My Dividend Growth Portfolio: Mid-Summer Update

Aug. 04, 2023 1:23 PM ETADP, AVGO, BBY, BX, CAH, CME, DUK, FIBK, FIS, HD, JNJ, KR, MDT, MMM, MO, MSA, NNN, NXST, SCHD, SJM, SNA, T, TGT, TSCO, UPS, VZ, WBA1 Comment
Summary

  • I have been collecting dividends and enjoying all-time highs in my portfolio, but I have not made many new purchases.
  • I decided to sell my position in Cardinal Health due to a lack of significant dividend increase and swapped it for Home Depot, ADP, and CME Group.
  • I discuss the variable dividend of Blackstone and my decision to hold onto my shares in Johnson & Johnson despite a recent exchange offer.
Traveling on a motorcycle on the roads

bymuratdeniz

It's been a couple of months since I have done an update report. Summers are always hectic, so much to do in such a short time. This year has been particularly busy with a few weeks in Iceland and remodeling a rental. But, now things

This article was written by

I spent 20 years in the natural resource sector in project development, project management, and business development. I typically invest in dividend growth stocks, although I do have an large investment property portfolio. In the past I have invested using momentum strategies, option strategies, and focused on growth stocks. However in 2009 I converted almost entirely to dividend growth investing as I found this was most in line with my investing goals, and allowed me to sleep easy at night! While I "retired" at 42, so I could be home to take my daughter to school, pick her up, and attend her events every day.  My many areas of investing allowed me to do this relatively comfortably, although time will tell if I stay retired. UPDATE: I recently accepted a position, not because I had to, but because I wanted to. It's amazing the difference work is when you are choosing to be there, rather than having to work.

Comments (1)

P
Pippy54
Today, 1:31 PM
Premium
Comments (391)
Do you look at any individual preferred stocks to help reach your goal?
