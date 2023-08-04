Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

YPF Sociedad Anónima: A Speculative Trend Play With Record Profits, Low Multiples, And Deleveraging

Aug. 04, 2023 5:29 PM ETYPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)
Mitchell Rosenthal profile picture
Mitchell Rosenthal
149 Followers

Summary

  • YPF's net margin is at a record high since 2014, while net debt has fallen 36% to $6.31b.
  • The company's P/S, P/B, and EV/EBITDA multiples are all near their lowest levels since 2014.
  • YPF's refinery processing levels recently reached a 13-year high, and shale oil and gas production grew 31% and 9% YoY.
  • Despite risks such as Argentina’s history of economic instability and the potential for import/export restrictions, YPF’s strong financials and upward price momentum present an opportunity for investors.
Oil pumps at the horizon.

Torsten Asmus

Key Points

  • Net margin (LTM) is at a record high since 2014, while net debt (quarterly) peaked in Q4-2018 and has fallen 36% to a level of $6.31b.

  • The firm’s P/S, P/B, and EV/EBITDA multiples are all close to record lows since

This article was written by

Mitchell Rosenthal profile picture
Mitchell Rosenthal
149 Followers
Mitch considers price action (trends), long-term fundamentals, relative valuations, insider buying/selling, and macro factors to find interesting long and short ideas. He has a Master of Quantitative Finance from the University of Maryland. For more of his observations, visit his blog: https://watchingrisk.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.