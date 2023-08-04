JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

Review

In our last article, we gave a Hold and noted our expectation of Q3 growth would be based on the company's guidance and our assumptions. Its Q3 operating income was $2.778 billion, very close to our expectation of $2.8045 billion. The surprise came from Q1's result, which was $270 million, much larger than our expected $11.5 million losses. The company explained that it was due to stronger than expected growth in the Small Business & Self-employed segment. Assuming Q4 of FY2023 will report a slight loss of $75 million, the same as Q4 of FY 2022, its total operating income of FY 2023 will be 9% above its own guidance and our expectation based on it.

intu (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Comparing the full year FY 2023 guidance that Intuit gave in the last quarter with in January, it has revised down Consumers and Credit Karma segments, while revised up Small Business and Self-employed. And the end of FY2023 guidance is almost the same.

intu (intu)

In the largest and fastest growing segment Small Business &Self-Employed, Intuit has three strategic focuses: Core, Ecosystem and International. Since the early pandemic, this segment's core, which is mostly Quickbook Online Accounting, is steady growth rate above 20% each quarter. The international growth has seen a weakening from almost 50% down to the current mid-teens. The company expects the marginal growth will come from the ecosystem of this segment, which combines the online services of Mailchimp, payroll, payments, capital, and time tracking, posted stronger growth than the core mostly in FY 2021 but since has slowed down.

intu (intu)

Analysis Update

The aftermath of the recent acquisitions has effects on the company that is only beginning to unravel. The direct results are reflected in its cash flow from operation. Since the pandemic, which coincided with its acquisition period of Credit Karma and Mailchimp, its net income has risen by one-third, from the range of $1.5 billion to $2 billion. But its net cash flow from operating activities (NCFOA) has gone from $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion, almost doubling. The ratio of the latter over the former, NCFOA over net income, has increased by three folds, from 1.5x to 4x currently.

intu (intu)

The largest items from the increased NCFOA are share-based compensation expense, amortization and depreciation, and various taxes payables.

Currently, 50% of the company's assets are goodwill. This is a staggering number for a fintech company. We expect the goodwill will decline by half within the next five years, coming from the amortization of the intangible assets. That will bring it back to its historical average.

intu (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Its depreciation and amortization have increased by almost 3 folds since 2021, compared to its levels five years ago. And as we can see it has hardly made a dent in the goodwill-to-asset ratio yet. We expect the amortization will accelerate in the next year or two, which in turn will continue to inflate NCFOA.

intu (intu)

On the other hand, its costs and expenses together as a percentage of the revenue have increased from around 74% three quarters ago to currently in the range of 80%. This trend, if continues, will be another erosion of its margins going forward.

intu (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

As we pointed out previously, its debt-to-EBITDA ratio is still as high as 200%, representing the company's leveraged balance sheet. This level is about 4x of its five-year average before the pandemic, and double even compared with two years ago.

intu (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

The difference this time is, despite its low cash-to-debt ratio, which hasn't improved much since six months ago, the company continued to make payments towards its stock repurchase activities. In the latest quarters, it spent $1.495 billion on treasury stocks, further treading its cash from financial activities into the negatives. Because its NCFOA has almost doubled, the negative financial and investing activities was canceled. As a result, although its net cash flow seemed to stay strong, the company has leveraged up quite a bit.

intu (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

FY2023's 9% revised-up guidance on operating income is an indicator that the strength of the organic growth from all acquired parts of the business. However, all the weaknesses we addressed here will be compressing the company's margins going forward, most of which pose medium-term pressure. Investors need to have a balanced view on the company's growth instead of focusing on the headline numbers.

Financial Overview

intu (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Valuation

Since our last article in January, Intuit has jumped by 26.5% in its stock prices.

intu (intu)

Based on the review and the updates, we revise our previous fair valuation. We revised up our bullish case from $447.40 to $ 452.28, the base case from $342.18 to $358.52, and by the largest degree, the bearish case from $274.54 to $318.81. This is mostly a reflection of the company's revised guidance of FY 2023 of 9% higher than previously given. We maintain medium to longer-term estimates unchanged. The current price is 12% higher than our upper estimates. The market seems to be overly optimistic about the company.

intu (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Conclusion

Intuit's recent acquisitions of Credit Karma and Mailchimp both make sense in expanding its portfolio and towards more organic growth. But the aftermath of the spree also calls for the management to navigate skillfully. Not to take away the positive impacts, we believe the market has overlooked the scale and challenges ahead. The nearly 30% surge this year for the stock is overdone, in our opinion, without properly accounting for the thinner margin and higher leverage at least in the near term. We change our rating to a sell at the current price on the stock.