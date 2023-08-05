visual7

Designation as an emerging market implies that a country is at a predictable stage of development, but most emerging market countries are more complicated than that. The reason emerging markets are worth the trouble is that they are where the growth is. Since the late 1980s emerging markets in the aggregate have outperformed all other global sectors including the United States. They got there, be it said, in a bumpy path but it is telling that their leadership at the present moment comes after more than a decade of miserable underperformance.

On June 22 Goldman Sachs published this assessment projecting where various global markets were likely to go by 2030, 2050, and 2075. The U.S, currently makes up 42% of global market cap while emerging markets as currently defined make up 27%. By 2030 these two numbers will converge at 35%. If you are wondering how emerging markets figure to catch up, a big part of it is the fact that emerging markets are currently dirt cheap at around 10 times earnings while the U.S. market is expensive at well over 20. This GMO bar chart of relative valuations as of June 30 coincidentally covers the 7 years to 2030 and projects the 7% annualized advantage in emerging market return. Normalization in valuations should be enough to make the U.S. and merging market capitalizations converge.

GMO

Courtesy GMO

Seven years is a short period in the grand scheme of things, especially if you are my age (almost 79), and while there is a high probability that global valuations ultimately revert to the mean there are no guarantees that they stick to your personal schedule. Goldman Sachs believes that emerging markets will continue to pull away from the rest of the world reaching 47% in 2050 (compared to 27% for the U.S.) and 55% by 2075 (compared to 22% for the U.S.). My oldest grandchild will then be slightly younger than I am now, so I have a strong incentive to think like a young person while adding to my portfolio. A great investment for me would work well in the next 5-7 years but also have very good long term prospects.

Economic growth over the long term is the sum of population growth and growth in GDP per capita. Not all emerging countries have ideal population growth but most have the potential for decades of improving standards of living. The good/bad news for investors is that emerging markets have been out of favor for a decade and a half with their share prices growing by less than 1% annually. That's bad news if you owned them in any size over that period but it may be very good news if you are looking to buy them right now. U.S. tech stocks and emerging markets stocks have a strongly negative correlation. That should be no surprise as they are the world's two leading growth engines (emerging markets have led overall since the late 1980s) draw their growth from very different sources. Emerging market stocks and cutting edge tech leadership tend to flip every five to ten years. Here's a bar chart of the first two decades of the 21st Century.

GMO

Courtesy GMO

The great bugbear hanging over emerging markets is the dollar. A rising dollar makes most emerging markets stocks go down. A falling dollar makes emerging markets go up. As an example, on the above bar chart the dollar was moving sharply down from the top left to the middle and then turned around to move bumpily upward from bottom center to upper right. The impact the dollar has on commodity prices can be helpful or devastating. At the moment the dollar looks to be in the process of turning down. The index of emerging market currencies made a 52-week high this month. This augurs well for emerging markets.

What Makes For A Good Emerging Market Investment?

All things considered an ideal emerging market country would have a balanced economy with no dependence on commodity prices. in fact, it should not be dependent upon any one particular element of its economy. Emerging market investors should be aware of the so-called "resource curse" in which a single abundant resource often leads to corruption and does little to build an overall economy or improve the standard of living of the populace. That rising standard of living is much of what makes emerging countries a good investment. It also helps both populace and investors to have in place a generally democratic government which is friendly to the capitalist economic approach and governs for the broad benefit of its population.

Here's a check list for emerging market investing:

A good emerging market investment should not be dependent on a single commodity or commodities in general.

A good emerging market ETF should have a track record of outperforming along with solid reasons to think that this performance will continue for years and ideally decades.

A good emerging market investment should have government policies which support growth and are designed to improve the economic status of the population as a whole rather than a few chosen winners.

The per capita GDP of the population should start with a low base but good prospects for steady improvement.

Domestic growth is important; a good emerging market investment should not be dependent on other countries.

A good emerging market investment should chug along steadily with few wild swings deriving from global economic events or shifts in national economic policies.

Summing up, the best emerging market investments make their returns from growth in the country as a whole with any particular focus on sectors related to that goal such as consumption and infrastructure.

