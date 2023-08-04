Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 2:41 PM ETTTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.34K Followers

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Miller - SVP, Treasurer and IR

Ken Tuchman - Chairman and CEO

Shelly Swanback - President and CEO, TTEC Engage

Francois Bourret - Interim CFO, TTEC

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord

Cassie Chan - Bank of America

Operator

Welcome to TTEC's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded at the request of TTEC.

I'd now like to turn it over to your host, Mr. Paul Miller, TTEC's Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer. Thank you, sir. You may begin the call.

Paul Miller

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. TTEC is hosting this call to discuss its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.

Participating on today's call are Ken Tuchman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TTEC; Shelly Swanback, President of TTEC and Chief Executive Officer of TTEC Engage; and Francois Bourret, Interim Chief Financial Officer of TTEC.

Yesterday TTEC issued a press release announcing its financial results. While this call will reflect items discussed within that document. For a complete information about our financial performance, we also encourage you to read our second quarter 2023 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which we anticipate filing in the coming business days.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that matters discussed on today's call may include forward-looking statements related to our operating performance, financial goals and business outlook, which are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinion as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.