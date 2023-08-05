Gwengoat/iStock via Getty Images

"Every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute." - William Feather

The S&P 500 has gained roughly 9% since the last time I published the Equity Market Pros and Cons report on May 5th. At the end of April, investors were still quite bearish even though market internals and technicals looked bullish, and the looming debt ceiling "crisis" was one of the big worries along with regional bank stress and a too-tight Fed.

It has only been a couple of months, but the debt ceiling debate already feels like ages ago. As we've seen many times over the years, if it's a question of following what the market is telling us versus near-term headline concerns or what economists or strategists are predicting, we need to take the side of the market every time. There was a hint of a change in the market that was spotted in May, leading to a shift in how we were going to proceed as the year unfolded. That change in sentiment has morphed into something more meaningful and kicked off a BEAR to BULL reversal in the major indices, and most of the underlying sectors. It further reinforced the strategy that was adopted as the market began its turn in May. The Q3 forecast highlighted a "laggards" to leaders" theme that has just started to unfold.

As we close out July and set sail into August we'll revisit the PROs and CONS that appear today.

This time around there are some very BIG surprises on the list presented today. The standout on the PRO side is the trend reversal resulting in the current BULL market backdrop. If you a "trend" follower, that alone trumps just about every CON on the list.

On the CON side, the T.A.R.A. argument hasn't mattered at all, and that has added to the glass half full Bullish sentiment. "Valuations" have entered the CON side along with "Earnings forecasts". In a Bullish backdrop, investors will stretch valuations, and they can be extended for a while. The Earnings forecast is the one factor to watch. It is a fluid situation that can change quickly. At the end of the day that will control what happens next.

All of these issues were discussed in great detail during Daily and Weekly updates for the Savvy Investor marketplace members. The MACRO scene is THE starting point for any investment strategy, and that is where I start to highlight what really matters to navigate the markets successfully.

The Week On Wall Street

The final day of trading in July opened the week, and investors moved the indices higher at the open. From there it was a choppy session that resulted in a 6-point gain for the S&P 500. The other major indices were mixed and the star of the day was Energy as it continued its July rally.

Another sloppy session On Tuesday was followed by a rare event on Wednesday. The indices were rattled as sentiment changed overnight and the finger was pointed at the debt downgrade. In my view, this overbought market didn't need a reason to pull back. But when one came along it "fit" the price action nicely.

The BULLS gave it their best shot at holding the indices together BUT it sure looks like they lost control as the S&P ended the week with four straight losing sessions. All of the major indices finished lower for the week.

THE ECONOMY

In the last week or so we have seen Wall Street Analysts tripping over themselves to upgrade their views of the US economy and forecast a soft landing as opposed to a recession for the US economy. They were blindsided when Fitch downgraded their rating of US debt from AAA to AA+. The rating agency

I heard many well-respected market analysts and economists voice their surprise and then question the downgrade. While I find myself in the minority on this issue, I sometimes wonder what some are looking at. OR do they let their bias cloud their judgment? The rating agency cited the country's deteriorating fiscal position. There is no secret here and arguments to dispute the 'issues' are without merit. Everyone knows it, but only a minority faction wants to acknowledge and address it.

The US Government has piled up a HUGE debt load, and servicing the debt will soon reach 1Trillion dollars in interest payments per year. (currently 600+ billion/yr). The Percentage of debt to GDP has doubled since 2021. The CBO projects that interest will exceed the amount spent on Medicare in 2044 and Social Security in 2050, at which point it will be the largest expense in the federal budget.

It's an unsustainable path and is the reason why I keep harping on and criticizing spending. It is the greatest risk to the US economy. The Fitch downgrade is something that had to be stated. If anything it was way overdue. U.S. fiscal policy is in shambles, and why the debt ceiling negotiations were centered on addressing spending. The "pushback" back then shows the current mindset that exists today in D.C. Investors can only hope this message gets thru to policymakers. From the condemnation that followed the Fitch downgrade, one would seriously doubt it.

Finally, the notion that somehow the 2017 tax cuts are the root of this problem is fiction. Those who wish to read the facts, come to realize that government income in the form of tax receipts moved higher to an eventual record after the cuts were enacted. The problem is and always will be - unnecessary out-of-control spending. Anyone blaming the 2017 corporate tax cuts for our problems is in complete denial of facts.

The US debt downgrade should theoretically cause higher interest rates, as we saw back in 2011, and the bond market reacted the same way in the immediate aftermath. The 10-year Treasury traded at the highest level (4.19%) since November. From a longer-term perspective, if the charts of the 10-year and 30-year US Treasury yields were stocks, technicians would likely be bullish.

Having said that, I seriously doubt the market reaction now will rise to the same level it did in 2011. The more serious problem isn't about what happens today. Unless there are significant changes in U.S. policy, this will affect the MACRO scene for years to come.

MANUFACTURING

US Manufacturing PMI Index moved to 49.0 in July, up from 46.3 in June, to signal a further but slower downturn in operating conditions at US goods producers. The deterioration was the third in as many months, albeit the weakest in this period of decline.

