Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: Talk About Robust

Aug. 04, 2023 5:51 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)4 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The original AT&T Inc. guidance holds just like management has been stating all along.
  • The market finds management guidance more believable because this time there is cash flow improvement to back up management guidance.
  • Cash flow and earnings are likely to grow far in excess of revenues as the refocusing and optimization efforts continue.
  • Cash flow should improve significantly in the next fiscal year just from a lack of legacy obligations.
  • The lead cable issue was addressed long before it became headline news.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

AT&T Advises Its Over 200,000 Workforce To Work From Home, As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Ronald Martinez

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) just reiterated for the umpteenth time that the original guidance is still on track. But the second quarter report actually backed up what management was stating in the eyes of the

I analyze oil and gas companies, related companies, and AT&T in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.21K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualification.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

d
deadhead213
Today, 6:19 PM
Premium
Comments (5.26K)
Thank You for a very informative article..Conceivably, we’re looking at a 18-22 ps within 2024. Lots of hurdles, to yet overcome, but, I think, they will do it. But, some of you might be right with $T diving into the abyss. Either way, I’m staying long.
b
bill711ams
Today, 6:09 PM
Comments (68)
The same old BS,maybe take a look when it is 10-11 with new managemnt.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 6:13 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (40.29K)
@bill711ams Then you may as well not even consider it. The management that is there will be there a while as you have a new CEO.
m
mudgee1
Today, 6:30 PM
Comments (852)
@Long Player Stankey is 3 years new. He has been there over 25 years before as Chief Strategy and Development. As chief he convinced the board and CEO (his mentor) to acquire and divest DTV and TWB for a $200b loss over 5 years. As for operating and financial performance and guidance T has not has a good batting average. Like and astute income investors will wait for changes at the top before going long on T.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.