Vornado Vs. Kilroy Realty: I'm Upbeat On Both Of These High-Quality Office REITs - But Only Bought One

Summary

  • While Office REITs have long been out of favor, it is only post-pandemic that the ones with top-notch quality and location are also attractively priced.
  • Vornado and Kilroy Realty are owners of extremely high quality Class A office buildings, which have a future in coexistence with hybrid work schedules.
  • At today’s valuation, investors are paying 6x FFO for VNO and 7x FFO for KRC—it pays to have a contrarian bet.

Lower Manhattan in New York City

Sleg/iStock via Getty Images

As interest rates mercilessly rose in 2022, investors began to sell off office REITs, whose stocks had made partial recoveries in 2021 after crashing at the onset of the pandemic. Even the commercial real estate ((

Stan is an opinion writer for Shareholder Vote Exchange, Inc., the world’s first marketplace for trading shareholder voting rights. The majority of retail investors don't vote their shares--and for good reason. Individually, it's not rational to spend time looking at ballot items when that time could be used to analyze the company itself. Besides, an individual's couple hundred or thousand shares is unlikely to make a difference. That's why Shareholder Vote Exchange was created. Shareholder Vote Exchange is a platform for investors to sell their shareholder voting rights while keeping their economic ownership in the stock--you are selling *only* your voting rights. To generate incremental returns on the stocks you already own, consider signing up and verifying your shareholder voting rights for sale on Shareholder Vote Exchange. For interested parties, check out https://svegroup.com/hello [Disclaimer: as a Contributing Writer for Shareholder Vote Exchange, Stan is associated with existing author Preston Yadegar, co-founder and CEO of SVE. Stan's opinions do not necessarily reflect that of SVE’s, and Stan has editorial independence of the content that he writes.]About Stan:Formerly, I worked as an equity analyst covering REITs and regional banks at a sell-side shop based in Chicago. I also have experience working with quantitive strategies, as I spent several years at a prop shop that traded high-frequency strategies. Researching and investing in high-quality companies is an avid hobby of mine, and one which I hope to share with others. Above all, I am a fundamentals-based investor in industries I understand and in companies which I feel like I have a competitive advantage in. These tend to be software and consumer-facing companies, but often include small caps as well. Value with sound fundamentals + Growth at a reasonable price are my go-to themes. 95% long-term buy & hold, 5% dabble in other (options, special situations) I am also interested in special situations investing, value investing, market microstructure, and learning/writing about specific niches in the financial markets. Call me Stan (or Steve, whichever you prefer).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KRC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article does not necessarily reflect the views of Shareholder Vote Exchange, Inc. or Seeking Alpha. Shareholder Vote Exchange is a neutral platform for both buyers and sellers of shareholder voting rights.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

R
RWilliam
Today, 4:52 PM
Premium
Comments (7.55K)
Good article I agree, long KRC. Long VNO.PI. Prefer the preferred in VNO.
i
imranfat
Today, 3:59 PM
Comments (255)
VNO currently does not pay a dividend. I sold the stock, made some money and went for WPC
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 3:56 PM
Premium
Comments (11.33K)
Author—“I have the most conviction in Vornado (NYSE:VNO) (which is heavily concentrated in Manhattan) and Kilroy (NYSE:KRC) (which is heavily concentrated on the US West Coast”

“San Francisco, New York Will Have Emptiest Office Space in 2033”
www.bloomberg.com/...
