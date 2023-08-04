Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CubeSmart (CUBE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 4:35 PM ETCubeSmart (CUBE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.35K Followers

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Josh Schutzer - Vice President of Finance

Chris Marr - President & Chief Executive Officer

Tim Martin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Samir Khanal - Evercore

Jeff Spector - Bank of America

Keegan Carl - Wolfe Research

Spenser Allaway - Green Street

Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo

Hong Zhang - JPMorgan

Ki Bin Kim - Truist

Operator

Good morning, and afternoon ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CubeSmart Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At his time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Also note that the call is being recorded on Friday, August 4, 2023.

And I would like to turn the conference over to Josh Schutzer, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead sir.

Josh Schutzer

Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning everyone. Welcome to CubeSmart's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Participants on today's call include, Chris Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Martin, Chief Financial Officer.

Our prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session. In addition to our earnings release, which was issued yesterday evening, supplemental operating and financial data is available under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cubesmart.com. The company's remarks will include certain forward-looking statements regarding earnings and strategy that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The risks and factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are provided in documents the company furnishes to or files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Form

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.