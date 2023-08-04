Intuit: 30% Year-To-Date Return Is Something You Should Extrapolate Into The Future
Summary
- Intuit's stock has performed well but this is not reflective of the company's actual business performance.
- The recent rally in growth stocks has supported the share price, but this trend may not last for long.
- In spite of the company's strong pricing power, margins are under pressure and risks related to capital allocation remain.
Fears around Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:INTU) have been largely dispelled in recent months as the stock returned more than 30% since the start of the year and continued trailing the high-flying tech sector, as measured by the Nasdaq Composite index below.
As good as this sounds, it has little to do with Intuit's business itself. Even worse, Intuit's risk profile actually shows that the stock should be doing far better than the equity market as a whole due to its two-year beta coefficient of 1.59.
The main problem, however, stems from the fact that outside forces that propelled Intuit share price to its recent highs are fading, while at the same time the business itself is not in a good spot to support its premium valuation.
Don't Forget Market Forces
Since the start of the year, growth stocks have once again been flirting with all-time highs, and as I recently showed - the recent rally is unsustainable. On the other hand, value stocks have remained relatively flat on a nominal basis and lost money when adjusted for inflation.
Without getting into too much detail on an issue that I recently covered, the expected pivot in the current monetary policy in combination with the highly supportive fiscal policy have prompted the recent unsustainable rally in growth stocks.
Not surprisingly, INTU daily returns remain highly dependent on this dynamic. The stock itself exhibits very high correlation with an index that takes daily returns of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) and from these subtract the daily returns of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF (VTV).
The reason why Intuit is so heavily exposed to the outperformance of growth stocks over value is that the company is still among the highest growth names in the large cap cloud and software space (see below).
As we could observe from the graph above, however, Intuit's growth has slowed down meaningfully over the past two-year period.
That's also not something unique for Intuit and it appears that overall revenue growth within the space has been mean reverting, i.e. rates for high-growth stocks have been coming down, while those for the value names have been accelerating in recent years.
As revenue growth variance is coming down, the high momentum names are the most exposed to the risk of a downward multiple repricing - this is a topic that I covered in a lot of detail all the way back in 2021.
Focusing On Margins And Pricing Power
In addition to the momentum trade that we saw above, gross margins are another key driver for valuations on a cross-sectional basis within the broader peer group in the cloud and software space.
In that regard, INTU is in a similar position to Adobe (ADBE), which is facing problems of its own and has been benefiting by the strong performance of growth relative to value we saw in the previous section.
The graph above clearly illustrates just how important gross profitability is for Intuit as small changes to margins could lead to large swings in the company's Price-to-Sales multiple.
This is where the company's strong pricing power of its legacy services comes into play and allows INTU to retain its high gross margins even as costs continue to increase and the company makes a move into lower gross margin areas.
Our overall performance this year demonstrates the strength of our platform and portfolio, including our ability to maintain earnings power in uncertain times while investing in the most important areas to drive long-term durable growth.
Source: Intuit Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript
I recently took a deep dive into the company's pricing power and showed how Intuit has been able to support margins through significant price increases. Since then, the management has taken yet another step to increase the pricing of some of its most popular service offerings - Quickbooks.
That's why the Small Business and Self Employed segment continues to be a key driver for operating profitability, increasing by roughly $300m for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 when compared to the prior period. As we see down below, all other segments have remained relatively flat as far as operating profitability is concerned.
This development, however, has not been enough to offset rising costs and lower gross margins at Intuit's newly acquired businesses. As a result, gross margin during the seasonally strong third quarter of this year came in well below the same periods in 2022 and 2021.
This creates yet another risk for Intuit's share price and would likely put more pressure on the management to further increase prices in the coming months.
Market Optimism And Capital Allocation
In the meantime, the market has been willing to ignore all these risks as Intuit's management remained upbeat on its guidance for fiscal year 2023, which ended just a few days ago on the 31st of July.
We are raising our total company fiscal year 2023 revenue, operating income, earnings per share guidance. I am very proud of our team, as we now expect revenue and operating income to grow double digits, and margins to expand even more than previously guided.
Source: Intuit Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript
As usual, Wall Street Analysts have been following suit and are still very optimistic about the company with consensus ratings hovering near all-time highs.
In the meantime, it's not only gross profitability that has been coming down, but operating margin also is near multi-year lows, even though Intuit benefits massively from higher economies of scale as a result of its recent acquisition spree.
To finance these deals, the company borrowed massively and seems to have largely exhausted its current borrowing ability as interest coverage now stands at decade lows during a time when interest rates are rising.
On the equity front, Intuit also has diluted shareholders in recent years, but since the start of FY 2023 the dilution seems to have stopped which is a very good sign for shareholders.
But that's only on the surface as share-based compensation continues to skyrocket and now makes more than a third of the company's cash flow from operating activities.
This requires INTU to retain a generous share repurchase program in order to avoid shareholder dilution and the management seems committed to it.
We repurchased $483 million of stock during the third quarter. Depending on market conditions and other factors, our aim is to be in the market each quarter.
Source: Intuit Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript
So far, for the nine months of the current fiscal year, Intuit has spent nearly $1.5bn on share repurchases which is significant considering the cash flow from operations stood at $4.2bn during the same period.
Overall, Intuit's leverage has increased significantly in recent years and the company also relies heavily on its generous share-based compensation packages to retain talent. Although the latter does not influence the company's free cash flow, it does require significant cash outflows on share repurchases in order to keep the total share count stable.
Conclusion
After returning more than 30% during the first seven months of the year, Intuit's share price appears to be at the mercy of momentum trade once again. On top of that, issues related to profitability and the company's recent pivot away from its decade-long capital allocation process create additional risks for shareholders that the market does not seem to fully account for. In the light of all that, the share price would most likely continue to underperform the broader market going forward.
This article was written by
Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.
Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.
Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder .
All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
