Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 6:38 PM ETGuild Holdings Company (GHLD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.35K Followers

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Terry Schmidt - Chief Executive Officer

David Neylan - President & Chief Operating Officer

Amber Kramer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derek Sommers - Jefferies

Melissa Wedel - JPMorgan

Giuliano Bologna - Compass Point

Brian Violino - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Guild Holdings Company Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that comments on this conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the company's expected operating and financial performance for future periods and industry trends. These statements are based on the company's current expectations. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and other factors that are described in greater detail under the section titled Risk Factors in our Form 10-K and 10-Q and in other reports filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally today's remarks will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release furnished today with the SEC and are also available on Guild's Investor Relations website.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Terry Schmidt. Terry?

Terry Schmidt

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I am very pleased

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.