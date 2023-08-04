Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Swiss Re AG (SSREF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 8:06 PM ETSwiss Re AG (SSREF), SSREY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.36K Followers

Swiss Re AG (OTCPK:SSREF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christian Mumenthaler - Group Chief Executive Officer

John Dacey - Group Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Bohun - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

Kamran Hossain - JPMorgan

Ivan Bokhmat - Barclays

Freya Kong - Bank of America

Tryfonas Spyrou - Berenberg

William Hardcastle - UBS

Derald Goh - RBC Capital Markets

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Ashik Musaddi - Morgan Stanley

Sourabh Kulkarni - Societe Generale

Thomas Fossard - HSBC

Operator

Good morning or good afternoon. Welcome to Swiss Re's Half-Year 2023 Results Conference Call. Please note today's recorded conference is being recorded.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Christian Mumenthaler, Group CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Christian Mumenthaler

Thank you very much and good morning, good afternoon, and good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining our call. I'm here with John Dacey, our Group CFO and Thomas Bohun, our Head of Investor Relations to talk you through the half-year results.

As usual, I will make a few remarks at the beginning, which tried to summarize a little bit my view on the results before we opened up for Q&A. So we are reporting a solid H1 results today, which put us, let's say, in line to achieve our $3 billion net income target for 2023, which continues to be our top priority. There's two main structural factors helping us vis-a-vis the previous years, of course, the first one is interest rate, so the increase in interest rate is very, very significant. So the asset side is contributing much more than it was in the past.

While at the same time, the negative effects of this phase, which was the inflation which we put

