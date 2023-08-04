The Labor Market Won't Give The Federal Reserve A Break

GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the July jobs report, which reported a softer than expected 187,000 job gain last month. While investors may have cheered the jobs number as an indication of a soft landing, several other indicators in the jobs report showed the status quo of a tight labor market still holding in place, starting with the decline in the unemployment rate to 3.5%, far below the Federal Reserve’s 2023 target.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

The U6 rate, which is the broadest measure of unemployment in the economy, dipped 0.2% to 6.7% in July after rising by just as much in June. The hope that an increase in discouraged workers would hold and show softening in the labor market did not happen as the U6U3 spread also dropped 0.1% to 3.2%, which is only 0.2% off the lowest levels of the business cycle.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

In addition to a decline in discouraged workers, the average length of unemployment declined for the second consecutive month to 20.6 weeks. While the average length of unemployment remains higher than where it was at the beginning of the year, these levels are still abnormal and were only seen a couple of times in the previous business cycle. The number of workers unemployed over 27 weeks also remained near all-time lows at 1.16 million. The bottom line is that newly unemployed workers are finding new jobs faster than ever, demonstrating that the labor market is still not close to normal.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Perhaps the most disappointing news in the labor market did not come from today’s report, but the job openings report for June, which was released earlier this week. While the report is a month late, and it showed a slight drop in job openings in June, the larger drop in the number of unemployed means that the labor shortage worsened in June to 3.625 million more openings than unemployed vs. 3.519 million in May.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

While the labor force participation rate continues to remain below pre-pandemic levels, it does not mean that working age individuals aren’t pulling their weight. Labor force participation among 25- to 54-year-olds remains at or above pre-COVID levels, while 20-24 and 55+ remain well below. The reality of our situation is that when the pandemic hit, many 55 and over workers retired and left the work force. After two years of rampant wage growth, few have returned, signaling a bad omen for the future.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Bureau of Labor Statistics

While a strong labor market is typically good for the economy, it’s important to note that labor availability ties directly into inflation and price stability. In fact, the year-over-year changes in average hourly earnings and the core inflation rate have moved in close tandem over the past several months. This is another source of concern as the increase in average hourly earnings year-over-year ticked up to 4.8% in July, after only one month of increases in the prior 15 months. Should earnings growth continue to accelerate further, the Fed’s job to control prices will become more difficult.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

If the Federal Reserve is looking for relief to justify a pause in interest rates, it will not be coming from the labor market. The number of job openings related to the total number of unemployed persons remains at unprecedented levels, and the quick turnaround of the unemployed shows that the labor market is yearning for more workers. It's beginning to become evident that several months of near zero job growth may be required to bring the labor market to equilibrium.