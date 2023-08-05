Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SMIN: Best ETF To Buy India For Long Term Growth

Summary

  • India could be a good option for international diversification, as it offers a low correlation with the U.S. and is less dependent on a weak dollar and strong commodities.
  • Despite being considered an emerging market, India has a well-established legal system and a large English-speaking population, which gives it a head start in interactions with free market democracies.
  • Since 1991, India has seen an average GDP growth of 6-7%, double that of the U.S., making it an attractive investment option.

india flag

visual7

Designation as an emerging market implies that a country is at a predictable stage of development, but most emerging market countries are more complicated than that. The reason emerging markets are worth the trouble is that they are where the

I am a retired professor, a retired investment adviser, and currently a private investor and full-time tennis pro. I bought my first stock in a custodial account in 1958. I am a student of history, particularly military and economic/market history. The intellectual passions of my retirement years have been markets, mathematics, and quantum theory. Recently I have found myself reading book after book on the thoughts and feelings of animals, and I believe they are subtly influencing some of my views. I have a cat I like a lot. I like to travel. I served in Vietnam.

Comments (5)

p
phyllisquirk
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (2.12K)
india also has a legal court system inherited/developed under british rule way back....so there is some system for justice etc. @Owen213 no, you're not. the cooler
e
energyguy921
Today, 9:20 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.19K)
“bottoms up capitalist approach rather than a top down command economy,”

I found that concept very interesting and concur

Which way is the USA headed?
e
energyguy921
Today, 9:17 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.19K)
One of the best contributors on SA!
F
Fearful greedy and broke
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (1.49K)
@energyguy921 I agree.
Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 9:05 AM
Premium
Comments (741)
looks great but I'm late to the party
