TriplePoint Venture Growth: Net Asset Value Dips, Bad Loans Spike, Dividend Safe

Aug. 04, 2023 1:36 PM ETTriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG)3 Comments
Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • TriplePoint Venture Growth fell double digits in intraday trading following its fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings. This decline came on the back of continued net asset value weakness.
  • The venture-focused BDC saw loans on non-accrual status rise markedly during its second quarter.
  • A quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share was well covered by net investment income which also handily beat consensus estimates.
VanMoof-Bike

Canetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's not great when a ticker immediately falls by double digits following the publication of their earnings result and TriplePoint Venture Growth's (NYSE:TPVG) decline of just over 10% was not an overreaction. The venture-focused business development company recently declared a quarterly

Pacifica Yield
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

R
RWilliam
Today, 1:50 PM
Appreciate the article, thx! Well covered.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 1:45 PM
The fall was more because of an analysis downgrade to sell and a target price of $9.75
Earnings itself didn't cause the massive drop the downgrade did
RWilliam
Today, 1:50 PM
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut exactly, earnings looked great. I did get filled below my limit at 10.75.

I reduced these venture BDC (TRIN TPVG HRZN) started adding back recently, I’m too early? GL
