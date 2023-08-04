Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 6:12 PM ETPlaya Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Hymel - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Bruce Wardinski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

Patrick Scholes - Truist

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Tyler Batory - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Playa Hotels & Resorts Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Hymel. Please go ahead.

Ryan Hymel

Thank you very much, Jason. Good morning, everyone, and welcome again to Playa Hotels & Resorts Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind participants that many of our comments today will be considered forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from what has been communicated.

Forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today and the company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. For discussion of some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ, please review the Risk Factors section of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which we filed with the SEC last night.

We've updated our Investor Relations website at investors.playaresorts.com with the company's recent releases. In addition, reconciliations to GAAP of the non-GAAP financial measures we will discuss on this call were included in yesterday's press release. On today's call, Bruce Wardinski, Playa's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will provide comments on the second quarter demand trends and key operational highlights.

