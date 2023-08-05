BDC Weekly Review: Direct Loan Borrower Lifeline Options

Darren415

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the last week of July.

Market Action

It was another terrific week for BDCs with a 2% return. Over July, the sector generated a 7% total return.

Systematic Income

July was the second strong month in a row for the sector.

Systematic Income

BDCs have moved decisively upward, closing in on a double-digit total return since the start of 2022 - a great result for investors in what otherwise has been a difficult market environment.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

Although recession appears to have gone from a sure thing to a toss-up, many investors continue to worry about the potential increase in default rates and losses in BDC portfolios. In this section we take a look at a number of ways that BDCs can deal with deteriorating holdings and how that contrasts with bank loans.

Both public (i.e. bank and syndicate-originated) and private / direct borrowers will often tap their cash positions as well as any undrawn facilities in order to support their operations when their liquidity position deteriorates.

However, apart from this basic similarity there are significant differences between public and private borrowers. First, the nature of incentives across public and private markets is different. For instance, players in public loans don't often share the same incentives for a given company's health. In fact, many players in public credit such as those with long CDS positions, want the company to fail.

There have even been instances of hedge funds providing sweeteners to a company to declare bankruptcy and other instances of debt holders freezing out other minority holders, leaving them worse off. These cross-cutting incentives don't exist to the same extent in private credit where there is often a single or only a handful of lenders for a given company who want it to do well.

This also makes it easier to solve coordination problems to help the borrower climb out of a hole. Because there could be hundreds of bank loan holders, coordinating between each other to figure out how to best help a borrower is impossible. Even if it's clear what needs to be done one or a handful of lenders will not help the company as it would provide a free benefit to all the other lenders - a kind of market failure in public lending.

In private credit, on the other hand, it is much easier to assist the borrower because there is typically one or a handful of lenders for each borrower. In fact many BDCs have industry and restructuring specialists on staff to help borrowers through a tough patch.

Apart from the incentives and coordination differences there are other factors that can help private lenders achieve a better result over their public lending counterparts. This includes relying on the sponsor to help the borrower, either through equity infusion, a merger or other ways.

Finally, private lenders can easily toggle the loan to payment-in-kind or PIK where the interest is added back on to the loan principal. This gives the borrower some breathing space and can alleviate a cash crunch.

Finally, the loan can also be easily restructured into equity though this often comes at the cost of a write-down as well. However, it also holds out the possibility of total returns over and above the original position if the borrower succeeds in the end.

Overall, private borrowers are typically in a better position to work out of a difficult period as it's easier for lenders and sponsors to help them through a difficult environment.

Market Commentary

Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) kicked off BDC earnings. The numbers were pretty good. NAV rose by 0.7% while core income rose by a penny. Recall that ARCC is a relatively equity heavy BDC so as we highlighted earlier, given the decent run up in public stocks over Q2, there was a good chance of an increase in the NAV and that’s what appears to have happened.

GAAP income fell however that was due to the formulaic increase in incentive fees. The company declared the same $0.48 dividend. Fee income rose slightly but remained subdued due to a low level of dealmaking. Coverage ticked higher and is now 121% which gives it plenty of cushion if / when the Fed cuts rates. Non-accruals ticked lower from a restructuring which also generated some realized losses.

Stance And Takeaways

We expect BDC earnings to come in pretty strong given the rally in markets over Q2 and a further rise in net income due to rising short-term rates. If valuations come along for the ride and move above their historic average level we will continue to pare down our exposure to the sector while waiting for better entry points.