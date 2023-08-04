Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sika AG (SXYAY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 2:54 PM ETSika AG (SXYAY), SKFOF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.34K Followers

Sika AG (OTCPK:SXYAY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dominik Slappnig - Head, Corporate Communications & IR

Thomas Hasler - CEO

Adrian Widmer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Priyal Woolf - Jefferies

Martin Flueckiger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Markus Mayer - Baader-Helvea

Bernd Pomrehn - Vontobel

Ebrahim Homani - CIC

Yves Bromehead - Societe Generale

John Fraser-Andrews - HSBC

Stefanie Scholtysik - Mirabaud Securities

Sebastian Bray - Berenberg

Yassine Touahri - On Field Investment Research

Pierre de Fraguier - Goldman Sachs Group

Christian Arnold - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Sika Half Year Report 2023 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Andre De Carlos, call operator. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Dominik Slappnig, Head Communication and Investor Relations of Sika. Please go ahead.

Dominik Slappnig

Thank you, Andre, and good afternoon, good morning, and welcome to our half year results conference call. Present on the call with me today is Thomas Hasler, CEO; Adrian Widmer, CFO; and Christine Kukan, Head of IR. We published our half year figures this morning at 5:00. The presentation to the half year is as well published on our website. With this, Thomas Hasler and Adrian Widmer will provide further details on the results and the outlook. Afterwards, we will be ready to take your questions.

I hand now over to Thomas to start with the highlights of the first half year.

Thomas Hasler

Thank you, Dominik, and welcome, everybody, to our half year reflection. And let me start first with a view on the markets. The markets have been challenging. The environment has been, let's say, challenged by the interest in the inflationary tendency. But at the same time, no major disruption took place in the last 6 months. Therefore, the main trends have been reconfirmed and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.