Lupin Ltd ADR (LUPNY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vinita Gupta - CEO

Ramesh Swaminathan - CFO

Nilesh Gupta - MD

Damayanti Kerai - HSBC

Neha Manpuria - BofA Merrill Lynch

Surya Patra - PhillipCapital (India) Pvt Ltd

Krishnendu Saha - Quantum Asset Management Company

Saion Mukherjee - Nomura

Kunal Dhamesha - Macquarie Research

Shyam Srinivasan - Goldman Sachs

Brijesh Bhatia - Equitymaster Agora Research Private Limited

Alok Dalal - CLSA

Gagan Thareja - Comgest India

Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to the management.

Vinita Gupta

Thank you. Good afternoon, folks. I'm very pleased to welcome you to our Q1 fiscal year 2024 earnings call. I have with me are, MD, Nilesh, as well as CFO, Ramesh. We look forward to sharing our Q1 highlights and outlook for the fiscal year.

We're really pleased to share start the new fiscal year strong with continued momentum across our major regions, improving compliance position, multiple new product approvals and improvement in operating margins. Our India business is firmly back to double-digit growth and our U.S. business margin has continued to improve.

We expect to see material improvement in the rest of this fiscal year as we launch Tiotropium and other new products in the U.S., as well as our Salesforce expansion in India starts yielding expected productivity from Q2 onwards.

Our India business recorded 11.5% growth quarter-over-quarter and 10.2% growth year-over-year, and this is after the NLEM impact as well as the SENSIEYES brand that we had in the base last year.

Cardiology and respiratory therapeutic areas grew better than market and diabetes, which has been a challenge for us for the last many quarters due to loss of exclusivity of key in licensed brands is now back to growth as planned by our team. As we look at Q2 and beyond, based on the momentum we have established and the enhanced productivity from the Salesforce expansion, we now feel confident of consistent above market growth.

Switching to the U.S., our margins continue to improve for a fourth quarter in a row on the strength of a stable base business, continued performance of key inline products like Albuterol, Lisinopril, and Suprep, launch of Darunavir where we had exclusivity on the 800 milligram strength in addition to revenue growth and better product mix and therefore better gross margins. We also continue to deliver on reducing SG&A as well as distribution cost.

With the approvals of products like Tiotropium, cyanocobalamin, diazepam gel and other approvals now likely due to Pithampur Unit-2 warning at the clearance. We have a rich pipeline of products to drive revenue and margin growth in the U.S. for the rest of the fiscal year and beyond. Apart from India and the U.S., all other regions performed well too. In particular, our institutional tuberculosis business and API business did extremely well during the quarter.

On the R&D front, our spend increased quarter-over-quarter, driven by patent litigation expenditure on key products, ranibizumab clinical trial and long-acting risperidone completion.

On the NC front, we are very pleased to receive the milestone from AbbVie for a program advancing into the clinic. Our pipeline is now positioned well to evolve our business into complex genetics with innovation MDI and DPI injectables from Nagpur and partner products as well as complex ophthalmic products from Pithampur Unit-2.

On the compliance front, we have made progress with positive outcomes on Pithampur Unit-2 warning letter that that will enable us to launch important products like Prolensa where we are first to file as well as other ophthalmic products next year. Out of the five sites we had under warning letter, we have now cleared three and continue to make progress on our remediation efforts in Tarapur and Mandideep. We are committed to ensure that we will get all our sites to a consistent and sustainable level of compliance.

We're excited to start fiscal year 2024 on a strong note and look forward to executing on our new product launches, continued momentum in India, and operating margin improvement as we grow our business in the year. We expect fiscal year 2024 to be strong with quarter-after-quarter improvement in revenues and profitability.

With this, I'll hand it over to Ramesh for a deeper analysis of our performance.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Thank you, Vinita.

Friends, welcome to a refreshing set of numbers. On the last occasion that we met, we did promise you that our results and margins would get to be better in successive quarters. We've endeavored to live up to that guidance.

On the sales front, sales for Q1 FY2024 came in at INR4,742 crores as compared to INR4,330 crores in Q4 FY2023, a growth of 9.5%. On year-on-year basis, the company registered a growth of 31.6% for Q1 FY2023 sales of INR3,604 crores. The sales of Q1 FY2024 includes $25 million income from AbbVie key milestones of initiation of Phase 1 clinical trials. Excluding the same our sales was INR4,537 crores, which represents a growth of 4.8% quarter-on-quarter and 25.9% year-on-year. Our sales growth this quarter has been robust across all our geographies. The U.S. market registered a growth of 3.6% quarter-on-quarter and 49% year-on-year in LC terms, in local currency terms, but the India branded business registered a growth of 11.5% quarter-on-quarter and 10.2% year-on-year.

The API business registered a growth of 4.5% year-on-year and 32.1% quarter-on-quarter.

U.S. business, during the quarter, the U.S. business registered a growth of 3.6% in USD terms on quarter-on-quarter basis as sales went up to $180 million from $174.5 million in the previous quarter. In Q1 FY2023, the sales were only $121.3 million. Products of Darunavir, Suprep continue to in this robust performance. We are continuing to maximize the high value products resulting in sustainable and profitable U.S. business.