On April 19 I published this analysis of the Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) entitled "Emerging Markets Are Hated So Much It May Be Time To Buy." The Freedom 100 Index ETF is organized on the basis of these democratic principles including basic freedoms, a bottoms up capitalist approach rather than a top down command economy, the rule of law, and property rights. FRDM has performed nicely since I wrote that article and until a recent decline in Momentum was rated a Buy on the SA Quant system. The criteria provided by the Freedom 100 are a good start, but the presence of freedom's virtues is distributed unevenly. Most emerging markets are a little weak in one or two areas and it might be helpful at some point to work out a point system something like the one SA uses for its Quant Rankings. One should keep in mind that the Freedom criteria can be stretched a bit in one direction or the other.

India is omitted from the Freedom 100, somewhat capriciously in my view. Its major flaws involve cronyism and corruption in the past history of its largest companies and accusations that it does not deal properly with its minorities. While there is undeniably some substance in these issues they do not in my opinion rise to the level of requiring India's omission from the list of countries with a basic democratic framework including the rule of law, property rights, and fundamental human freedoms. Thus I put forward the case for India as he single best emerging market in which to invest.

India Has Great Demographics And Many English Speakers

India starts with several advantages. It just passed China to become the most populous country in the world. The rounded number is about 1.43 billion. That's great news for India investors, and the even better news is that India has a very young population (median age of 29 versus 38 in the U.S. which by no means has one of the older populations). Population growth is a strong predictor of economic growth and will not peak in India until 2050. It's no coincidence that this is also the projected year of India's maximum growth in the Goldman study. To see more details you can have a look at this New York Times article dated July 25 which shows China, Russia, and Europe shrinking while the large ball representing India grows larger and larger. The Times, by the way, provided the population article for free. The U.S. is doing okay demographically while Western Europe and the U.K. look dreadful as do Russia and China. This is one reason to tilt your European exposure toward zero, ditto Russia and China, while looking to India and its terrific demographic advantage.

India also benefits from having the world's largest population of English speakers after the United States. While India has no official language (with 22 languages used by various groups), about a quarter of a billion Indians speak English. That's a little under half the number who speak Hindi. English is thus a very important language for business both locally and in foreign transactions. English also gives India a head start in interactions with free market democracies. Speaking English enables Indians to travel through countries with about 30% of the world's population without needing to cope with a language they don't know.

India's greatest current advantage lies in the fact that it is not China. While its colonial history is similar and its recovery after achieving independence was similar in some respects the past few decades have seen India diverge from China in ways that predict a better future. You can quibble about aspects of Indian democracy but people who live under actual authoritarian regimes have a miserable present and an unpromising future. No reasonable person would call India authoritarian. It's a country people go to rather than running from. Almost every day there is a new article about companies moving outsourcing production from China to India - the new term is "Friendsourcing." This week the headliner was Foxconn.

The Modi Visit

The most interesting thing about Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to the United States was how carefully it was scripted - with one notable exception. A carefully put together 58-paragraph summary is worth taking the five or ten minutes to read (Google Joint Statement From The United States and India). It deals with important technology and military matters as well as ecology and space. China is not mentioned, of course, but is always present as subtext. One clear message is that the United States has turned a corner on China which is now seen mostly as a potential enemy in a new Cold War.

India benefits from this as discussed above and despite no rhetorical help on the Ukraine-Russia war is in the process of knocking down the percentage of weapons sourced from Russia from a historical 75% to a current 45% and falling. Though not included in the text, facts like this accord perfectly with the tone of the Joint Statement. The U.S. and India have already become allies and pledge to become closer. Its shift away from Russia in military sourcing is also part of the tone in which both countries, and especially the U.S., care more about substance and action than rhetoric.

The one public sour note came at the joint press conference when PM Modi was asked a question by Pakistani-American Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui about lack of human rights for religious minorities in India. The question appeared to take Modi off guard and he admitted he was "surprised" before answering that India respected its minorities and "had democracy in its DNA." Many Op-Ed pieces followed Siddiqui's line of criticism of Modi's treatment of India's Islamic minority (15%) in particular and one went so far as to say that India was not and could never be a U.S. ally.

