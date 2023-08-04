Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 7:57 PM ETBanco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), BBDO
Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Firetti - Business Controller and Market Relations Director

Cassiano Scarpelli - EVP and CFO

Octavio de Lazari - CEO

Ivan Gontijo - CEO, Insurance Group

Conference Call Participants

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan

Bernardo Guttmann - XP

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs

Daniel Vaz - Credit Suisse

Rafael Frade - Citi Group

Mario Pierry - Bank of America

Thiago Batista - UBS

Juan Recalde - Scotiabank

Eduardo Rosman - PTG

Pedro Leduc - Itaú

Renato Meloni - Autonomous

Carlos Gomez - HSBC

Nicolas Rivea - Bank of America

Carlos Firetti

Hello, good morning everyone. Welcome to our Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Video Conference. Thank you very much for your participation. In the opening part of the event, our President, Octavio will present the Bank's results. Then, we will have the question-and-answer session. The presentation and other materials are available for download on our Investor Relations' website. [Operator Instructions]

The presentation will be in Portuguese with simultaneous interpretation into English. Audio language can be selected directly from the window you are watching. You can also choose audio always in Portuguese even when questions are asked in English.

And now I'll turn the floor over to Octavio, who will begin our presentation of results. We'll meet again later in the Q&A section, see you soon.

Octavio de Lazari

Thank you, Firetti. Good day everyone. Thank you for joining us on our earnings video conference. We start our presentation with highlights for the period. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was R$4.5 billion, a rise of 5.6% versus the previous quarter, within our expectations. As we've stated over the past few quarters, the recovery process will be gradual.

Our Basel ratio posted a 34

