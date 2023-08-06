Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PIMCO's PTY Is Rebounding And Still Yielding Near 10%

Summary

  • Shares of PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund hit their lowest point since the pandemic, but have since appreciated by 28.62% and 18.03% YTD.
  • The tightening of the Fed and declining rates in 2024 could lead to an inflow of capital into PTY and other high-yielding CEFs.
  • PTY has a strong track record of generating income, making it an attractive investment for income investors.
Shares of the PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) fell to its lowest point since the pandemic, reaching $11.25 per share. After bottoming in the Fall of 2022, shares of PTY have appreciated by 28.62% and have appreciated by 18.03% YTD. Since I wrote my

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.09K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTY, AAPL, KO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Dividend Miner profile picture
Dividend Miner
Today, 9:51 AM
Premium
Comments (16)
Thank you for another excellent article @Steven Fiorillo! I have a few questions:

1) Why go with PTY when PIMCO also has other CEFs like PDI, which I have held onto for a few years. In the early days I watched it drop, but kept getting my dividends. Now it looks good.

2) Is income from a CEF considered qualified by the IRS for tax purposes?

3) What are your thoughts about having one of these (PTY or PDI) in a retirement account? Seems to me that the nice income could help cover the RMD when it's time for the distributions.

Best to All!
S
Sane Man
Today, 9:37 AM
Premium
Comments (1.04K)
People panic and sell CEFs and never see the true effect of years long compounding. Yes, the last 2 years have been horrible for CEFs that employ leverage due to rising rates. Even buy/write non-leveraged ones have for the most part taken a hit except for a few outliers such as BUI. However, when I see my cumulative loss alongside the unrealized loss I see how quickly one can catch up and surpass the break even point. Special dividends, if done at a lower cost really help with the average cost and then you get a boost from reinvesting those shares too!
cm schwab profile picture
cm schwab
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (754)
PTY has been one of my better performing CEF's as I drip the dividends, the only issue is the Premium.
Loophole69 profile picture
Loophole69
Today, 9:08 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.2K)
"PTY has bounced off the bottom, but there could still be some more room left for it to run " I sure hope so since I am still down 12%, not including dividends received.
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
Today, 9:54 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.62K)
@Loophole69 I hope so also
