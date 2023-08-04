Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 2:49 PM ETAcacia Research Corporation (ACTG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.34K Followers

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Fink - Managing Partner

MJ McNulty - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Kirsten Hoover - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum

Brett Reiss - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Acacia Research Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are placed on a listen-only mode, and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host Mr. Rob Fink of FNK IR. Sir, if you may begin.

Rob Fink

Thank you, operator. Hosting the call today are MJ McNulty, Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Kirsten Hoover, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Before beginning, I'd like to remind you that information provided during this call may contain forward-looking statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to the company's plans, objectives, and expectations for future operations, and are based on the current estimates and projections, future results or trends.

Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risk factors and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks, and uncertainties, please see the risk factors described in Acacia's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

I'd also like to remind everyone that, a press release disclosing the financial results was issued this afternoon, just after the close of market. This release may be accessed on the company's website under the Press Release section of the Investor Relations tab at acaciaresearch.com under the News

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.