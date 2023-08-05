Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 2:19 AM ETRE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.36K Followers

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Schulz - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Stephen Joyce - Chief Executive Officer

Karri Callahan - Chief Financial Officer

Ward Morrison - President and Chief Executive Officer, Motto Mortgage and Wemlo

Nick Bailey - President and Chief Executive Officer, RE/MAX, LLC

Conference Call Participants

Ryan McKeveny - Zelman & Associates

John Campbell - Stephens

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Operator

good morning, and welcome to the RE/MAX Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Chris, and I'll be facilitating the audio portion of today's call.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Andy Schulz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Schulz?

Andy Schulz

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to RE/MAX Holdings' second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.remaxholdings.com for all earnings related materials, and to access the live webcast and the replay of the call today. If you are participating through the webcast, please note that you will need to advance the slides as we move through the presentation.

Turning to Slide 2, our prepared remarks and answers to your questions on today's call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include those related to agent count, franchise sales and open offices, financial measures and outlook, brand expansion, competition, technology, housing and mortgage market conditions, capital allocation, dividends, share repurchases, strategic and operational plans, and business models.

Forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates. RE/MAX Holdings assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. These are discussed in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.