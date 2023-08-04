Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lupin Ltd ADR (LUPNY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 4:18 PM ETLupin Ltd ADR (LUPNY)
SA Transcripts
Lupin Ltd ADR (OTC:LUPNY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Vinita Gupta - CEO

Ramesh Swaminathan - CFO

Nilesh Gupta - MD

Conference Call Participants

Damayanti Kerai - HSBC

Neha Manpuria - BofA Merrill Lynch

Surya Patra - PhillipCapital (India) Pvt Ltd

Krishnendu Saha - Quantum Asset Management Company

Saion Mukherjee - Nomura

Kunal Dhamesha - Macquarie Research

Shyam Srinivasan - Goldman Sachs

Brijesh Bhatia - Equitymaster Agora Research Private Limited

Alok Dalal - CLSA

Gagan Thareja - Comgest India

Operator

Hello, good evening, and welcome to Lupin Limited Q1 FY2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that all participants' lines will be in listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the opening remarks. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to the management. Thank you. And over to you.

Vinita Gupta

Thank you. Good afternoon, folks. I'm very pleased to welcome you to our Q1 fiscal year 2024 earnings call. I have with me are, MD, Nilesh, as well as CFO, Ramesh. We look forward to sharing our Q1 highlights and outlook for the fiscal year.

We're really pleased to share start the new fiscal year strong with continued momentum across our major regions, improving compliance position, multiple new product approvals and improvement in operating margins. Our India business is firmly back to double-digit growth and our U.S. business margin has continued to improve.

We expect to see material improvement in the rest of this fiscal year as we launch Tiotropium and other new products in the U.S., as well as our Salesforce expansion in India starts yielding expected productivity from Q2 onwards.

Our India business recorded 11.5% growth quarter-over-quarter and 10.2% growth year-over-year, and this is after the NLEM impact as

