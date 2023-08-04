RL Photography

Introduction

Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) isn't just one of the world's largest midstream companies, but it's also a trusted source of steadily increasing dividend income.

Especially in these times, buying quality income is key, as Bloomberg reported that it's unlikely that most will build the nest egg they expect to need in the future.

Bloomberg

According to a recent nationwide survey by Charles Schwab, the average retirement savings target in the US has escalated to $1.8 million, marking a significant increase from $1.7 million recorded the previous year.

To give you a few more numbers, the survey, which included input from 1,000 participants in 401(k) plans, revealed that nearly 80% of respondents identified challenges posed by inflation and market volatility in their efforts to save more for retirement this year.

36% of these individuals indicated that they would need to postpone their planned retirement dates due to these obstacles.

The percentage of participants who considered it very likely to achieve their retirement savings target fell from 47% a year ago to 37%, a notable reduction from the 53% reported in 2021.

Bloomberg

To make things worse, the article also included a recent study conducted by Vanguard which revealed that the average balance for participants in Vanguard's defined contribution plans stood at $112,572 by the close of last year.

Meanwhile, the median balance was significantly lower, at $27,376.

These numbers are dire and indicative of significant retirement funding shortages in the future.

I'm not making the case that I can solve this.

However, I believe there are certain stocks that can make it easier to build a decent nest egg, especially in a situation where investors need to get the most out of what they have, meaning a focus on quality dividend income.

While Enbridge isn't known for its capital gains (it has generated just 56% in capital gains since 2010), its total return has been strong, boosted by a steadily rising dividend, which currently stands at 7%.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I'll use the company's just-released earnings to explain why I believe that ENB is a terrific stock for income.

Bear in mind I'm very picky when it comes to high-income stocks.

Enbridge, however, has my stamp of approval.

Now, let me tell you what that is.

From this point on, all financial numbers will be in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Enbridge's 7% Yield Is Superior

Enbridge is a cash cow with decent growth and the ability to distribute an increasingly rising juicy dividend.

While dividend growth has come down in recent years, the ENB dividend has been compounded at 12% per year since 2002. Currently, shares pay $3.55 per share per year, which translates to a yield of 7.4%.

Enbridge Inc.

The company also is known for consistency. While dividends received in USD are prone to currency fluctuations, the company has hiked its dividend for 28 consecutive years, making it a part of the dividend aristocrat club.

Financial conservatism remains a key priority and is a hallmark of how we've delivered consistent returns for shareholders. We've actually delivered attractive total shareholder returns of approximately 12% per year for more than 20 years, driven by capital appreciation and consistent dividend growth. And as we just highlighted, our diversified low-risk pipeline utility model produces reliable cash flows to support these returns, maintain a strong balance sheet and extend our dividend growth track record. - Enbridge 2Q23 Earnings Call

Before we discuss the balance sheet, it needs to be said that Enbridge's dividend is safe.

While the company has a payout ratio of 120%, indicating that the dividend needs to be cut, it needs to be said that this is based on net income. While net income is important, free cash flow is more important.

After all, free cash flow is net income after non-cash operating items and capital investments - both in growth and maintenance.

This year, the company is expected to generate $8.9 billion in free cash flow, which translates to a 9.1% free cash flow yield. This indicates an 80% cash payout ratio, supporting my claim that the dividend is safe.

After 2023, free cash flow is expected to hover in the low-$9 billion range for at least two years.

The longer-term growth outlook is good, but more on that later.

So far, we have established that the company has a juicy yield and a safe payout ratio.

It needs to be said that the dividend also benefits from a healthy balance sheet and low-risk business model. After all, if income is volatile and debt is high, the company may encounter a situation of insufficient cash flows or a situation where it needs to prioritize debt holders over shareholders.

Midstream companies transport oil, gas, and related commodities from buyers to sellers. While these companies are dependent on the health of the oil and gas industry and its customers, it's not directly dependent on the volatile price of commodities like oil and gas.

This Canadian giant is less cyclical than its upstream peers.

For example, 98% of the company's anticipated 2023 EBITDA is anchored by regulated assets or long-term take-or-pay contracts. Within this, approximately 51% falls under the category of take-or-pay plus, indicating that these assets are backed by extended agreements featuring inflation protection and cost-sharing provisions.

Enbridge Inc.

