Wall Street Week: August Pros And Cons

Summary

  • With a "risk-on" setting, T.A.R.A hasn't mattered, and that has added to the Bullish backdrop.
  • The U.S. credit downgrade is justified and way overdue.
  • While CONs still outnumber PROs, the Bullish "technical patterns" trump many of the negatives.
  • Global manufacturing remains in contraction.
Blackboard - Pros vs Cons

Gwengoat/iStock via Getty Images

"Every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute." - William Feather

The S&P 500 has gained roughly 9% since the last time I published the Equity Market Pros and Cons report on

Is this a "pause" in the uptrend or a sign that this was just a BEAR market rally? 

Now ask yourself a simple question;

“Are you ready?

Comments (4)

theWayissimple1111 profile picture
theWayissimple1111
Today, 8:11 AM
Comments (568)
Excellent summary...thank you. The idea that Chinese Climate Policy will actually hinge on real cost-benefit analysis is absolutely novel in today's world! If only the Western Climate Cult had that kind of common sense.
diroha profile picture
diroha
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (4.49K)
Europe worries me, their economies are barely crawling. It worries me because we have detoured to follow the same path as Europe. The main reason our economy is outperforming their's right now is because of the huge fiscal spend. This ballast from DC is about to reach it's tipping point. It either crowds out the private sector, which would be a negative overall or by the beginning of 2024 the Fed acquiesces and lowers rates and resumes QE. In 7 months all of the RRP sitting on the Fed balance sheet will have moved to actual treasuries not the surrogate of RRP. At his point money to finance the deficit going forward is either going to have to be shifted from some other asset or it gets monetized. If they resort to monetization then a second round of inflation begins.
There are Treasury financings this week with the 10yr ($38B) being auctioned on Wednesday and $23B of 30's on Thursday. My guess is that since there is a dearth of 10 and 30 year tradable paper the auctions will go extremely well, so if there is a selloff ahead of time positioning long could be a really good trade.
One last thing, the days of raising prices on many consumer items just because they can is over. Volumes can only trend negative for so long before the bottom line is affected. From Pepsi to Blooming brands companies have increased margins by raising prices way beyond their experienced inflation in COGS. The latest entry in this sweepstakes are the hotels. Thank the Fed and DC for this gift to US corporations.
Positive perceptions of the economy have reached an optimistic peak IMO.
m
mnewbie
Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (242)
Taking a moment to thank you again for your weekly wisdom. As for my current perspective, I’m “sitting and waiting” as you suggest, but also trimming the excesses (unfortunately including Amazon pre-earnings!) and soon to trim the few remaining “spec’s” (PLTR) as I raise cash. GLTA. M
n
nodivnobuy
Today, 7:28 AM
Comments (429)
Another good write up thanks.

Regarding Fitch, apparently telling the truth is controversial. (Something you know well!)
