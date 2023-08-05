Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2023 3:57 AM ETColumbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.36K Followers

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Deborah Pawlowski - Head of Investor Relations

David Wilson - President and CEO

Gregory Rustowicz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Lee Jagoda - CJS Securities

Steve Ferazani - Sidoti

Walter Liptak - Seaport Research

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Columbus McKinnon Corporation First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Deborah Pawlowski, Head of Investor Relations for Columbus McKinnon. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Deborah Pawlowski

Thank you, Keith, and good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Columbus McKinnon. Joining me here for our financial results conference call are David Wilson, President and CEO; and Greg Rustowicz, Chief Financial Officer.

You should have a copy of the first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results, which we released earlier this morning. We have slides as well that will accompany our conversation today. Both the slides and release are available on our website at investors.cmco.com. David and Greg are going to provide their formal remarks. After which we will open the line for questions.

But right now if you will just turn to Slide 2 in the deck, I will review the Safe Harbor statement. You should be aware that we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal discussion, as well as during the Q&A session. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today. These risks

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.