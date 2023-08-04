Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Parkland Corporation (PKIUF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 3:06 PM ETParkland Corporation (PKIUF), PKI:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.34K Followers

Parkland Corporation (OTCPK:PKIUF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Valerie Roberts - Director, IR

Bob Espey - President and CEO

Marcel Teunissen - CFO

Pierre Magnan - President, Parkland International

Conference Call Participants

Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Steve Hansen - Raymond James

John Royall - JPMorgan

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

Michael Van Aelst - TD Cowen

Nicolette Slusser - Goldman Sachs

Luke Davis - RBC

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sylvie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Parkland Q21 Analyst Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. And I would like to turn the conference over to Valerie Roberts, Director, Investor Relations for Parkland. Please go ahead.

Valerie Roberts

Thank you, operator. With me today on the call are Bob Espey, President and CEO; and Marcel Teunissen, Chief Financial Officer; and Pierre Magnan, President, Parkland International.

This call is webcast and I encourage listeners to follow along the supporting slides. We will go through our prepared remarks and then open it up for questions from the investment community. Please limit yourself to one question and a follow-up if necessary, and if you have other questions, re-enter the queue. We would ask analysts to follow-up directly with the Investor Relations team afterwards for any detailed modeling questions.

During our call today, we may make forward-looking statements related to expected future performance. These statements are based on current views and assumptions and are subject to uncertainties which are difficult to predict.

These uncertainties include, but are not limited to expected operating results and industry conditions among

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.