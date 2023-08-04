Dilok Klaisataporn

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stock has been crushed from $38 down to $31.25 since we really started following it more heavily. This has been a disaster, frankly, as we were calling for buys for income in the mid $30s. While the stock now sports just under an 8% yield, should VZ shares not recover from $32, it could take several years of dividends to be made whole. Conversely, many investors buy this for the income alone and do not necessarily pay attention to the day-to-day value of the stock.

However, as shares continue to fall, we get more and more greedy on stocks like this and its rival AT&T Inc. (T), which we also view as a buy here. We see the end in the massive selling waves. Verizon is close, in our opinion. The stock is still a buy in this lower $30s range. Earning 8% on your investment from dividends is a pretty decent return in a market that is quite questionable.

While it is true that the just-reported Q2 earnings were mixed, at these levels the stock is great for long-term income and/or compounding in a tax-favored account as well. For trading, it also makes a good buy as we anticipate the stock to claw back over $35 before year end. We also love a buy-write options strategy here for added income, something we guide our investing group members on how to execute.

Overall, the just-reported results do not give us pause. We still think you buy on dips for income.

Verizon Q2 results in context

While earnings season is just getting underway, there still remain concerns over guidance and concerns over the health of the consumer. Verizon missed expectations on the top line and was a very slight beat on the bottom line, but the outlook was in line with its last update which we think is bullish. We thought Verizon may have difficulty with margins and earnings from being very promotional to attract customers. We know the company has taken pricing action to help drive numbers, but we are seeing the impact on margins. Revenue came in at $32.6 billion and was down 3.6% from last year. They missed on estimates by $720 million.

Verizon Q2 infographic

The comparisons are largely summarized above for Q2. What about the revenue drivers?

Verizon's Q2 2023 revenue drivers

As we saw, revenues missed pretty badly by $720 million versus estimates. What about customer additions? In wireless, there were postpaid phone net additions of 8,000, and retail postpaid net additions of 612,000. Total wireless postpaid phone gross additions increased 2.0% year-over-year, mostly driven by a 6.9% growth in consumer postpaid phone gross additions. Churn was 1.07% for retail postpaid customers, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.83%. Over in broadband there were net additions of 418,000, reflecting a strong demand for fixed wireless and Fios products. There was 384,000 fixed wireless net additions, an increase from 256,000 fixed wireless net additions last year. That marked the third consecutive quarter that Verizon reported more than 400,000 broadband net additions. There were 54,000 Fios Internet net additions.

Verizon Q2 earnings outperformance

New customer additions were decently positive, while revenues were far less than expected. We were surprised to see EPS beat expectations in light of the big revenue miss. Analysts were looking for $1.17, and the company hit $1.21 in EPS, which is positive, but it was down from $1.31 last year. Adjusted EBITDA was actually up 0.8% from last year to $12.0 billion.

While revenue and EPS are down from last year, it remains quite clear that the cost reduction efforts being implemented have helped preserve earnings power. This revenue miss was large, and so the EPS beat really shows the cost-cutting efforts have been meaningful.

So why is Verizon stock down over time? The stock is down over time because EPS is trending lower. The stock cannot rally from here if EPS continues to fall. Now, higher rates are an issue because there is still a sizable debt load here. Interest expense is up now due to higher rates, and CAPEX was $4.1 billion in the quarter. So these are lines that need to be watched, but future debt will be more expensive than debt taken on by the company the last few years. Now, we view this as a dividend play, so is it safe?

Verizon Q1 free cash flow

Folks, its all about the cash flow when it comes to those high dividend-paying stocks. Looking at the cash flow allows us understand more about dividend safety, the potential for increases, or cuts. The dividend is covered, and it is safe.

Cash flow from operations was strong at $9.7 billion. Keep in mind that Verizon pays more each year to the dividend. Dividends paid were about $2.7 billion in Q2. Free cash flow was $5.7 billion. As such, the free cash flow payout ratio was below 50% here. For the year, we anticipate a payout ratio of 75%. In Q1, the ratio was over 100%, which is common for the first quarter.

We alluded to this above, but that debt burden is large. Interest expense will continue to climb. The company is trying to chip away at the debt, but the net debt is still massive at $131.4 billion, but was down $0.6 billion in the quarter. This results in a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.6X.

Looking ahead

The second quarter was certainly mixed for Verizon Communications Inc., but we were impressed with the strong cash flow metrics and ability to beat earnings estimates despite another sizable revenue miss. The dividend was covered and the yield is 8% now.

As for the outlook, we still see revenues in 2023 flat to up very low single-digits. Guidance for 2023 earnings was reiterated at $4.55 to $4.85 per share. Keep in mind, this is another reason shares are lower, because these earnings results are still a decline from the $5.18 in EPS in 2022. So, at $32 a share here, that means Verizon Communications Inc. stock is 6.8X FWD EPS at the midpoint.

This is the cheapest Verizon Communications Inc. stock has been in a long time. We liked the stock for income at $35, but definitely think you should be adding to long-term holdings at these levels, while traders can also enter at the depressed levels for a swing trade.