India region, India branded formulations business sales grew by 11.5% over quarter-on-quarter and against previous year, the sales improved by 10.2%. Our growth excluding Cidmus and NLEM is a robust 13.6%

On the API front, API business sales grew by 4.5% on quarter-on-quarter basis due to higher seven ACCS sales as core cephalosporins API sales recovered handsomely during the quarter. Similarly on year-on-year basis, sales growth was 32.1% led by higher sales thanks to a good demand pickup in cephalosporins API.

Gross margins, Q1 FY2024 gross margins is 65.4% and at 63.8% ex-NC income as compared to Q4 FY2023 gross margins of 59.6%, a variance of about 6.8%. The improvement in margins quarter-on-quarter is driven by U.S. as well as by India. In the U.S., we had NPL launches, better mix, higher price realizations in a few products and reduction in freight expenses. The margins also expanded due to higher better mix -- higher and better mix both in India region and API apart from other reasons. We do expect this margin to sustain. It improved significantly from last quarter -- from last year quarter one where our gross margins are 55.3% to the current levels of 63.8%. The improvement again was driven by U.S. margins as Q1 margin last year in U.S. was an all-time low. Improvement in India API margins are also major contributories.

Employee benefit expense Q1 FY2024 is INR853 crores, which translates to 18.45% of adjusted sales vis-à-vis INR773 crores in Q4 FY2023, which translates to approximately 18%, the same was INR779 crores or 24% of sales in Q1 FY2023. The quarter-on-quarter increase is mainly due to annual increments, which is tune of 7.5% across the globe.

Manufacturing other expenses Q1 FY2024 manufacturing other expenses came in at INR1,472 crores. We service INR1,303 in FY2023. These expenses were reported at INR1,192 crores in Q1 FY2023. The quarter-on-quarter increase is on account of highest spends of R&D, increased consultancy charges for nitrosamine related impurities increase in selling and promotion expenses in India due to Salesforce expansion. The same reasons were also responsible for the year-on-year increase.

R&D, R&D is INR367 crores in Q1 FY2023 as compared to INR1,280 crores in full-year FY2023 which is 7.9% of sales. The increase of R&D quarter-on-quarter is on account of investment in newer platforms of biosimilars and injectables.

EBITDA, our EBITDA came in at INR879 crores in absolute terms, representing an 18.5% margin. Excluding one-time NCE income, ForEx and other income, our EBITDA margin is 14.4% or INR651 crores, reflecting an improvement of 50 basis points in comparison to previous quarter. The improvement in EBITDA is primarily driven by high gross margins, partially offset by higher expenditure in R&D, higher employee cost due to salary hikes and higher PLI income in the previous base quarter.

The effective tax rate was 18.9% in Q1 against an ETR of 36.9% for the whole of last year. The lower ETR is primarily in account of U.S. subsidiary, which has seen a turnaround of setting the net operating losses of prior years and the ETR is also lower on account of second tax benefits. The ETR for the full-year is expected to remain between 21% to 22%.

On the balance sheet front, operating capital -- working capital was INR5,195 crores as at June 30, 2023, which translates to 103 working days -- operating days. This has reduced to -- this has reduced from 119 days as at the previous year-end.

Net debt as of June 30 stands at INR1,310 crores has come down from INR2,500 crores at the end of FY2023. We've done the repayment of packing credit loans in India and also retired some debt in Australia.

With this, we could open the floor for discussions.

Yes. So the first question is from Damayanti Kerai. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Damayanti Kerai

Yes. Hi, good afternoon. My first question is, can you update us on your launch plan for Spiriva in the U.S. in terms of preparation and when you are going to launch it? And also your view on the market specifically marketship, which could possibly happen from Respimat to HandiHaler? So that's my first question.

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So we are actively working towards a launch this quarter. We expect to launch it later this quarter. And well, time will tell if we can really switch share back from Respimat to Spiriva. I mean at this point, we believe that we will be the only generic in the marketplace. We haven't heard of authorized generic launching. So we'll look to really find a way to substitute as much as possible to our generic.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. So second quarter launch towards the end, that's your target for this particular product?

Vinita Gupta

That's right.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. And ma'am, earlier I think you mentioned market -- the addressable market size for you is around $1 billion, or like what is the addressable market you'll be working for this particular launch?

Vinita Gupta

Yes, it's around that $1 billion size.

Damayanti Kerai

But that include both HandiHaler and Respimat, right? It's a total market, not only the HandiHaler part.

Vinita Gupta

No, the Respimat was on top of that.

Damayanti Kerai

It's on top of that $1 billion market, which you're looking.

Vinita Gupta

That’s right.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. My second question is your other expense trend. So Ramesh obviously mentioned what has led to quarter-on-quarter increase as well as year-on-year increase, but should we take the current quarter number as the base going ahead or we expect further increase in this number? And I'm asking specifically because you have been talking about cost saving goals, et cetera. So where we can see benefit of cost saving on say other OpEx like other operating expense or some other line item?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes. So let me explain. And we do expect in fact the gross margins to kind of sustain at the current level. So it's certainly going to be elevated. But you would also appreciate; we've been talking about, in fact, the higher quantum of investments on the sales and promotion front, especially in India. And we've added about 1,300 people in Q3, Q4 of last year. So obviously, this will also be reflected in higher expenditure on account of that this will then our commensurate income increase in terms of the sales itself. This particular quarter there has been increase in nitrosamine spends on account of nitrosamine quality assurance and the like on account of compliance.