The guest list for the state dinner held for Modi demonstrated the ease with which executives of Indian origin have advanced in large U.S. corporations. CEOs Sundar Pichai of Alphabet (GOOG), Satya Nadella of Microsoft (MSFT), and Raj Subramaniam of FedEx (FDX) - all three born in India - were among honored guests at Modi's White House state dinner along with Apple's (AAPL) Tim Cook.

The relationship between the Indian people and the American people has often been stronger than the relationship between their two governments, a situation in which the view of the people ultimately prevails as for example, the feelings of people in Poland and other Eastern Bloc countries during the Cold War. Of the 452 thousand H-1B Visas issued to foreign workers 73% toto Indians. Here's the way H-1B Visa eligibility is described:

A valid job offer from a U.S. employer for a role that requires specialty knowledge...Your employer must show that there is a lack of qualified U.S. applicants for the role."

There's controversy as some American workers have complained that they were dismissed only to be replaced immediately by highly skilled but less expensive Indians. I'll leave the resolution of that to the courts. What it shows is how smoothly well-educated and English-speaking Indians move between the two countries.

India's Stock Market Is Pricey, But Maybe Justifiably So

The Indian stock market is expensive. The Price/Earnings ratio of India's major indexes is around 24, about the same as that of the S&P 500. That's highly unusual as most emerging markets sell at a steep discount with current P/Es around 10. India got expensive the old fashioned way. Over the past dozen years earnings kept going up while price earnings ratios went up even faster. That's what has led the S&P 500 to its 24 P/E. That Goldman Sachs study shows that about half the the stocks on the Indian market have been ten baggers over the first to decades of the 21st century. They got to their present valuation the same way the S&P 500 did as earnings grew while stock prices rose even faster than earnings. Long term country charts show the U.S. and India at or near the top. Is that justified?

My most recent article examining the case for Growth versus Value included a section on the one great advantage of growth. Steady, persistent, and rapid growth, quite simply, can enable growth stocks to quickly outrun the problem of high valuation. The longer the growth is sustained the the more willing an investor should be to pay up a bit. The same thing is true of countries, as the case of China demonstrated in its heroic years of hyper growth.High growth in a country like India should in fact have better prospects for continuing long term growth than the growth of an individual fast growing company. You can tease the reasons out of the chart below following 13 emerging market countries from 2015 through 2022. the chart was put together by Matthews Asia primarily to demonstrate the variability of leadership but there is an underlying pattern worth thinking about. First glance at it, and then I'l put forward an observation.

Matthew Asia

India led all foreign markets over the period covered. Note, however, that it was never the number one country in any give year, and in only two years did it come in below the upper 40%. This performance is similar to that of Taiwan which also did well almost every year though never #1. One might call the performances of both Taiwan and India "steady" as Taiwan is a tech-driven economy led by Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and thus more or less immune to bad economic events while India benefits from a broadly diversified economy very domestic in its orientation and driven by the steady growth in population and increase in per capita GDP. It isn't purely a matter of size; China did miserably.

On the other hand Brazil and Saudi Arabia were the number one countries twice each but both had a number of very bad years. The obvious explanation is that both Brazil and Saudi Arabia have unbalanced economies highly dependent on commodity exports. Both are hostage to commodity prices which are beyond their control as well as the volume of demand. Their economies tend to boom or bust.

The above chart, in short, points out the advantage of an economy built like India's, very much domestic in its makeup and with steady growth that depends largely on the growth and rising living standard of its population. Such an economy is durable and can be expected to keep growing at the present rate for a very extended period.

Which Is Cheaper: The U.S. Or India?

Is India's growth rate fast enough to justify a 24 P/E. India's average growth since 1991 has been 6-7%, less than China in its glory days but about double the long term average of U.S. GDP growth. Taking that into account, India should sell at a long term growth premium rather than an emerging market discount and lts 24 P/E likely presents much better value than the same P/E of about 24 in the U.S. For the shorter term the overall growth expectation for this year is 1 to 1 1/2%. For India it is just above 6%. That's a nice head start for the long term.

