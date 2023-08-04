Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.36K Followers

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carolina Senna - Superintendent, IR

Reynaldo Passanezi Filho - CEO

Leonardo George de Magalhaes - CFO

Thadeu Carneiro da Silva - Chief Generation and Transmission officer

Marco da Camino Ancona Lopez Soligo - Chief Participation Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andre Sampaio - Santander

Marcelo Sa - Itau

Daniel Travitzky - Safra Bank

Operator

[Starts Abruptly] Earnings Video Conference Call. We inform that this video conference is being recorded and will be available at the company's [indiscernible] website, where you will find the company's presentation. Should you need simultaneous interpreting, the feature is available by clicking on the globe icon located on the bottom of the screen using interpretation and then the language of your choice, Portuguese or English. If you choose to follow the call in English, you can also select mute original audio.

Now, I would like to turn the floor over to Carolina Senna, Investor Relations, Superintendent. Please, Ms. Senna, you may proceed.

Carolina Senna

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Carolina Senna. I'm Cemig's Investor Relations Superintendent. We now start Cemig's second quarter 2023 earnings call and webcast with the following executives: Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, CEO; Leonardo George de Magalhaes, CFO and IR Officer; Marco da Camino Ancona Lopez Soligo, Chief Participation Officer; Marney Tadeu Antunes, Chief Distribution Officer; and Thadeu Carneiro da Silva, Chief Generation and Transmission officer.

For the initial remarks, I turn the floor over to our CEO, Reynaldo Filho.

Reynaldo Passanezi Filho

Good afternoon, everyone. Once again, it is a pleasure to be here, bringing to you the results of another quarter. And these keep being sound and consistent results, as you can see in this first slide, I can say that this is our main message. The company is effectively in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.