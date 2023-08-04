Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.34K Followers

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Householder - Chairman, President and CEO

Beth Cooper - EVP, CFO, Treasurer and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Jim Moriarty - EVP, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Policy and Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Brian Russo - Sidoti

Operator

Welcome to the Chesapeake Utilities Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Beth Cooper, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Assistant Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead.

Beth Cooper

Thank you and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for Chesapeake Utilities' second quarter 2023 earnings call.

As you saw in our press release issued yesterday, the Company delivered solid performance in both the quarter and year-to-date periods in 2023, despite the continued effects of warmer temperatures into the first half of the year across our operating footprint.

Current quarter results also exclude the impact of a non-recurring pre-tax gain recognized in the second quarter of 2022, amounting to $1.9 million or $0.08 per share on a diluted basis. We will touch on the financial results in more detail in just a few minutes; but Chesapeake Utilities remains committed to delivering another year of record performance, executing on its growth strategy and driving long-term increased shareholder value.

As shown on Slide 2, participating with me on the call today are Jeff Householder, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Moriarty, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Policy and Risk Officer. We also have other members of our management team joining us virtually. Today's presentation can be accessed on our website under the Investors Page in Events and Presentation subsection. After our prepared remarks, as we typically do, we will open the call up for questions.