The 54% of Indian companies were ten baggers or better over the past two decades place it in a virtual tie with Australia. Listed among the reasons were high profit margins and return on equity. With 6-7% GDP growth forecast for next year, corporate earnings are projected to grow about 15%. That would drop next year's P/E close to 20. A second year of that kind of growth would drop the aggregate P/E into clear bargain territory. Will the economy and corporate earnings achieve that? There are risks, but there's no visible reason that India's growth has to slow. We are happy to buy Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) on the same premise and its worth bearing in mind that a single growing company is much more vulnerable to a single event than a country with a 1.4 billion population.

It should be mentioned that the starting point in price for those two decades of ten-bagger growth was highly favorable. The two global lows afforded by the dot.com and MBS crashes certainly helped. From its current P/E India is unlikely to benefit from P/E expansion as it did over the past decade, a problem the U.S. market shares. With double the GDP average growth rate and triple the probable earnings growth rate of the U.S. India should do much better than the U.S. in absorbing some decline in valuation and is probably the best global bet on growth.

What makes continuing and sustained growth in India so probable is the underlying improvement in living standards of its large and growing population. According to a recent UN report by the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative India had moved up on the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index by lifting 415 billion Indians out of poverty between 2005 and 2021, an accomplishment barely visible from day to day but astonishing when seen in a longer term perspective. Now announcements are made almost daily as large American manufacturers move outsourcing from China to India, suggesting an immediate bump upward for several years. Most important is that India's growth is primarily contained within its own borders supported by energy supplied by Middle Eastern countries with which India has established good relationships. The short version is that India has assured future growth thanks to its excellent demographics, efficient open market policies, and potential for continuing upgrades in standard of living across all levels of its population. For U.S. investors it's just a matter of choosing the best vehicles for buying this growth.

What's The Best ETF For Buying India?

What's the best way to own India? It's important to remember that India isn't China. The way to own China in its glory days was through its information technology sector which at one point dominated the cap weighted Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund (VWO) as well as the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG). You could buy Alibaba (BABA) as I once did and tell yourself that it's the next Amazon (AMZN) but with a much bigger market. That worked for a while, then came apart as the Chinese leadership set out to destroy its own innovative entrepreneurs. The majority of emerging market ETFs reflect the dependence of the emerging world on commodities. This is exactly what you don't want when buying India. You just buy India as a whole in the simplest and broadest form available. India has beaten the broad emerging market indexes so far in 2023 by over 6%.

Domestic consumption and infrastructure are the two themes that stand out. Foreign businesses seeking to diversify their supply chains with a friendly nation will provide an additional kicker to both of these themes for the next few years. The upcoming moves to India are already stimulative as infrastructure is being built to accommodate them. The case for rising domestic consumption includes the growing buying power of the 415 billion who emerged from poverty in the past fifteen years as well as the portion of the population now higher on the income scale and who are graduating to middle class status.

The best comparison is not to China or any other emerging market country but to the United States in the 1920s and again in the 1950s when relatively mundane products and a few major new things like wide car ownership, air travel, radio, television and fast food franchises made for rapid growth and changes in the economy. Mundane products and services have a solid future in India. It's important to remember, however, that India also has major tech companies which provide balance in its sectors. The question of how to participate in India's growth comes down to three approaches represented by the following three ETFs:

iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA). This is the most liquid India ETF by far with a market cap of almost $6 billion. It contains 120 holdings and is organized on the same cap-weighted basis as the S&P 500 so that rising companies will rise automatically in its portfolio. Its average P/E is about 25.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF ( BATS: SMIN

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund ETF (EPI). Organized by an earnings weighted index means that its position weightings are scaled to total earnings. It can go anywhere with respect to market cap size. It contains 420 holdings and has about 1 billion in assets under management

Here's a chart of the top five sector holdings of each ETF in order of size:

Holdings INDA SMIN EPI 1. Financials 26% Industrials 23% Materials 23% 2, Technology 14% Financials 17% Energy 18% 3. Energy 13% Materials 16% Financials 16% 4. Consumer Cyclicals 11% Consumer Cyclicals 12% Technology 11% 5. Consumer Defensive 10% Health Care 10% Utilities 9% P/E 25 Average P/E 21 Average P/E 15 Average P/E Click to enlarge

