which increased both our revenues through power price escalators and OpEx comparably, margin has remained diluted by three points and remains at 50%.

And moving on to slide 14, I'll dig into this impact in a bit more detail. And on this slide, we set out walk-throughs of our revenue and EBITDA progression year on year for Q2 2023. This should now be quite a familiar slide and demonstrates our now proven resilience to FX CPI and power prices. The first four bars of each bridge organic tenancy growth, power escalations, CPI escalations and FX, all combined to make up organic growth and acquisitions being the contributions from new markets.

The record organic growth of 2,317 tenancies year on year has driven the 10% growth in revenue and 13% growth in EBITDA. But I'll take a minute now just to drill into the escalation movements. As a quick reminder, we have escalated almost every customer contract in all of our markets. For power, roughly 50% of our contracts have cost the power escalators, 50% annual escalators. And these escalate in relation to the local prices for fuel and electricity. So if local prices go up, then the escalator goes up. And if the prices go down, then the escalator goes down.

For CPI, we have annual CPI escalators. And they typically kick in between December and February, although we do have one or two to escalate slightly later in the year. We continue to see local fuel price increases and that's principally been driven by DRC, which has accordingly increased revenues by 8%. As mentioned previously, we've created a robust business model by design. We structured the increasing revenues to effectively offset the increased OpEx, due to higher power prices to protect our EBITDA on a dollar basis.

On the left-hand side, you can see that the power revenues increased by $11 million in Q2 and that falls through to flat EBITDA on the right-hand side. So from a margin perspective, there is some dilution because the EBITDA margin in the power price movements is lower than the overall group margin and in this case diluted margin by three percentage points.

However, in a period where we've seen significant power price increases, we've been able to keep our EBITDA roughly flat, meaning that our contracts are escalating effectively and offset the OpEx impact of higher power prices. Quickly [indiscernible] on CPI and FX. Local CPI is currently just north of 10%, which has resulted in revenues increasing by roughly 5%. The CPI escalators have effectively more than offset the FX movements on revenue and on the EBITDA side. So again the escalators have covered the FX movements very well.

I think this bridge shows a useful demonstration of our business mechanics. And again standing back and looking at this from an EBITDA level, there is little to no impact to FX and power prices. And we are well-protected from macro volatility with the key driver here being growth in tenancy additions both organically and inorganically and operation improvements. And both of which are under our control in how we want the business to operate.

Moving on to slide 15. You'll see the usual breakdowns again provided, which is actually very consistent from previous updates. 98% of our revenues come from blue-chip mobile network operators comprising mainly Airtel Africa, Vodacom, and Orange alongside other M&As such as Axian and Omantel. This graph's highlighting that our largest customers are spread across a few markets, showing how diversified our business is.

We have strong long-term contracts with our customers. And at the end of the year, we had long-term contracted revenues of $4.9 billion with an average remaining life of 7.1 years. That's up 17% from $4.2 billion a year ago. Again this means excluding new wins and rollouts we already have that revenue contracted and in the bag and provides a strong underlying earnings stream to the business.

We also have 64% of our revenues in hard currency being either US dollar or euro-pegged and 71% when looking at it from an adjusted EBITDA perspective, again providing a fantastic natural FX hedge for the business. And this is further complemented by the escalators, which I've just spoken about.

Finally on this slide with the new market expansion in the last couple of years, we're seeing a more diversified split of revenues with the Middle East and North Africa segment now representing 8% of our H1 revenues.

Moving on to Slide 16 and taking a look at our cash flow. As mentioned earlier, we've seen portfolio free cash flow of $125 million, up 24% year-on-year. And as you can see, the cash generated is almost covering both our interest expense and all of our discretionary CapEx meaning that the group is bridging closer towards being adjusted free cash flow neutral/positive.

