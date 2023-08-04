Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seeking Income: Verizon Stock Has Been A Disaster

Aug. 04, 2023
Quad 7 Capital
Summary

  • Verizon Communications Inc. stock has fallen from $38 to $31.25, presenting a buying opportunity for income investors since we have been more regularly following the stock.
  • Q2 results showed a revenue miss of $720 million, but EPS beat expectations.
  • Cash flow and dividend safety remain strong, but the large debt burden and declining EPS are concerns.
  • Long-term investors should be adding while traders may have a level to open for another swing trade.
Benjamin Franklin face on USD dollar banknote with red decreasing stock market graph chart for symbol of economic recession crisis concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stock has been crushed from $38 down to $31.25 since we really started following it more heavily. This has been a disaster, frankly, as we were calling for buys for income in the mid $30s. While the stock now

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

Skip Kapur
Today, 5:56 PM
VZ is probably a good buy at this stage, though I have no recommendations.

I own it.

When compared to SCHD, my largest position, its been a laggard, and then some.
rockjcp
Today, 5:36 PM
Numbers say buy. Lead is much ado about a minimal problem!
