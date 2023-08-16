Sundry Photography

The Cloud Workload Protection Industry Is Just Getting Started

Before we begin a more nuanced review and discussion of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), I'd like to start by highlighting the growth of the cloud workload protection industry, in which CrowdStrike grows; the total addressable market, or TAM, which can be seen below.

Cloud Workload Protection Is Set To Grow To $30B And Beyond

Data Bridge Market Research

As we can see, the cloud workload protection industry is projected to be worth ~$28B by 2029. Of course, we should take these TAM analyses with a grain of salt, as nobody can be precisely sure how large the industry will be in 7-10 years; however, we have further data that substantiates this projection.

As I recently shared with you in a consideration of Amazon (AMZN), ~90% of all workloads still occur on-prem, and it's likely that that equation will invert such that the majority of workloads occur in the cloud in the decades ahead.

We’ve spent a fair bit of time analyzing what we’re seeing, and I’ve spent a good chunk of time myself looking as well, and we like the fundamentals of what we’re seeing in AWS. The new customer pipeline looks strong. The set of ongoing migrations of workloads to AWS is strong. The product innovation and delivery is rapid and compelling. And people sometimes forget that 90-plus percent of global IT spend is still on-premises. If you believe that equation is going to flip, which we do, it’s going to move to the cloud. And having the cloud infrastructure offering with the broadest functionality by a fair bit, the best securing operational performance and the largest partner ecosystem bodes well for us moving forward. Andy Jassy, CEO, Amazon Q1 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

Further, we recently learned that SentinelOne's (S) cloud security business represents 10% of sales (so about $60M as of today), and this is growing at ~100%.

I've not seen CrowdStrike's cloud security metrics, nor do I believe they've publicly discussed them, but I believe both businesses will experience substantial growth in their cloud security businesses in the decade ahead.

Cloud Computing Still Has A Very Long Runway For Growth

IOT Analytics

To be precise, this chart would be akin to the "total digital ad TAM" that I have shared with you in the past. The cloud workload protection chart would, in some sense, be a subset of this TAM.

Thinking About CrowdStrike

A friend of mine recently highlighted CrowdStrike's attractive valuation to me, and since he brought it to my attention, I've not stopped thinking about it.

At no point in CrowdStrike's history, excepting 2023, has it traded such that we could comfortably accumulate it knowing that we'd likely generate ~20% (or more) annualized returns in the decade ahead.

But 2023 has given us this opportunity.

Furthermore, I recently compared Microsoft's (MSFT) valuation with CrowdStrike's to highlight the attractiveness of CrowdStrike's valuation.

Enterprise Value To Free Cash Flow: MSFT v CRWD

YCharts

As we can see, Microsoft and CrowdStrike trade at virtually identical valuations. They also have virtually identical free cash flow margins:

Free Cash Flow Margin: MSFT v CRWD

YCharts

But they differ in one very important respect: growth.

Quarterly Revenue Growth: MSFT v CRWD

YCharts

Even considering CrowdStrike's stock-based compensation, or SBC, which we could account for by reducing CrowdStrike's growth rate, this is a noteworthy comparison (SBC dilutes denominator of fcf/share, which thereby reduces the rate at which the quotient of fcf/share grows, so simply reducing top line growth rate would reflect impacts of SBC).

Of course, one could argue that Microsoft is simply overvalued, and CrowdStrike is not that attractive here as such, but we know that CrowdStrike and S1 offer best of breed next gen security suites and we know that the runways for their offerings are very, very long.

Speaking of which, let's discuss the nature of cybersecurity broadly so as to better understand this long runway for growth.

Cybersecurity Is In Early Innings. It's Evolving, Becoming Harder To Execute. The Threats Are Evolving, Becoming More Intelligent

From an adversarial perspective, we expect that the adoption of LLMs will lower the barrier of entry for malicious actors to create sophisticated cyber-attacks. Generative AI is expected to make it even easier for less advanced attackers to crack nation-state-caliber campaigns. We believe this will catalyze even greater demand for modern cyber security technologies like Falcon. From a protection standpoint, we see generative AI as a democratizing force by dramatically lowering the learning curve for practitioners transforming even a novice analyst into a power user. George Kurtz, CEO, CrowdStrike Q1 2023 Earnings Call.

There are a number of vantage points from which we could consider the cybersecurity industry and its runway for growth.

I believe the advent of more intelligent malware is one that is worth considering.

To illustrate this idea, I recently asked ChatGPT to help me build a botnet (which is a network of infected computers that can be used for a variety of purposes, such as DDoS attacks).

I asked ChatGPT to provide me source code for a client in which I'd command and maintain my bots (infected computers), and I asked ChatGPT to provide me a source code for a virus (BOT) that I could spread via the Internet.

I started by asking simply, "Please provide code for a client and a bot to build a botnet."

I was curious as to whether it would do this. It properly told me that it would not oblige.

I then said it was for a college project (which is actually a perfectly legitimate, non-illicit use case). It still said no.

Very interestingly, I then promised ChatGPT that I would not use it illicitly, and it then obliged.