The relative size of various sectors tells an interesting and somewhat counterintuitive story about Indian markets and the Indian economy. Technology is obviously dominated by large cap companies as is energy. Consumer companies appear to be too expensive for WisdomTree's fundamental index despite being major beneficiaries of India's long term rapid growth. Materials, industrials, and financials tend to grow with the overall economy, include companies of various sizes. In India matching the overall economy is a good thing. And these basic companies are cheap. Health care is a sector of relatively small companies which grow with the population.

The ten year chart below confirms and amplifies many of the arguments above and comes up with a somewhat counterintuitive result. Note that the bottom two lines of green and pink imposed in lockstep are the comprehensive emerging market ETFs, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG):

Data by YCharts

The first thing that jumps off the chart is that all three Indian ETFs have left emerging markets as a whole in the dust. Over the past ten years emerging markets as a whole have flat-lined while the three Indian ETFs have gained 212%, 117%, and 85% respectively. After reading up to this point you should not be surprised although it is one of the more striking facts about global markets which has somehow remained obscure. One possible reason for this is the fact that when leading country performances have been put on a chart the winner has been the United States with its overpowering tech performance. India has won the generally unrecognized silver medal. As an investor the question to ask is whether India's performance has been a quirk of the past ten years. I see no obvious reason why that should be the case, and this whole article presents my reasoning. I think India may lead for the next few decades.

The second thing to note is that while all three India ETFs beat the Vanguard and iShare total emerging market indexes the iShares India Small Cap ETF had almost double the return of the WisdomTree fundamental approach and both trounced the third place large cap iShares ETF. Why should this be the case? After a hard look at the sector weightings above and the individual stocks listed in the top ten I did a careful reading of the Wikipedia histories of the large conglomerates such as Reliance (India's largest company), Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services. To varying degrees all the larger conglomerates and IT companies came with controversies such as cronyism, stock manipulation, accounting irregularities, tax evasion, etc - the usual suspects similar to those used by America's Robber Barons Jay Gould, Jim Fisk, etc., whose activities afflicted major American companies from the Grant Presidency until about 1900. None of these deplorable behaviors kept the U.S. from having the strongest growth in the world over that period.

The outperformance of the iShares MSCI India Small Cap ETF wasn't a matter of what it owned but what its small cap mandate assured that it didn't own. What you don't own is an overlooked advantage in many portfolios. The Seeking Alpha Quant System seems to agree, rating SMIN as a BUY. It is ranked number 5 of 415 Equity ETFs and number 1 of the sub-class of Equity India ETFs. Its only low individual scores were a D+ on its expense ratio of .74, which is actually pretty good for an international small cap equity ETF, and an F for paying a small .08 dividend. Few investors would look at India for a dividend.

Buy India Small Caps (SMIN)

Nothing is happening in India that is likely to make it a bad investment. It has a democratic heritage and its growing economy will continue to accomplish good things for its population as it continues to pull ground on Western democracies. Its politics will probably continue to generate a bit of noise but there is usually underlying stability in a country with a growth rate like India's. Its rise will serve to offset the power of China and limit the power of Russia, a clear benefit to itself, the U.S., and the world. Considering these issues from a broad perspective I have no problem owning India.

My preferred choice of ETF is the iShares MSCI India Small Cap ETF (SMIN) which has been the best performer in the past and should continue to be in the future. Its expense ratio is fine, its market cap of $368M is adequate, and its sponsorship by iShares is a solid guarantee. One of its most important advantages is that its small cap focus prevents it from owning the large cap conglomerates which have little growth and have been prone to cronyism and scandals involving poor governance.

Add a bit of the other ETFs above if you wish. The best reason to do so has to do with with the fact that India has a large number of promising start-ups of unicorn size ($1 billion) and if a few of them took off rapidly after IPOs the cap weighted structure of INDA would cause them to rise automatically to higher weightings much as it does in the S&P 500. As for EPI. it you are a fundamentals oriented investor it's well managed and the cheapest.