Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First Hawaiian: Earnings Outlook Softens, But The Dividend Looks Sound

Aug. 04, 2023 5:54 PM ETFirst Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB)
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.03K Followers

Summary

  • First Hawaiian shares have been caught up in the wider regional bank sell-off and are currently down around 20% YTD.
  • Although the deposit base is resilient, higher funding costs and a weak growth outlook are nonetheless resulting in a soft near-term earnings outlook.
  • The current dividend yield is now over 5%. Even if FY24 EPS declines around 15% versus FY22 levels, the payout ratio isn't heading much above 60%.
Colorful Sunset Tantalus Lookout Downtown Honolulu Hawaii

bpperry/iStock via Getty Images

This is an uncomfortable period for regional bank stocks, with earnings coming under pressure from higher funding costs, yield curve inversion and weakening demand for credit. Connected to this, and although not exactly an 'unknown' prior to the sell-off, unrealized losses on the industry's investment securities pile

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.03K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FHB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.