A recent development, the new mainline tolling settlement, adds to this by introducing a minimum Return on Equity ("ROE") floor.

Furthermore, about 47% of the EBITDA is characterized by low risk, resembling utility-like stability with minimal variability.

But wait, there's more!

As I already briefly highlighted, Enbridge's strength lies in its ability to sidestep significant commodity exposure and volume risk, a factor that fortifies its low-risk business model.

This model is similar to that of a utility company, and it empowers Enbridge to carry a slightly higher leverage ratio compared to its pure midstream counterparts.

Bear in mind that when cash flows are more predictable, companies are allowed by credit agencies and debtholders to take on more debt. This is not the case when dealing with companies that are prone to volatile income.

95% of ENB customers hold an investment-grade rating.

80% of its EBITDA comes from assets that have built-in inflation protection mechanisms, serving as a safeguard against the impact of escalating costs.

Hence, the company has a BBB+ credit rating, which is one step below the A-range. It has a 4.5x net leverage ratio.

Having said all of this, the company may be slow growing, but growth is looking good.

Enbridge Remains In A Great Spot

Enbridge is expanding as it's using favorable energy industry developments to build a larger footprint in key areas.

For example, in the gas transmission sector, ENB is taking significant steps to expand its presence and capacity.

The company has finalized the acquisition of the 35 Bcf Tres Palacios gas storage facility, enhancing its LNG support capabilities along the Gulf Coast. Expansion plans for the facility, including up to 6.5 Bcf capacity increase, are underway to meet growing demand.

ENB's US Gulf Coast strategy involves advancing the Rio Bravo Pipeline project, set to provide all feedstock gas to the Rio Grande LNG terminal. The project is progressing, with expected commercial operations starting in 2026.

Enbridge Inc.

Moreover, ENB aims to boost its market share in the Gulf Coast's LNG export capacity, targeting an increase from 15% to about 30% by 2030, which is something that attracts my interest, as I'm very bullish on the future of LNG exports.

Adding to that, ENB anticipates robust customer growth in its gas distribution business, driven by population expansion in Ontario. The company is on track to add over 42,000 new customers.

Enbridge Inc.

The company has also confirmed its financial guidance for 2023, expecting strong utilization and operational performance in all sectors. Although there may be minor headwinds in the third quarter due to a lower Mainline toll effective July 1 and increased financing costs from higher interest rates, the company remains optimistic about its future prospects.

I'm very pleased with these comments as global economic growth slowing has not forced the company to cut its guidance, which supports its resilience.

Enbridge Inc.

Having said all of this, the company has a favorable medium-term outlook, as it expects to grow EBITDA by 5% per year until 2025.

Over the medium term, we expect to grow EBITDA by about 5% per year by incorporating conventional infrastructure investments as well as finding lower carbon opportunities throughout the business. Sustainably returning capital to shareholders is also a key part of our value proposition, and we expect that to continue in the future.

Enbridge Inc.

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

New York-listed Enbridge shares are down 8% year-to-date and 22% below their 2022 highs.

While I do not disagree with a lower valuation premium in light of sticky inflation and elevated interest rates, an 11.3x NTM EBITDA valuation multiple is too cheap. When adding that the company is working its way to a 10% free cash flow yield, I believe that more upside is warranted.

Data by YCharts

The current consensus price target is $45 (NY-listed shares), which is 25% above the current price.

I agree with that.

While I'm currently not expanding my portfolio with high-yield investments, I will be buying ENB shares for portfolios that I manage/advise - especially for income-focused investors.

I truly believe that Enbridge's 7% yield is one of the best high yields on the market.

Takeaway

Enbridge presents a compelling opportunity for income-focused investors seeking reliable dividend income. In light of challenging times for retirement savings, Enbridge stands out with its steadily increasing 7% yield and a track record of dividend growth.

The company's financial conservatism and focus on free cash flow make its dividend safe and sustainable.

Furthermore, Enbridge's low-risk business model, supported by regulated assets and long-term contracts, reduces commodity exposure and provides stability.

The company's expansion plans in key areas, such as the gas transmission sector and LNG export capacity, contribute to a favorable medium-term outlook, with EBITDA expected to grow by 5% per year until 2025.

Considering the current undervaluation and a consensus price target of 25% above the current price, Enbridge offers an attractive opportunity for income investors looking for high-yield investments.

Reasons To Be Bullish