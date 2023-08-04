Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.34K Followers

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CDPYF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Dolan - Associate Director of Investor Relations

Mark Kenney - President & Chief Executive Officer

Julian Schonfeldt - Chief Investment Officer

Stephen Co - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord

Mike Markidis - BMO Capital Markets

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Cowen

Kyle Stanley - Desjardins

Brad Sturges - Raymond James

Jimmy Shan - RBC

Gaurav Mathur - iA Capital Markets

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Mario Saric - Scotia Bank

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand conference call over to our host Nicole Dolan of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nicole Dolan

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that during our conference call this morning, we may include forward-looking statements about expected future events and the financial and operating results of CAPREIT, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. We direct your attention to Slide 2, and our other regulatory filings for important information about these statements.

I will now turn the call over to Mark Kenney, President and CEO.

Mark Kenney

Thanks, Nicole. Good morning, everyone. Joining me this morning is Stephen Co, our Chief Financial Officer; and Julian Schonfeldt, our Chief Investment Officer.

Let's get started with an overview of our operational performance on Slide 4. As you can see, this slide demonstrates the increasingly tight rental market that we're experiencing across Canada. For Canadian residential portfolio, occupied AMR increased by 6.5% compared to the same period last year and 5.1% on a same-property basis. This was achieved alongside consistently high occupancies of nearly 99%.

