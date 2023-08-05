Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grab Is Showing Inelastic Demand In A Moat-Discovering Phase: Path To Profitability

Aug. 05, 2023 2:45 AM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)
Made Easy - Finance profile picture
Made Easy - Finance
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • Grab's cost-cutting and optimization policies not only improved profitability but also revealed a certain degree of moat, inelastic demand, the incentive spending efficiencies.
  • Although Grab can reach breakeven and profitability via cost-cutting, Grab still has to grow to justify its currently $14.5bn market cap.
  • Grab is a buy below $4.30 as it could be in a classic accumulation phase.
Man running on the mountain road towards new goals in 2023. New Year 2023 with new ambitions, challenge, plans, goals and visions.

Galeanu Mihai

Introduction

So far we've covered Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) 7 times since 2021. Throughout our 7 theses, there was a common theme: "Grab's Leadership Equated To Its Willingness To Spend". Our verdict was that Grab had to keep spending cash on

This article was written by

Made Easy - Finance profile picture
Made Easy - Finance
1.74K Followers
Thesis | Price Targets | Analytics | NewslettersMade Easy Finance provides methodological price targets and actionables on growth tech stocks and cryptos.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GRAB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.