And of course, there is an R&D spend, which is on the higher side. We expect the R&D to kind of sustain at this levels. The -- of course there has been a provisioning for non-product related litigation. That's kind of one-time. So the parts of this, which will certainly continue into the future but what we actually are guided for is successive increase on the EBITDA front, so that's what we'll be concerned about, and you'll certainly see this in two, three, and four.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. And my last question, since now you are more positive on growth outlook ahead and then profitability also. So do you inch up your margin guidance for FY2024, earlier you mentioned you'll be somewhere like mid-teen margins for FY2024 with exit rate of high-teens?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes. So what we had said was perhaps in the fourth quarter, you could see at exit rate of over 18% we're sticking to that, and we are confident of actually exceeding that.

Damayanti Kerai

So you can exceed 18% plus say high-ten margins towards the end of this fiscal.

Ramesh Swaminathan

As yes, for the whole year, yes.

Damayanti Kerai

Sorry, Ramesh, I just --

Nilesh Gupta

That’s not the whole year.

Vinita Gupta

End of the fiscal year.

Ramesh Swaminathan

18% and above this quarter, yes.

Damayanti Kerai

Sorry to interrupt, but 18% for the whole year or --?

Ramesh Swaminathan

No, no, 18% in the fourth quarter and above the 15% mark above whatever that we guided for in the past, for the full-year.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. Thanks. Thanks for your response. I'll get back.

Neha Manpuria

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. My first question is just a follow-up on the R&D that we mentioned. So Ramesh, when you say, we would likely to sustain it at this level does it mean as a percentage of sales, this is what we should be factoring in or an absolute level, this is what we would continue to spend. And a follow-up on that is on the biosimilar pipeline. I think Vinita, you called out that we're trying to build out a biosimilar and injectable pipeline. So if you could give us some update on when we can see monetization from this both on the biosimilar and in the injectable front, when can this be a meaningful contributor?

Ramesh Swaminathan

On the first part of the question, let me clarify that. What we expect to kind of sustain is an absolute amount as a percentage of sales that potentially could come down because we expect the sales to certainly go up. Second part, Vinita could answer.

Vinita Gupta

Yes. On the biosimilars pipeline, as you know, so far we have commercialized Etanercept as we continue to work on launching Etanercept in new markets. That's on the plan now on the cards for the next couple of quarters with the partnership to Viatris now Biocon. And we continue to work with the FDA to try to get clarity on our inspection outcome at Pune site for pegfilgrastim. So we hope to be able to get clarity on that soon.

The R&D that I've spoken about was the clinical trials spent on ranibizumab that we had incremental spend this quarter versus the previous. And we continue to pursue ranibizumab in particular for the U.S. as well as through partners into other markets as well. So that's on as far as the biosimilars go.

On the injectables front, we are actively adding to our pipeline right now with both 505(j) as well as 505(b)(2) opportunities with the Nagpur approval, FDA inspection and approval. We now expect to get multiple product approvals out of the site for the U.S. Certainly at the later in this fiscal year; we hope to be able to get products like Glucagon onto the market. In this last quarter, we launched Thiamine, which was out of our partnership with --

Ramesh Swaminathan

Caplin Point.

Vinita Gupta

Caplin Point. Thank you. And so we have a combination of both internal products as well as partner products that we expect to help build the injectables business starting this year, but more so also into the next fiscal year and beyond. I mean, we have within our pipeline a large percentage of the products that we are pursuing now are injectables.

Neha Manpuria

Yes. That's helpful. And just on Spiriva, what sort of ramp up should we expect with Spiriva? Would it be given that we are the sole generic, you talked about there not being an AG, so would this be a much large -- sharper uptake versus what we saw in Albuterol? Or should we assume a much more gradual uptake in the genetic?

Vinita Gupta

So when we looked at the analogs, when we look at the other DPI in particular ad there, I mean, the substitution that we saw was a ramp up over time of starting at 25%, 30% and then building up to the 40% plus level. So what we are planning for right now is a similar kind of substitution rate, hopefully enhanced with some of our efforts. We have active marketing efforts in terms of HCP awareness, pharmacy awareness on the generic, but still potentially going to be looking at a ramp up over the next couple of quarters and certainly over the next two years.

Neha Manpuria

And you think we get to -- sorry, and you think we get to a fair share by middle of next year the 40% substitution that you're talking about?

Vinita Gupta

We hope so.

Surya Patra

Yes. Thanks for this opportunity and congrats on a good set of numbers. My first question is on the authorized and possibility in Spiriva. And I think in the previous quarter, you have been anticipating then, but so far there is no development on that side. So is it fair to believe that there is no authorized generic even next year kind of timeline?

Vinita Gupta

It's hard to predict that. We would hope, but we can't really predict what the brand is going to do. I mean, at this point it looks like they're not planning to launch authorized generic imminently. And based on the substitution rate maybe they will wait to see next year where we get from a substitution standpoint to determine whether they launch or not. But the positive for us is, we had expected an authorized generic, and we don't expect it anymore. So our launch quantities, our supply chain planning has been geared towards a higher volume obviously.