With regards to working capital, as expected and communicated at the Q1 results, we've seen an improvement in working capital with receivable days decreasing from 57 to 49 days. Receivables can be lumpy and timing of payments can struggle at period ends. So whilst we also aim to reduce receivables days, the days can move period on period due to this. However, generally they've remained within a relatively tight range and movements are attuned mainly to timing rather than any bad debt issues.

And as always we have disciplined cash flow management. And capital allocation is top of mind. which brings us to Slide 17, which shows a summary of our CapEx. On the left-hand side of the table in H1 2023, we incurred total CapEx of $93 million, which is mainly made up of growth CapEx, reflecting again our strong organic tenancy growth in the first half of the year. $93 million roughly trends in line with where we expect to be at the full year, i.e. driven mainly by tenancy rollout.

In terms of 2023 guidance, the CapEx range -- given the great organic tenancy growth we've had so far this year and the organic tenancy rollout we expect for the rest of the year, we've increased the low end of our previously announced guidance by $10 million increasing from $130 million to $140 million with the top end of the range remaining unchanged. Additionally worth pointing out that non-discretionary CapEx has remained unchanged at $40 million.

So as you can see now in our CapEx guidance, now that we've gone through a key phase of expansion and acquisition integration for the rest of 2023 we'll be focusing on organic growth, leasing up our expanded portfolio and keeping CapEx tightly controlled as always.

Moving on to slide 18. Our net leverage at the end of H1 2023 has decreased by 0.3x to 4.8x. Whilst this is still above our medium-term target range of 3.5 to 4.5 this is driven by the closing of the Oman transaction as I've mentioned previously. We do expect net leverage to be in or around the high end of our target range by the end of the year, so near enough 4.5x by the end of the year. We have a clear pathway to de-lever the business at about 0.5x per annum on an organic EBITDA growth perspective and we're on track to deliver that.

As it stands today, we have ample liquidity and have $420 million of available funds, comprising cash on balance sheet and undrawn debt facilities. Importantly our debt is largely fixed with 80% of drawn debt at fixed rates, which is long tenured with average remaining life of around four years. We are pleased to say that we're in a comfortable position with ample time remaining on our facilities. But again as previously mentioned, we do actively monitor our options and opportunities. And should we look to press ahead with anything it will be for strategic reasons, which is a great place to be in.

On to Slide 19 and looking at guidance. As Tom mentioned earlier on the call, we've made great progress on our 2023 goals. And accordingly we have tightened our full-year guidance upwards. Given now our robust tenancy growth and strong commercial pipeline for the remainder of the year, we've adjusted upwards the low end of the organic tenancy guided range. So we're now targeting between 1,900 to 2,100, compared to 1,600 to 2,100 prior guidance, implying year-on-year growth of about 8% to 9%.

For adjusted EBITDA, the low end of the previous range has been tightened by $5 million with the updated range being $355 million to $365 million. And accordingly portfolio free cash flow has also been tightened upwards by $5 million again moving to $235 million to $245 million. And this is really due to the great expectations on tenancy growth. And as a consequence of spend through CapEx is also edging up slightly on the low end, but again non-discretionary CapEx remaining the same.

In general, it's been a fantastic first half of the year with various key metrics hitting records. And we're very, very excited about the opportunities ahead. And this looks to be another record year for Helios Towers.

And with that, I'll pass back to Tom to wrap up.

Tom Greenwood

Thanks very much, Manjit. So just on page 20 now for the key takeaways. I think pretty clear messages today to be honest. We're executing on our 2022 goals, acquisitions integrated, organic growth accelerating, EBITDA growth significant, and net leverage stepping down. Business model obviously robust with our hard currency mix contractual protections and attractive customer and market dynamics with our strong positions in our market; and of course FY2023 guidance being tightened upwards.

