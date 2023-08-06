July CPI Report May Hand The Market A Harsh Dose Of Reality
Summary
- Analysts expect July CPI to rise by 3.3% YoY and 0.3% MoM, with core CPI expected to rise by 4.8% YoY and 0.2% MoM.
- Rising gasoline and oil prices in July could lead to a hotter-than-expected CPI reading, potentially affecting August and September reports.
- Core inflation remains elevated, particularly in services, posing a challenge for the Fed and suggesting the need for higher long-term interest rates.
The CPI reading on Aug. 10 may carry more importance than markets are letting on. As noted last month, the June CPI report was the easiest print of this cycle and likely marked the end of the stock market's fantasy of inflation magically falling back to 2%, at least not anytime soon.
Analysts expect the CPI to rise by 3.3% year-over-year in July and up 0.3% month-over-month, up from June's reading of 3% y/y and 0.2% m/m. Core CPI is expected to rise by 4.8% y/y and 0.2% m/m, both in line with June. Inflation swaps are currently pricing July headline inflation at 3.2%, a reasonably steady view from the swaps market since the end of May.
Rising Energy Prices
Gasoline prices rose dramatically in July, as the average price for unleaded gasoline rose by 6.84%, the biggest gain in gasoline prices since January. Rising gasoline prices may not present much risk to the July report, but it could present a more significant risk for the August report, given gasoline has a 3.4% weighting in the CPI report.
Crude oil prices also rose sharply in July, almost 16%. That was the most considerable one-month oil price increase since January 2022. Indeed, higher oil prices also can put upward pressure on inflation rates in the future.
As a result of gasoline and oil prices rising, markets now expect those impacts to be felt in the August and September reports due to these higher energy prices. Headline inflation for August is expected to rise by 3.6% y/y and to 3.37% y/y in September, from previous estimates of 3.35% and 3.05%, respectively.
Core Is The Bigger Problem
But the real problem isn't changes in energy prices. It remains the core inflation rate that measures inflation ex-food and energy. Core inflation has remained elevated partially due to shelter costs, but the other problem is that service inflation remains very high.
At the end of June, services inflation was 6.15% y/y, while goods inflation was 1.3%. Both are much higher than their historical average from 2000 until the start 2020 of 2.75% and 0%, respectively.
Long-Term Rates May Be Too Low
One problem is that long-term interest rates are too low given core CPI, based on the 30-year Treasury. Historically, the 30-year Treasury rate has traded above the core CPI inflation, sometimes by huge amounts. Based on July estimates for core CPI, the 30-year Treasury rate is about 60 bps lower than the core CPI. It would seem natural to think that the more extended core CPI stays elevated, the more likely the 30-year Treasury rate and the entire yield curve will shift higher.
Low long-term rates mean that inflation may stay more persistent for longer. Additionally, not helping the matter is that financial conditions eased because rates on the back of the yield curve fell following the SVB collapse. The easing of financial conditions has helped to recharge economic growth, which led to a stronger-than-expected 2Q GDP report, and, most likely, this resurgence in energy prices as demand improved while also being aided by OPEC output cuts.
But now that the data shows the improvement in the economy, rates have moved higher and by a lot over the past few weeks and are now on par with the highs last seen in October. Again, the higher inflation stays, the more likely rates on the back of the curve are to trade higher. The more challenging it is for stocks, especially if higher rates lead to a stronger dollar and wider credit spreads, causing financial conditions to tighten.
The inflation fight isn't over, and it could worsen, especially if oil and gasoline prices continue to rise, as those higher cost filter through the economy and begin to feed into higher transportation costs and potentially goods and services.
Ultimately, this will mean that rates on the long end of the curve will have to continue to rise to account for the higher inflation levels. More importantly, financial conditions will need to tighten and remain tight for some time, which means the party in the equity market isn't likely to persist and is probably already over.