Surya Patra

Okay. Okay. So do you find any [indiscernible] why there is not a authorized generic? Because so basically the kind of sizeable opportunity, so is it that there are no -- since we have not seen any filer for this, so hence the scope of authorized generic is not coming that way, that is a way to think or how is it that?

Vinita Gupta

I think it's just given that we are a sole generic on this and substitution is going to be over time, perhaps the brand is thinking that they can maximize the brand value while we ramp up our share. That's the way I think about it.

Surya Patra

Okay. Okay.

Vinita Gupta

Yes. Yes, I mean additional authorized generic will be additional competition from a pricing perspective.

Surya Patra

Sure. Yes, yes, of course. My second thing is that on the register side whether you have already seen the kind of a meaningful or large portion of the anticipated benefit in the quarter, or that is to be seen in the subsequent period.

Vinita Gupta

No. We have seen a good amount of benefit in the quarter in particular for the 800 milligram strength where we were exclusive. We had a load in into the quarter, but we'll continue to see it in the next quarter as well.

Surya Patra

Sure. And just for the information, so if you can just clarify what is this tax benefit for from the second side that you're getting and so whatever the tax rate guidance that you have given that is only for the current financial year because of this second benefit and may not be there next year --?

Ramesh Swaminathan

No, no, no. So it'll be sustained. Essentially what we were saying is there's a higher quantum of sales coming from second, and there's of course the benefit of a tax free regime out there. The second benefit is essentially because we now profit -- generating profits in America and previously that was not indeed the case. To that extent they still have NOLs of a large quantum and the quantum of tax that you actually pay on profits would be to the tax toward about 80% is still exempt because the NOLs carry-forward and we pay only on the balance. And to the extent and of course, there is state taxes as well. The total -- absolute quantum of taxes paid across panel loop and would potentially be lower because all of that.

Surya Patra

Okay. But --

Ramesh Swaminathan

Not getting that lower this year.

Surya Patra

Okay. So when you're saying the profitability of U.S. has gone up, so that is excluding of this milestone payment or inclusive of --

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes, absolutely, excluding, it's -- I'm talking about operating based again on the portfolio that we have out there.

Surya Patra

Okay. Just last one question, ma'am. See, in fact sometime back in media communication, I think you indicated about even entering into the basic research kind of activity, so discovery research and potential spending that side. So can you update on that? See, initially there was a kind of thought process that we'll be having of our discovery research. Then in the interim, there was a kind of say about potentially looking into that again. And so hence, so at juncture, what is the kind of final thought process there and what is the kind of investment likely beyond the R&D spend what we are talking about?

Vinita Gupta

Actually, we have curtailed our spent significantly on the NCE front. As I think we shared even last quarter we had a discovery effort that we pretty much closed down, which was the bulk of the investment, and we decided to pursue the three pipeline programs to see if we can really get any signal in terms of efficacy on the programs. So in trials that we are doing in India at a fraction of what it'll cost us in the U.S. So right now the effort is pretty low-single-digit in terms of billions of dollars and one program in the clinic in Phase 1. And if we see positive results really it will lead to licensing effort or an effort to finance it through external funding. We don't have plans to commercialize these -- the NCEs ourself or take on major risk on the NCE front ourself.

Surya Patra

Okay. Okay. Sure. Just last one bookkeeping number question. Sir, can you just clarify what is this consultant fees that you have indicated instead of quantum wise for the quarter?

Ramesh Swaminathan

We don't want to actually talk about quantum. Essentially -- this is essentially relating to QA testing for nitrosamines and the like. There is a step upon in fact what we spent in Q4. And that's what is recorded out here. I'm only saying that this is not going to sustain into the long-term, it'll pass.

Surya Patra

Okay.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Peter off over time.

Surya Patra

Okay. So not a meaningful --

Vinita Gupta

So there is also -- there is -- we're working towards remediation on the nitrosamine front. And the industry has a goal of trying to get October this year, end of this year as much as possible the FDA and the other regulatory authorities have set guidelines on the nitrosamine front that we are trying to meet. Therefore the spend is ramped up right now, but it should come down in the second half of the year.

Krishnendu Saha

Hi, can you hear me?

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes.

Krishnendu Saha

Yes. Thanks. We are already six months into the year practically and we guided for 18% exit. So now, what is the view on, how do you see that 18% being sustainable over FY2025? That's question number one. And Vinita, have we supposed to launch Spiriva at the end of the quarter? So it's already August have shipping some quantities out there.

Vinita Gupta

Yes, we have.

Krishnendu Saha

Okay.

Vinita Gupta

So we already have production well underway and shipments as well underway. But to your first question on, what gives us the confidence of 18% exit, I mean, just based on where we are right now and the products that we plan to bring to market. Spiriva in particular will be a material one. Apart from that, we have cyanocobalamin, we have diazepam, smaller products, but then later in the year, we also have products like Prolensa where again we have exclusivity. And at the end of this fiscal year, we expect products like Mirabegron where based on the litigation outcome, we think that there's an upside opportunity. So all of this put together, in the current year plus then leading into the next fiscal year gives us the confidence that we should be able to sustain the momentum on the margin.

