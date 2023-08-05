Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

State Bank of India ADR (SBKJY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 1:21 AM ETState Bank of India ADR (SBKJY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.36K Followers

State Bank of India ADR (OTCPK:SBKJY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sanjay Kapoor - General Manager, Performance Planning

Dinesh Khara - Chairman

Shri Setty - Managing Director, International Banking, Global Markets and Technology

Alok Kumar Choudhary - Managing Director, Retail Business and Operations

Saloni Narayan - Deputy Managing Director, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Ashok Ajmera - Ajcon Global

Anand Dama - Emkay Global

Siddhant Dand - Goodwill

Sameer Bhise - JM Financial

Kunal Shah - Citi

Rati Pandit - Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities

Vishal Goyal - UBS

Param Subramanian - Nomura

Nitin Aggarwal - Motilal Oswal

Hardik Shah - Goldman Sachs

Sanjay Kapoor

Yes, good evening, everyone. May I request Chairman sir, MDs and DMD Finance to come on stage, please. So, good evening once again and Namaste, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Sanjay Kapoor and I am the General Manager, Performance Planning and Review Department of the bank.

On the occasion of the declaration of the results of Q1 FY ‘24 of the bank, it gives me immense pleasure to welcome the analysts, investors and our colleagues for an in-person meeting. I also extend a warm welcome to the analysts, investors and colleagues who have joined this presentation through our live webcast.

We have with us on this stage, our Chairman, Shri Dinesh Khara at the center, our Managing Director, International Banking, Global Markets and Technology, Shri C.S. Setty; our Managing Director, Retail Business and Operations; Shri Alok Kumar Choudhary; our Deputy Managing Director of Finance, Smt. Saloni Narayan.

Our Deputy Managing Directors heading various verticals and Managing Directors of our subsidiaries are seated in the first row of this hall. We are also joined by Chief General Managers of different verticals and business groups. To carry forward the proceedings, I request our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.