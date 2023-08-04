Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 1:38 PM ETVector Group Ltd. (VGR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.33K Followers

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Howard Lorber - President & Chief Executive Officer

Nick Anson - President & Chief Operating Officer, Liggett Vector Brands

Conference Call Participants

Pallav Mittal - Barclays

Operator

Welcome to Vector Group Ltd.'s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded and simultaneously webcast. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website located at www.vectorgroupltd.com.

During this call, the terms adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and tobacco adjusted operating income will be used. These terms are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to but not as a substitute for other measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA and tobacco adjusted operating income are contained in the company's earnings release which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Before the call begins, I would like to read a Safe Harbor statement. The statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks are described in more detail in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission's filings.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to President and Chief Executive Officer of Vector Group, Howard Lorber.

Howard Lorber

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Vector Group's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me today are Richard Lampen, our Chief Operating Officer; Bryant Kirkland, our Chief Financial Officer; and Nick Anson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Liggett Vector Brands. I'll begin with

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.