So with that we'll pause. I'll hand back to Nadia, and we'll do some Q&A. Thank you everyone.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. And our first question today comes from Emmet Kelly of Morgan Stanley. Emmet, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Emmet Kelly

Yes. Thank you very much. Good morning everyone. and thank you for taking my questions. My first question is on POPs growth just for Helios as a group. Historically, H2 has been stronger than H1. So how should we think about H2 POPs growth for the remainder of this year given the very strong H1, you've already recorded and given the new guidance is in place?

And my second question is kind of related to the first one. It's on the DRC POPs growth has been particularly strong in the first half. Can you say a few words on what's driving the tenancy growth here and how sustainable these trends are going forward please? Thank you.

Tom Greenwood

Hey Emmet. Tom, here. Thanks very much for the questions. Yes, look -- so I mean we've been very pleased with the progress in H1. Clearly H2 is also looking strong. We have a strong pipeline. To be honest that pipeline was actually not spending beyond H2. And we're starting to look at planning tenancy through 2024 as well. So for now, we've upped our bottom end of our guidance as you've seen to 1900 to 2100. When we report our Q3s, we'll give you any further update on that. But yes, now focusing on the guidance range for now, but yes, decent pipeline growth for the next year actually as well, which is good.

And yes, look, DRC clearly having a strong period at the moment. I think with DRC and -- to be honest a number of our other markets are the same. There's a very good mix of mobile operators in the market with Vodacom, Orange, Airtel and Africell. There's a fairly level playing field when it comes to market share in that market. And the population is about 100 million and about 40 million people still live in areas with zero cell coverage today. Therefore, there's a lot of coverage demand going into new areas and doing newbuilds build to suits.

But equally in the big cities in DRC -- and I was actually in Kinshasa a few weeks ago. There's a huge demand for data and technology. So 5G trials have now started in Kinshasa. I was actually roaming on 5G, when I was there a few weeks ago. And of course that brings the need for more densification in the cities as well as extra equipment and amendments on existing sites. So, all of that really is a very good environment. And of course, us being the largest tower company in the country with 65% or so of the towers to date puts us in a good position to capture a lot of that growth coming.

Emmet Kelly

Super. Thanks very much, Tom.

Tom Greenwood

Thanks Emmet.

Thank you. The next question comes from John Karidis of Numis. John, please go ahead. Your line is open.

John Karidis

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and a warm congratulations to the entire team for this -- another set of good results. So -- very good results. So, I'm being really picky, so I apologize for this. What's happening with Tanzania, in terms of sites and tenancies? On a quarter-by-quarter basis, they seem to have gone backwards. Can you give us some visibility there please?

Tom Greenwood

Yes sure. Hey John. Yes in terms of -- just related to a small operator, who we removed from the sites. So, to be honest barely any financial impact, if anything. And as you've seen from the financial numbers and plans on there from a year-over-year perspective, revenue and EBITDA are both up about 20% and quarter-on-quarter revenue is up 2% and EBITDA was up 3%. Year-over-year tenancy is over 300. So yeah, so that was effectively just a one-off where we removed a bunch of small operator equipment from sites. And so that's reflected in the tenancy numbers but actually zero impact on the financials.

John Karidis

Thanks, Tom. And then lastly, could you update us a little bit on the progress you're making on the uptime metric across the footprint where you are and where you're headed, please?

Tom Greenwood

Yeah, absolutely, you mean on the power uptime metric?

John Karidis

Yes, sir. Yeah.

Tom Greenwood

Yeah. Absolutely, yeah. So look at the moment, I think we actually displayed this on page 9. So yeah we're at 99.98% uptime across the entire portfolio. So that's up 0.01% from last year. And obviously, this is now encompassing all of the new markets. And it's great to see actually. In all four of the new markets, for example, we've already delivered significant improvements in the power uptime across all those new four portfolios in taking them on which obviously is part of the reason mobile operators will outsource to us.

Yeah, so we're making good progress, and I expect that to continue to improve. We've set ourselves a fairly tough task of hitting 100% by 2026 -- or just shy of 100% I should say. But yeah, we're on track for our longer-term goal on that one as well.

