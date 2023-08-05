Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Inflation Reads, UPS, Disney, Alibaba, Wayfair And Kellogg

Aug. 05, 2023 11:00 AM ETVitro Biopharma, Inc. (VTRO), APGE, SGMT, W, K
Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports and conference presentations.

Stocks to Watch subscribers can also tune in on Sundays for a curated podcast that's available on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

The pace of earnings slows down in the week ahead, although powerhouse reports and potentially sector-rattling updates are due in from Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) (preview), United Parcel Service (UPS), Disney (DIS) (analysis), and Alibaba (BABA) (preview). So far, just under 80% of S&P 500 firms have beaten Q2 consensus EPS estimates, while only 59% of firms have beaten revenue expectations. That current percentage of revenue beats is the lowest level in three years. The economic calendar features fresh updates on inflation, with the July Consumer Price Index report due out on August 10 and the Producer Price Index report set to be released on August 11. The bond market could also be in the spotlight next week, with the auctions of three- and 10-year notes and 30-year bonds going off at higher amounts than originally forecast and yields generally on the rise. Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Kellogg (NYSE:K) hold key investors events, while the Def Con hacker convention will give AI systems a serious test on vulnerabilities.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, August 7 - Tyson Foods (TSN), Lucid Group (LCID), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Paramount Global (PARA), and Palantir Technologies (PLTR).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, August 8 - Eli Lilly (LLY), United Parcel Service (UPS), Coupang (CPNG), Li Auto (LI), and Datadog (DDOG).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, August 9 - Disney (DIS), Trade Desk (TTD), Roblox (RBLX), Wynn Resorts (

Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

