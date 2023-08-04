Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 6:24 PM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)
SA Transcripts
Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Angela Bitting - SVP, Corporate Affairs and EGS Officer

Dr. Emily Leproust - CEO and Co-Founder

Jim Thorburn - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners

Luke Sergott - Barclays

Steven Mah - TD Cowen

Catherine Schulte - Baird

Rachel Vatnsdal - JP Morgan

Matt Larew - William Blair

Sung-Ji Nam - Scotiabank

Operator

Welcome to the Twist Bioscience’s Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Angela Bitting, SVP of Corporate Affairs and EGS Officer. Please go ahead.

Angela Bitting

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I would like to thank all of you for joining us today for Twist Bioscience’s conference call to review our fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results and business progress. We issued our financial results release this morning, which is available at our website at www.twistbioscience.com.

With me on today’s call are Dr. Emily Leproust, CEO and Co-Founder of Twist; and Jim Thorburn, CFO of Twist. Emily will begin with a review of our recent progress on Twist businesses. Jim will report on our financial and operational performance. Emily will come back to discuss our upcoming milestones and directions. And then, we’ll open the call for questions. We would ask that you limit your questions to a maximum of two and then re-queue as a courtesy to others on the call.

As a reminder, this call is being recorded. The audio portion will be archived in

