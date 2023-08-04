Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel Stock: Recovery Priced In, But Challenges Lie Ahead

Aug. 04, 2023 4:46 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AMD
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We remain sell-rated on Intel Corporation; we think cloud customers' wallet-share shift to A.I. acceleration rather than compute will present significant challenges to its data center business in 2024.
  • We now believe the stock has priced in PC Client recovery, moderating share loss to AMD.
  • We believe the current macro uncertainty will continue to weigh on consumer and enterprise spend.
  • While we believe INTC can become a competitive foundry in the advanced process, material revenues may take longer to realize as the foundry industry remains in over-capacity mode.
  • We recommend investors explore exit points as we believe the risk-reward profile for the stock has now become less favorable.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Tech Contrarians. Learn More »

Telecommunication Chip Processing In Israel

David Silverman

We maintain our sell rating on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The company just announced Q2 2023 earning results; we believe the stock has captured and factored in the PC Client recovery, moderating share loss to Advanced

Appreciate your interest in our tech coverage. If you want first-hand access to our analysis of software/hardware and semiconductor spaces, best ideas within the current macro backdrop, and our coveted research process, we hope you'll take a 2 week free trial of Tech Contrarians, our Investing Group service. The first wave of subscribers gets a significant lifetime discount on annual subscriptions after the 2 week free trial so we hope to see you in our group soon. 

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
7.45K Followers
Breaking down tech to keep you ahead of the curve
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet; that’s why we’ve launched our own Investing Group, Tech Contrarians. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

https://twitter.com/techstockpros

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
Grad91
Today, 4:57 PM
Comments (451)
I'm by no means a tech aficionado, but I've read at least two articles on SA stating that Intel is actually an AI player and is one of the few manufacturers/designers that have a full "package" or suite of AI this and thats; whereas, its competitors only produce a this or a that. (See how techy I am?) Could the author expound on this topic a bit, please?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.