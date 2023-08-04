Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enbridge's 7% Yield: It Doesn't Get Much Better Than This

Aug. 04, 2023 5:23 PM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CA12 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enbridge offers a reliable 7.4% dividend yield with a history of 28 consecutive years of dividend hikes.
  • The company has a healthy balance sheet and a satisfying cash payout ratio that protects its dividend.
  • ENB's focus on regulated assets and contracts minimizes exposure to commodity price fluctuations, providing stability.
colored 100 dollar banknote fragment

Introduction

Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) isn't just one of the world's largest midstream companies, but it's also a trusted source of steadily increasing dividend income.

Especially in these times, buying quality income is key, as Bloomberg reported that it's unlikely

Comments (12)

D
Dad Jokes
Today, 6:02 PM
Premium
Comments (9)
Hey Leo, thanks for the article. I already have an overweight position in ENB within my portfolio. In your opinion, should I continue to grow ENB or establish a new position in WMB?
Think. Focus. Health. Wealth profile picture
Think. Focus. Health. Wealth
Today, 6:00 PM
Comments (7.22K)
Author states "Enbridge offers a reliable 7.4% dividend yield", perhaps the dividend is dependable/reliable, the yield will vary with price changes!
Blobfish profile picture
Blobfish
Today, 5:53 PM
Premium
Comments (233)
Good article. I have followed ENB for awhile. I sold all my ENB when it was struggling to touch $40 and took a small gain plus the dividends. I moved my $ to bigger risk and return and it's worked out well for me. But I agree, this is a really solid investment at a really good price. Well written my friend.
j
jas1n
Today, 5:42 PM
Premium
Comments (375)
Retire in the Philippines with 250 to 300k with a stock like this
ChristianDe profile picture
ChristianDe
Today, 5:39 PM
Premium
Comments (294)
Very compelling read. I bought $ENB today, thnx.
R
Ron1634
Today, 5:35 PM
Comments (2.62K)
Leo - It might be because of Canadian/U.S. dollar conversion, but there is no yearly dividend growth. (see below link)
FYI - I own ENB

finance.yahoo.com/...
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 5:42 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.05K)
@Ron1634 Yes. Because of the USD/CAD exchange rate
T
Toni Nikkanen
Today, 5:32 PM
Comments (1.56K)
Do you see any risk/chance that Enbridge will also do a "strategic review" and spin off part of their business, like TC Energy just did?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 5:34 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.05K)
@Toni Nikkanen Enbridge is in a much better spot than TC Energy. Much healthier balance sheet and better assets (I think).

Maybe they spin off renewables in the future, who knows? However, they are not in a situation where they need to take action.
d
dividendsam1
Today, 5:29 PM
Comments (92)
Timely write up. Added to my position this morning. Thank you.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 5:30 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.05K)
@dividendsam1 The pleasure is all mine!
