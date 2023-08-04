Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.33K Followers

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Payne - Chief Legal Officer

Rich Corrado - President & Chief Executive Officer

Quint Turner - Chief Financial Officer

Paul Chase - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Galanti - Stifel

Jack Atkins - Stephens Inc

Michael Ciarmoli - Truist

Thomas Fitzgerald - Cowen

Christopher Stathoulopoulos - Susquehanna

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Air Transport Services Group's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that, today's conference may be recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host today Mr. Joe Payne, Chief Legal Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Joe Payne

Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We issued our earnings release yesterday after the market closed. It's on our website atsginc.com.

Let me begin by advising you that, during the course of this call, we will make projections and other forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results and other future events may differ materially from those we describe here. These forward-looking statements are based on information plans and estimates as of the date of this call.

Air Transport Services Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions factors new information or other changes. These factors include, but are not limited to unplanned changes in the market demand for our assets and services; our operating airline's ability to maintain on-time service and control costs; the cost and timing with respect to which we are able to purchase and modify aircraft to a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.