Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Corbus Pharmaceuticals: Uncertainty In A Cash-Burning Early Clinical-Stage Company

Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
57 Followers

Summary

  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals is shifting its strategy after the Lenabasum failure, focusing on new drugs CRB-601 & CRB-701.
  • Despite a healthy balance sheet, Corbus' cash reserves are steadily depleting, especially when the company has generated no revenue in the past several quarters.
  • The company contends with challenges in gaining traction after Lenabasum's failure, a lack of late-stage clinical drugs, and concerns over the company's future financial position.
New year 2023 question risk danger warning sign

alexsl

Introduction

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) has gone on over 2 years without any analyst coverage. In the last few years, investors were banking on the breakthrough of Lenabasum as a catalyst for the company, and Seeking Alpha analysts continuously gave the company "Buy ratings" despite

This article was written by

Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
57 Followers
I get to the bottom of things.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.