John Karidis

That's great. Thank you. Again congrats to all of you. Thank you.

Tom Greenwood

Thanks, John.

And our next question is Giles Thorne of Jefferies. Giles, please go ahead, your line is open.

Giles Thorne

Thank you. A question for Manjit and picking up on the commentary around reaching the top end of your leverage channel this year and then deleveraging, if everything goes to plan by a further 0.5 times every year thereafter. So I will be interested to get an update on what condition -- under what conditions exactly Manjit you would consider initiating some kind of shareholder remuneration? And indeed, which would be your preference out of buy backs and dividends? Thanks.

Manjit Dhillon

Hi, Giles. Thanks for the question. Yeah. So look, I think we still want to be getting towards the middle end of the range at least in terms of the leverage. But I mean, buybacks at the current share price does actually make sense. So we're certainly kind of reviewing that option. We think it's highly undervalued. So we will be monitoring that over the short-term period. And yes, absolutely, it's our desire to pay a dividend in the short to medium term as well. So as long as we continue to de-lever getting within our desired range preferably towards the middle of that at least then we would actually start to look at some kind of shareholder disbursements if not a little bit sooner.

Giles Thorne

That's great. Thanks.

Thank you. The question go to Rohit Modi of Citi. Rohit, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Rohit Modi

Thanks for the opportunity. Some of them are already answered so a couple of follow-ups actually. Of course, we -- in Tanzania you talk about you have to like go in and update us on the network. Technology [ph] is this the part of your -- already part of baked into your guidance earlier when you announced the guidance early in the year or this is kind of a one-off? So your tenancy growth in the first half is actually much higher than what we were expecting in the books at the start of the year.

Secondly, on the current capital employed you mentioned a 10.5% ROIC. If possible can you give any color on what is the ROIC of your matured markets like the Tanzania and DRC? What is your ROIC in the new markets like Oman and Madagascar? That would be really helpful.

And thirdly, on the leverage side and also the shareholder remuneration, I'm just trying to understand. Now, the priority will be M&A or shareholder remuneration going forward? Is there a change in the view there? Thank you.

Tom Greenwood

Hey, Rohit. Yeah. No, thanks very much for the question. So, yeah, first one the answer is yes. That's within the guidance. And obviously, the net kind of debt so far this year of around 1,400 obviously reflect that already. So that's all there and accounted for. Regarding the ROIC – yeah, so if you look at page seven in our presentation the chart on the left reflects the established markets of Tanzania, DRC, Congo, B Ghana and South Africa. Tanzania and DRC are by far the largest out of those five markets. So, the 15.5% ROIC that you see there for H1 is largely reflective of Tanzania and DRC. And then on the right-hand side you see the blended ROIC for the new markets.

Now, we don't split that out by market. But I think that gives a good sense of kind of where we're starting from. And as I said we move forward in co-locations and tenancies. They should be ticking up as well.

On page 8, we show the CAGR -- the EBITDA CAGR so far of the four new markets all of which a very strong. So Senegal 14% CAGR; Madagascar 16% CAGR; Malawi probably a little bit of an outlier at 38% CAGR; and then Oman 15% CAGR. And that's -- but like I would say very strong start in all four. And that will obviously start to be reflected in the ROIC as we move forward. And then I'm sorry. Your third question sorry can you just repeat that please?

Rohit Modi

Sorry. Third question was on -- now that priority will be leverage on shareholder return -- as you mentioned you're also considering shareholder return in some time. I'm just trying to understand what you would consider like M&A versus shareholder return?

Tom Greenwood

Yeah, no absolutely. Well look as Manjit mentioned previously as we move forward on this trend clearly reasonably soon there'll start to be surplus cash in the business. Now it will all come down to the position at the time, but for sure getting to be a dividend payer and/or doing a share buyback is clearly where the business is heading. And we'll continue to monitor that as we move forward both looking at external opportunities as well and winding that up, but certainly becoming a dividend payer is where we want to get to. And on this trend we got there reasonably soon in the more short to medium term.