Krishnendu Saha

I see. So we could sustain the FY2024 exit margins into 2025.

Ramesh Swaminathan

And perhaps exceed that also going forward.

Krishnendu Saha

Yes. We're seeing that direction and Vinita, when we're launching come end --

Vinita Gupta

Sorry, didn't catch that.

Krishnendu Saha

I'm just -- hello, can you hear me?

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Krishnendu Saha

Yes. I'm just trying to understand the launches we are preparing for -- are we preparing for a normal soft launch or we're going have a pretty -- we're going full force.

Vinita Gupta

We're going full force on -- are you talking about Tiotropium in particular?

Krishnendu Saha

Yes, yes.

Vinita Gupta

Yes, yes. We're going full force, but we expect the generic substitution rate to ramp up over time.

Saion Mukherjee

Yes. Am I audible?

Operator

Yes, you are.

Saion Mukherjee

Yes. Yes. Thanks. So Vinita, can you on the Indore site of getting cleared, how should we think about --

Vinita Gupta

Saion, you're going in and out. We can't hear you now.

Saion Mukherjee

Is it clear now?

Vinita Gupta

Yes, yes.

Saion Mukherjee

Okay. Sorry for that. So on Indore now the site getting cleared, how should we think about launches? Anything which you see meaningful still there that can come out of Indore if you can give some color on that, and also I would like to hear on complex assets, where are we in terms of development? If you can give us an update and when you expect some of the key filings to happen.

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So out of Indore in particular ophthalmic products, we see a nice opportunity around in five or six products that we have filed from the site. Some of them was just spending because of facility, which now should happen like Prolensa is the first of the pipeline opportunities that really is an upside for us this fiscal year.

The other so we have like products like Brimonidine, products like prednisone like five or six products that are meaningful out of the ophthalmic facility. And in particular now with the shortages in the marketplace on the ophthalmic front, we see a nice opportunity for these products. We should have Prolensa this year, but three or four products are going to be next year, next fiscal year.

To your second question on the evolution of a pipeline into complex generics in on the inhalation front, of course MDIs and now with Spiriva's DPI nicely expanding our portfolio franchise. And we are actively working on other DPI platforms. Ellipta in particular, we have made significant progress. We hope to report at the end of this fiscal year a material milestone on that front on one of our products. On Respimat also, we have made significant progress and we'll make more so in the next fiscal year. But Ellipta, we have made significant progress in -- so far.

On the MDI front, there are a couple of products that we are pursuing. And then we are actively also taking a look at the whole move towards green propellants in the U.S. and Europe and working on both the current product of 505(j) to the current product, as well as the novel propellant versions of the MDIs that can enable us to potentially have some differentiation and exclusivity in the marketplace.

So I'd say that strong progress on the DPI front and Respimat and some progress on the MDI front especially given the green propellant move we are watching that carefully so that we don't have to we make an investment and have to redo a product completely. So that's on the innovation front.

On the injectables front, as I mentioned earlier, we are adding to a pipeline very actively right now. We have multiple 505(j) products and 505(b)(2) products that we have added to our pipeline already. Nine products in active pipeline this year have been added to the injectable pipeline. And apart from that I'd say, I think on the back of the respiratory front, we also have nasal sprays that we actively working upon.

And lastly, I'd say on the implants and devices we have made good progress on products like Nexplanon and Mirena where we have developed equal inversions of the products and actively working on the clinic right now.

Saion Mukherjee

Okay. Thanks for that explanation. I mean, when I look at the R&D spend today, let's say you would be doing say INR1,400 crores annually. Is it possible to sort of split up like how much approximately you're spending on all these inhalation assets and biosimilars if you can take us through some split on the R&D frame.

Ramesh Swaminathan

A huge chunk of it is essentially for -- more than 50% would potentially be for the complex ones and I have the --

Vinita Gupta

Yes, I think it's like 20% on inhalation, 20% on injectables, roughly 10% on biosimilars the like.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes.

Saion Mukherjee

Okay. Okay. And just one last question if I can. So you've got $25 million from AbbVie. I think couple of years back we had like two large deals signed. So are there any milestone payments that we can now, I mean, we have some visibility this year, next year. I mean, is there any visibility on the licensing income that you can get on these out licensing deals that you had?

Ramesh Swaminathan

I think it's going to be a couple years out to the next milestone. I think what's happened is the risk profile of the product has improved significantly. So potentially the probability of a future milestone goes up, but it's going to be a couple years out for the next milestone now.

Kunal Dhamesha

Hey. Hi, thank you for the opportunity and congratulations on a good set of numbers. First on the product this [indiscernible] on the litigation front, is this a new patent that the innovator has kind of sued the generic filers over or this is our old patent litigation?

Ramesh Swaminathan

No, so there is a new patent that the innovator is suing everybody on, but we feel confident about the outcome of that.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. Perfect. And would you kind of give some market sizing for that product?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Vinita, do you want to take.

Vinita Gupta

It's like a sizeable $2 plus billion products, significant.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. And do we have an exclusivity here, or it's going to be a multi-player launch at day one?

