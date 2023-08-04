Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 4:10 PM ETCinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.35K Followers

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chanda Brashears - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Sean Gamble - President & Chief Executive Officer

Melissa Thomas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Robert Fishman - Moffat Nathanson

Eric Handler - ROTH MKM

Omar Mejias - Wells Fargo

David Karnovsky - JPMorgan

Jim Goss - Barrington Research

Aaron Lee - Macquarie

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Cinemark Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Chanda Brashears, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Chanda Brashears

Good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to Cinemark Holdings, Inc.'s second quarter 2023 earnings release conference call hosted by Sean Gamble, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Melissa Thomas, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements or comments made on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to, financial projections or other statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results may materially differ from forward-looking projections due to a variety of factors. Information concerning the factors that could cause results to differ materially is contained in the company's most recently filed 10-K. Also, today's call may include non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the company's most recently filed earnings release, 10-Q and on the company's website at ir.cinemark.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.