It proceeded to provide all the code necessary to create a botnet, including instructions for compiling the code.

From an adversarial perspective, we expect that the adoption of LLMs will lower the barrier of entry for malicious actors to create sophisticated cyber-attacks. Generative AI is expected to make it even easier for less advanced attackers to crack nation-state-caliber campaigns. We believe this will catalyze even greater demand for modern cyber security technologies like Falcon. From a protection standpoint, we see generative AI as a democratizing force by dramatically lowering the learning curve for practitioners transforming even a novice analyst into a power user. George Kurtz, CEO, CrowdStrike Q1 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

Through this example, we can better understand what Mr. Kurtz meant: I, Louis, am not a software engineer, but, with the help of ChatGPT, I could code the infrastructure for a botnet, encrypt the virus, and begin spreading it to computers around the world (via a variety of means, which I'm sure ChatGPT would help teach me about as well, with a little encouragement apparently!).

In no time, I could build a botnet with thousands, if not tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands or millions, of infected computers with the help of generative AI.

And, if I really wanted to get creative, I could code the bots such that they themselves were intelligent, generative AI agents, so to speak: They could "think" their way through remaining full undetectable, suggesting that antivirus software needs to be "thinking through" how to detect morphing malware.

The viruses/bots could "think" their way into spreading and evolving themselves further using compute resources of the infected network.

I mean... for hackers, the possibilities are endless, which I believe demonstrates the need for best of breed cybersecurity suites such as CrowdStrike and SentinelOne.

Software Is Still In Something Of A Recession

But, while the long term runway remains as bright as ever, the reality is that software is presently in something of a recession.

We've discussed the growth issues Snowflake and SentinelOne faced recently (in short, large customers reduced consumption and that put big downward pressure on growth rates for both businesses, causing both companies to experience growth issues in Q1 of 2023).

CrowdStrike has been no different in this regard:

John Difucci: Thank you. My questions for George. So this is the first quarter ever that new ARR declined for you guys whereas most other's decline started quarters ago, like several quarters ago. Tal asked about competition in the SMB market, but what about demand, we started to hear some weakness in the SMB in the mid-market and we realize that that's largely a greenfield for you. So it might be harder for you to tell, but are you seeing any changes in that market demand this quarter versus previously? George Kurtz: No, we actually saw strong demand and results in SMB. I think we've got a great model, we've got the right technology for it and we're solving outcomes, right? When you look at not only the technology itself, obviously, you can buy Falcon Go as a customer, but you can also buy Falcon Complete, we have many SMB customers, many, many that are Falcon Complete customers. Why? Because it's a very compelling proposition from a price perspective, they couldn't even fill one head for the cost of what we're charging them and they're getting the best in the world in terms of security. So, we have not seen a slowdown in SMB. We've got, I think really good traction there. And at the end of the day, as you pointed out, it's still a fragmented market and it's a smaller part of our overall revenue. So we see great future opportunity with it and didn't see any impact of last quarter. CrowdStrike Q1 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

As we read, while demand remains good, the data-based reality is that CrowdStrike's growth has slowed to a notable extent in the last couple quarters; especially in 2023.

This could continue to persist, but we've certainly waded our way through a great deal of the slowdown already.

To close this note, I'd like to share our recent "Investment Thesis Simplified" just one last time for CrowdStrike. At this point, this information is not anything new to you, but it certainly bears repeating as we begin this long term partnership with CrowdStrike (I suppose it's been 7 months since it began at this point).

CrowdStrike Simplified

CrowdStrike Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

CrowdStrike will continue to grow customers at the torrid rate at which it has grown customers over the last decade+. It will do so via the same channels S1 will grow customers: displacing legacy vendors who've failed to evolve and capturing the many new businesses that are reaching sufficient scale to require enterprise-grade security.

"One of my favorite customer win this quarter was with a regional healthcare customer brought to us by our partner, Dell. This organization was frustrated by the volume of false positives generated by their legacy security product which hampered their security teams' efficiency and have secured critical incidents. Recognizing the increased value they could gain by modernizing their security stack and consolidating on CrowdStrike, this customer adopted eight Falcon modules, including Falcon Complete, Identity Threat Protection, and LogScale in a seven-figure total value deal." CrowdStrike Q1 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

CrowdStrike's thesis is virtually identical to S1's thesis, so I will not belabor the nature of the business/the thesis itself. Instead, I will illustrate valuation component of CrowdStrike. Both CrowdStrike and S1, as of mid-July 2023, trade at virtually their lowest valuations in their corporate histories.

CrowdStrike's Valuation: EV/FCF Last 3 Years

Because all equities (stocks) price based on the risk free rate (alongside a few other factors), I included the 10 year treasury note yield. Note the inverse correlation here.

YCharts

But while the business' valuation suggests growth is rapidly decelerating, the reality is that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. growth remains fairly strong, and, considering the evolving and dynamic nature of cybersecurity, I believe this exceptional growth will persist into the coming years and decades.

CrowdStrike's Consistent, Durable ARR Growth

CrowdStrike Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

I believe a long runway still lies ahead!

Thank you for reading, and have a great day.