Vinita Gupta

We believe there's going to be limited number of players day one.

Kunal Dhamesha

Perfect. And since we have talked a lot about the injectable business or injectable pipeline, so do we have some form of aspiration as to where we see this injectable business probably two-year, three-year down the line for the U.S. market?

Vinita Gupta

We do. We do have a site baked in, building it to a multi-hundred million dollar business. But there's still work to be done to get there. I mean, our current pipeline gets us $200-plus million, but we'd like to be well above that in the next five years.

Kunal Dhamesha

So the pipeline you're talking about is the file pipeline and not the develop -- the pipeline, the development. Would that be the correct assumption?

Vinita Gupta

Near to products that we expect to launch within the next five years already, that that, that gets us to a $100 plus million, but like I said, we'd like it to -- like to grow it to a different level.

Kunal Dhamesha

And from the plant perspective, which are the important plant for this $100 plus million opportunity one, I think is --

Vinita Gupta

Which is Nagpur.

Kunal Dhamesha

Nagpur.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Injectables is Nagpur.

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. Perfect. And did I hear that correctly that we have completed our trials for the RISPERDAL CONSTA?

Vinita Gupta

Yes, we have successfully.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. So when are we planning to file that?

Vinita Gupta

Next quarter.

Kunal Dhamesha

And any probable timeline in terms of approval for these kind of long-acting injectables?

Vinita Gupta

Well, we hope that the agency will just given that there is no approval, hopefully the agency will engage with on trying to get the product approved sooner than later are we expecting after we file two, two plus years or so to launch.

Kunal Dhamesha

Perfect. And last, if I may on the future inhalation pipeline where we have talked about the Ellipta product, right. I believe the Ellipta product segment is more like DPI and they're also like more than one API, right. That that is where last time we hit a roadblock in terms of generic Advair.

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Kunal Dhamesha

Which was a mix of two APIs. So what gives us confidence there what has changed, what have we learned from the generic Advair, which would help us correct these products?

Vinita Gupta

Yes, generic Advair certainly was a big challenge for us, partly due to the fact that it was not under our roof. We were doing the development in a partnership with a Silane in Poland, which made it a challenge for us. But this is being developed in Coral Springs we under -- our team is excited about the development. They've made progress already on the dual formulation, the two drug combination and are working on the three drug combination right now. So they -- the learnings that they had from Advair, they certainly have applied here. And we feel good about the fact that they have a good prototypes in place to scale up.

Shyam Srinivasan

Good evening and thank you for taking my question. Just the first one on the U.S. generic pricing environment. We've had multiple companies during this quarterly season talk about an improvement/stabilization. The only challenge that I have is many of them have one-off opportunities in terms of special products that are there as well. So you don't have that at least currently. So just want to understand how, what are kind of the trends you're seeing on the base business? And maybe you could elaborate around the shortages, inventory changes that are happening or any new business opportunities. So just the entire piece and how Lupin is probably seeing things at this point of time.

Vinita Gupta

Yes. Certainly has changed a bit compared to the last few years. And we see price erosion really at a low-single-digit percentage at this point on inline products on our base portfolio. And that's as a result of the fact that over the last couple of years there's been so much pricing pressure, it pushed a number of companies out of markets.

I mean we got out of a number of products that we had announced last year that didn't make sense. They were not economically viable anymore. Likewise, a number of our peers got out of products. And I think that has led to drug shortages. Right now, drug shortages is a huge concern that we've heard from folks on the hill in the U.S. as well as from the FDA as well as other stakeholders. So I think the fact that it had become such a tough environment for the generic industry finally has struck home and has led to this price stabilization, which we hope will continue and going forward.

Shyam Srinivasan

So is that low-single-digit there's no -- base of say last year, which is making it right. It's just do you think like the next nine months of the fiscal we'll see similar or do you think this is transient and we'll go back to given how the whole GPO structure is that we will go back to higher price erosion, or you think this is sustainable? So just repeating the question again.

Vinita Gupta

Yes. We hope it's sustainable. It's hard to predict.

Ramesh Swaminathan

For the inline portfolio, right, to clarify. So for example, today we have excess of that whereas that as more competition comes into that.

Vinita Gupta

We will certainly see --

Ramesh Swaminathan

Hope to see erosion there. But you're saying for the inline…

Vinita Gupta

For the inline products, we think that it should be low to mid-single-digit.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. Very helpful. The second question is on the India domestic piece, right. I think earlier guidance was for growth to come back Q2, so we have seen it one quarter earlier perhaps. And I think if you exclude SENSIEYES if I remember the opening it, we had 13%, right? So what's happening -- yes, what is happening right here? And I know we have added quite a few MRs over the period, so just want to understand what are that check boxes that are happening right in the India piece and what's the outlook for than the reminder of the year?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes. I think it is more what is going wrong; just to clarify it was 13.6%, if you adjust for 10.2% unadjusted. I think it's just a focus, right? So, like we said, the real main point -- pain point was the in licensed portfolio, which was facing exclusivity challenges. Certain products like SENSIEYES went out of the portfolio as well.

The core business was growing at a very healthy rate, and we always guided towards that. And you just see that reflection coming out now, this is -- I think we still have to see productivity gains from the representatives that we've added with some of those divisions. Most of those divisions have already started performing, but you'll see even better results from that Q2 onwards.