Rohit Modi

Thank you. And sorry about missing that slide. Thank you so much.

Tom Greenwood

Thank you. Thanks Rohit.

Our next question comes from Stella Cridge of Barclays. Stella, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Stella Cridge

Hi, there. Good morning, everyone. Many thanks for the update as well. I just wanted to follow up on those prior questions regarding the intentions to look at shareholder returns. I'm just wondering when you're looking at the bond market or borrowing rates at the moment, how will you balance say accumulating some cash ahead of the maturity in 2025 versus the other potential options that you mentioned just there? That would be great. Thanks.

Tom Greenwood

Thanks, Stella. Manjit do you want to take that?

Manjit Dhillon

Yeah, absolutely. Hi, Stella. I hope you're well. Look we will have to look at the balance at the time. I mean clearly it's all dependent on what rate we can get for a potential refinancing of the bonds. So as we get closer to that decision point we'll have to review it at that time. But all things being equal, we are now getting into a point where we'll have an inflection point where it really starts to generate good capital.

We'll be able to -- in our opinion we'll be able to do both potential paydowns, but also look at actually distributing capital to shareholders. We should be able to do a bit of both in short. But again it all comes down to the decision point at the time. It also comes down to what opportunities are available for the company in terms of organic and M&A growth as well. So we have to look at it on a case-by-case basis. But from what we can see today we think there will be the potential to do both deleveraging and also some form of shareholder disbursements in the short to medium term.

Stella Cridge

That's great. Many thanks for those comments. I mean in terms of the work that you've done since the last quarter do you get a sense at the moment that there might be potentially more attractive options in the loan market and say at a Holdco – potential Holdco level or versus the bond market? I just wondered where that's heading in terms of cost of funding as well?

Manjit Dhillon

Yes, it's a good question. So we continue to engage with both bond investors, convertible investors and also the loan market. And I think that there are certainly opportunities in all three of those actually. The loan market certainly there's a few opportunities that we are exploring at the moment. So yes, in short. There seem to be some potential opportunities in that space. But again, we do also really like the high-yield bonds. We have a good relationship with our high-yield investors. So we are keeping a close track of that too.

I guess the good point here is that we're under no rush to do something. So if something comes about and if our work continues then it provides us with a good option and we may look to pursue that. But I think the positive thing that we've done over the last few years was open up a few of these different streams to ourselves. So we do have good relationship banks and which is expanding. We have a goal named bond universe and our convertible universe. So it means that we've got a few different strands that we can pull out.

Stella Cridge

That's great. Many thanks for those extra comments as well.

Manjit Dhillon

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question Lino Schaus [ph] of PSquared Asset Management. Lino, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey. Thank you very much for the question. Actually mine is just a quick follow-up from the last one on funding. Do you guys have a sense on the timeline when you would look at taking care of the bond in terms of refinancing? Thank you.

Manjit Dhillon

Yeah, I'll pick this one up. So the bond is due in December 25. We want to at the latest like to deal with that before it becomes current so end of next year. But realistically, we're actively monitoring it at the moment now. So anytime between I guess effectively now, end of year, early next year, all the way up until the end of next year. So I think we've still got a good period of time before we – so we have to do something. So this is more around us being strategically monitoring it at the moment.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. Thank you.

Manjit Dhillon

Thank you.

Thank you. We have no further questions. I'll now hand back to Tom for any closing comments.

Tom Greenwood

That's great. Well look, thank you very much everyone for your time today. Thanks very much for the questions. And as always, please feel free to contact us for any follow-ups. We're always available. Thanks everyone. And we'll be talking to you at our Q3 and potentially seeing you on our roadshows in the next couple of weeks as well. So look forward to that. Take care everyone and stay well. Thank you.