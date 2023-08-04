Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKBY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.35K Followers

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTCPK:AMKBY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vincent Clerc – Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Jany – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cristian Nedelcu – UBS

Muneeba Kayani – Bank of America

Alexia Dogani – Barclays

Dan Togo Jensen – Carnegie Investment Bank

Sam Bland – JPMorgan

Ulrik Bak – SEB

Omar Nokta – Jefferies

Lars Heindorff – Nordea

Sathish Sivakumar – Citi

Dan Togo Jensen – Carnegie Investment

Vincent Clerc

Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today as we present the Second Quarter of our 2023 Results. My name is Vincent Clerc. I am the CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk, and I am joined today by our CFO, Patrick Jany. I think we can slip also to the next slides. All right. As we closed the first half year of 2023, I am overall very pleased with the company performance in a very challenging market circumstance, achieving a group revenue of $13 billion this quarter and a robust EBIT margin of 12.4%. The volume and rate environment has developed as anticipated with inventory destocking continuing to be the primary driver for lower volumes, which could be felt in the performance of all our segments. A strong cost focus in ocean and terminal, in particular our caution the top line impacts and supported our bottom line performance.

In logistics and services, the impact of this normalization process was felt stronger than we had anticipated, resulting in growth below our expectations and higher cost, a transitionary situation we are in the process of correcting. While the first half year has developed essentially in line with our expectations, we do not see any sign of an expected volume rebound in the second part of the year. We are therefore reducing our