But I think this is just the core business kicking in. So respiratory we're growing pretty much at double the market rate. Cardiology we're growing ahead of the market. Diabetes were growing, which we were actually de-growing before. So I think it's the three core therapies are focused on chronic, which is coming through. We are doubling down on India. So from our perspective, I think the representatives have resulted in six new divisions. There's a new extra urban division that we've launched as well. But so I think there's a lot of really good energy in India and we would certainly expect this growth rate to continue.

Shyam Srinivasan

Yes. Listen just last follow-up and I'll stop after that. Any other products that are going off patent in the innovative portfolio that you may need to be aware of in the next three, six months?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes. So I think we have ONDERO, which will go off patent next August, right? This August, right? So ONDERO is going to go. I think a lot of that is -- has -- is already reflected in the reduced pricing that we have a little bit more. And I believe that in 2025 --

Nilesh Gupta

2025, 2026, we're going to have a couple of products.

Ramesh Swaminathan

We have another product as well. But this was kind of the mainstay, the big products which are going at this point of time. The -- I think the -- I don't think we'll get into a position where we see very rapid growth in India again, but there is going to be lumpiness in some of the quarters as some of these accessibilities go.

Shyam Srinivasan

But we stick to the kind of double-digit, at least it was from quarter two last time we spent, but full-year now you can do double-digit in India looks like.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes, absolutely.

Brijesh Bhatia

Yes. Hi, good evening. Am I audible?

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes.

Brijesh Bhatia

Yes. Thank you. Just one quick clarification in terms of the injectable portfolio that we have been talking about for let's say the expected filings and the expected launches without getting into particular products, would it be fair to assume that most of these or a large part of these have been filed through the Nagpur unit, Nagpur unit 2, because that's the injectable, the main injectable facility, right?

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Brijesh Bhatia

Okay. So over the next one or two years, whatever is there in terms of the launches and expected filings would be through Nagpur unit 2?

Vinita Gupta

Well, also some partner products.

Ramesh Swaminathan

You've got a few there.

Krishnendu Saha

Saha Krishnendu, again.

Krishnendu Saha

Hello?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Go ahead Krishnendu.

Krishnendu Saha

Yes. From the India piece -- your strategy; we have 5,100 [indiscernible] right now. So how do we see going? Do we see like the -- I'm just looking at mankind, I'm seeing they're high and retired to and beyond, so -- and what kind of, do we look into any space like consumer health or something like that. Is there any other differential strategy incurred concurrently something different from what we're doing right now?

Ramesh Swaminathan

So right now, I think most of the representatives that we've added have resulted in individuals and the focus has been de-flattering and focusing on key brands. Like I said, there is an extra urban pilots that we have started as well. That is something that I would hope that we would scale up, but we'll have to go through that and see how it does before.

The primary focus is this point of time has been de-flattering and focusing on building bigger brands. So we're not -- it's not that much of the regional expansion at this point of time, but we certainly would hope for more going forward. We don't see a big expansion this fiscal anymore obviously we want these to stabilize, there's probably one more division that we're going to launch in this financial year. But then after that, we would programmatically expect to add 500-odd representatives each year.

Krishnendu Saha

Any missing therapy agents, which we like to acquire or something, we're heavily into chronic [indiscernible]?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Amongst the peers we're obviously heavy as we said on the chronic side, but we're not number one in any, so I think there's significant headroom to grow in respiratory, in cardiac, in diabetes. But I think women's health is shaping up very nicely, yes, is shaping up very nicely. Even areas like Octavia picking up, we're severely underrepresented in oncology in the CNS space so lot of headroom from my perspective and that that's what we're going after.

Krishnendu Saha

Right. So the respiratory is at INR1,000 crores for us right now, and we should cross the antibiotic and the CV space by say another year or two.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes, I think we were already at the INR1,000 crores mark on both of those. So respiratory was the last to get to that number. But certainly there's a lot more room to grow we're still number three only in both of those therapy areas in cardiac and then diabetes.

Alok Dalal

Hi, you incorporated a subsidiary Lupin Manufacturing Solutions for undertaking contract development and manufacturing activities. So what is the plan here? What kind of investments will it require? And let's say isn't there a case for conflict of interest here with the generics model that you have?

Ramesh Swaminathan

I think we've just incorporated it at this point of time. I think it's thought that we have, but I think to enable anything in life we need to first incorporate a subsidiary to really consider any next steps at all. There is an opportunity on API, which I think large generic companies are not doing well with. And then I think our peers have shown good progress in this front. There's a whole bunch of new players who the API intermediate space, which are not large generic companies. So I think the intent where is that, there is an opportunity to be changed here. But I think we are talking a little very shortly. We still need to finalize the internal plans before we have anything more here, and we'll come back to you guys once we finalize our plans.

Alok Dalal

Nilesh, just one question on capital allocation with diagnostics and then with CDMO, wouldn't it be a better off opportunity if you invest in the core business itself?

Nilesh Gupta

Yes. So I think LIONs share of our incremental capital allocation is going towards the India region and into other geographies where we expect high growth and that will continue as far as the parent company is concerned. As far as just this kind of subsidy was concerned, eventually you would obviously go for external capital on something like this as well. So it's not your own capital alone that could get allocated there.

Gagan Thareja

Yes. Hi, I hope I'm audible.

Ramesh Swaminathan

You're, you're, yes.

Gagan Thareja

Yes. So the first question is on the gross margin, while you pointed out to an improvement in mix there, would software API in solvent prices also have benefited and could you enumerate what --

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes, in the general sense, yes. There has been in fact softening our prices across, except for excipients, others that have actually been coming down API, KS and chemicals and solvents for sure. So -- but there's of course a bit of a lag effect because it's been coming down and there is of course, some of it should be captured, the cost of production, but not necessarily sold during the first of the quarter itself. But it'll certainly give us a benefit in the quarters to come.

Gagan Thareja

And do you also avail of any BLI benefits? And if so, can you enumerate the number?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes. It's there in the other operating income, so there -- that's a competent that is there.

Gagan Thareja

And this quarter, the imaging markets piece has been slightly weakened, probably not just for looping for some of the other companies as well.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes. Two or three parts there, essentially. The first was South Africa has had a bumper of Q4 in anticipation of a price hike in Q1 and that obviously it in fact subdues the results, the outcomes for Q1 itself likewise in Philippines. In Mexico, we have in fact an issue in terms of the plant which will get sorted out. So all of these actually brought down the overall result in the first quarter.

Gagan Thareja

How should we think of this piece for the year?

Ramesh Swaminathan

I think it'll pick up because it's actually, this resonates, in fact, with past patterns, Philippines and South Africa; we have seen this trend to kind of persist over years. So it'll and of course, Mexico, the plant issues that gets sorted out. So it's just a question of time.

Gagan Thareja

Last one on Suprep. Do you see yourself maintaining your current run rates going ahead or generic competition will materially impact Suprep?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So far we have sustained the levels over the last couple of quarters and haven't really seen any imminent additional competition coming in.

Gagan Thareja

Any take do you see this for certain happening in the second half or anything?

Vinita Gupta

It's hard to predict. Just -- we just don't see anyone coming in the next couple of weeks or months.

Ramesh Swaminathan

We'll take last two questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear me?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Just a question regarding the expansion into adjacencies regarding digital therapeutics or in diagnostics or as you just spoke about CDMO, but are these opportunities that are really far off that you're looking at just as a de-risking? Or is it like you have serious plans for these new segments?

Nilesh Gupta

So I think the core India prescription business is going to be the main focus area. As far as diagnostics is concerned, we are already started to see some synergies with the core prescription business. That digital again feeds into our expertise in the cardiac space, and it is an extended offering from that front.

If you want to do a meaningful play into CDMO, then yes, that would be a different play compared to the other stuff that we would do, but we obviously have capabilities for doing that. No, I think we're -- as far as our core business model is concerned, we are extremely upbeat on India. We're extremely upbeat on the complex generic story in the U.S. At some point of time, we want to build out the innovation piece all over again. The emerging markets have always been double-digit growth markets for us with pretty much better than company average EBITDA. So I think the core focus remains on the business hazards. We've got plenty to do in this space.

Saion Mukherjee

Yes. Thank you. Thank you for the follow-up. Just two quick question. Firstly on the API piece, you mentioned some that it's kind of coming back. So how should we think about that and what is really driving? Is it the cephalosporins piece? And if you can just highlight the dynamics there and what your -- what are your expectations going forward on API?

Nilesh Gupta

Sure. So it's actually been depressed for the last two years and that's the part -- that's coming back. So we actually see that bounce back, but that's primarily in the cephalosporins. Our big categories are the anti-TB products and cephalosporins. So that's where that would come from. We definitely see it picking up, not across the Board but certainly in certain products we see it picking up, I think it's come back to that level. It's kind of going to stay at this level. It's not going to keep increasing from this level. That increase will come from new products. And we have a portfolio of new products within our API portfolio.

Ramesh Swaminathan

You'd appreciate that Mukherjee price are still ruling at pretty high over the last few, several quarters.

Saion Mukherjee

Right. Right. And the last one Vinita on Europe Foster we have seen some pickup in UK now you've got approval in Germany. So what are your peak sales expectation and when you expect that to achieve?

Vinita Gupta

So we are already doing pretty well in UK and Germany actually launched in the last month and the other country through our partners in Italy and other countries. We've also begun launching the products. So it's well on its way next year, fiscal year 2025 should be a peak year for Foster.

Saion Mukherjee

Okay. And can you share what kind of peak sales you're expecting in Europe?

Vinita Gupta

I don't think we have shared, like, product-wise sales, but suffice it to say that it's going to be a good percentage of our revenues in Europe.

Saion Mukherjee

So I mean, do you think that it would be like meaningful number from where we are today in FY2025?

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Vinita Gupta

Thank you all for your very thoughtful questions. Hopefully, we were able to respond to majority of them. Any that we haven't been able to, we'll certainly catch up offline. We are very energized with the start of this fiscal year as you can see and look forward to continue to execute especially given the opportunities that we have now in the next couple of quarters. And again, catch up with you in the next quarter, hopefully with a better set of numbers. Thank you again.