Construction spending roughly tracked estimates, with a 0.5% June gain and small upward revisions that included big public and nonresidential construction boosts and small new construction hikes, but big downward home improvement bumps. Construction spending looks poised for an 8.4% growth pace in Q3, after rates of 7.4% in Q2 and 12.1% in Q1.

SERVICES

The final S&P Global US Services PMI Business Activity Index posted 52.3 at the start of the third quarter, down from 54.4 in June. The latest data signaled a modest and slower expansion in business activity at service providers. The rate of growth was the softest since February and weaker than the long-run series average. Nonetheless, greater output was attributed to a sustained increase in new orders and continued demand from existing customers.

ISM services index fell 1.2 points to 52.7 in July following the 3.6 point jump to 53.9 in June. However, this is the seventh straight month of expansion. The components were mixed. One notable data point. Prices paid rose 2.7 points to 56.8, erasing the -2.1 point decline to 54.1. That could signal the drop in inflation has stalled. June factory orders climbed 2.3%, close to expectations, following the 0.4% gain in May. This is the biggest monthly pop since January 2021. The 4.7% surge in advanced durable goods orders was revised down slightly to 4.6%. Transportation orders climbed 12.0% following the 4.2% May jump.

EMPLOYMENT

JOLTS (Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) slid 34k to 9,582k in June after plunging -704k to 9,616k (was 9,824k) in May. It's down from the 12,027k record peak from March 2022 and is the lowest since April 2021. There are still 1.6 jobs available for every unemployed job looker. The JOLTS rate was steady at 5.8%. Every major component declined. Hirings tumbled 326k to 5,90k. The hire rate fell to 3.8% from 4.0% and is the lowest since April 2020.

There are plenty of Jobs and wages are increasing. I hope the message becomes clear - There is no need to "juice" the consumer with more stimulus. We've seen enough damage already. The employment picture demonstrates the student loan forgiveness plan was another mistake.

The Global Scene

Manufacturing PMIs were released overnight and they continue to show contraction in all areas except India.

The U.K.

Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 45.3 in July, it's lowest reading in the year-so-far and joint weakest since May 2020. The PMI has remained at a sub-50.0 level - signaling a deterioration in operating conditions - in each of the past 12 months.

EUROZONE

Manufacturing PMI at 42.7 (Jun: 43.4). 38-month low

Manufacturing PMI Output Index at 42.7 (Jun: 44.2). 38-month low - Prices of goods leaving eurozone factory gates reduced to the greatest extent since September 2009.

CHINA

The Caixin China Purchasing Managers' Inde fell from 50.5 in June to 49.2 in July and thereby signaling a deterioration in overall business conditions. Though only marginal, it marked the first PMI reading below 50.0 for three months.

INDIA

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 57.7 in July, broadly in line with the reading of 57.8 in June. The index signaled a further substantial improvement in the health of the sector. Business conditions have now strengthened in each of the past 25 months

Japan

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index - fell slightly from 49.8 in June to 49.6 in July. That signaled marginal deterioration in the overall health of the Japanese manufacturing sector.

CANADA

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted below the 50.0 no-change mark for a third month running in July. However, rising to 49.6, from 48.8 in June, the headline index pointed to the slowest deterioration in operating conditions in the current contractionary sequence.

"Services" PMIs were reported as well, and similar to Manufacturing results it's a tale of two worlds.

Economic struggles in this part of the globe.

The U.K.

At 51.5 in July, the UK Services PMI Business Activity Index was down from 53.7 in June and the lowest in the current phase of expansion that began in February. The index has signaled a loss of momentum for business activity growth in each of the past three months. Companies reporting a rise in output typically linked this to resilient household spending on travel and leisure services. However, many survey respondents also commented on headwinds from subdued business and consumer confidence, which resulted in slower progress with converting sales opportunities.

EUROZONE

HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI Output Index rolled in at 48.6 (Jun: 49.9). An 8-month low.

HCOB Eurozone Services PMI Business Activity Index at 50.9 (Jun: 52.0). An 6-month low.

Eurozone economy slows; price pressures cool but stay services-driven

BUT A totally different scene in this part of the world.

CHINA

The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index posted 54.1 at the start of the third quarter, up from June's five-month low of 53.9. The reading pointed to an expansion of business activity across China's service economy for the seventh straight month, with the rate of growth solid overall. That said, the upturn was softer than seen on average over the first half of the year.

INDIA

Rising from 58.5 in June to 62.3 in July, the S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index signaled the sharpest increase in output since June 2010. The upturn was largely attributed to demand strength and new business gains.

JAPAN

The au Jibun Bank Japan Services Business Activity Index posted 53.8 in July, down slightly from 54.0 in June. The reading signaled an eleventh consecutive improvement in activity across the Japanese service sector, though the rate of growth eased to the slowest since January. Firms commonly attributed the uplift to increased sales

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

While the rest of the world barrels ahead with climate initiatives that dismiss cost and effectiveness, China has made its goals perfectly clear. They will proceed at their own pace while focusing on energy security.

Xi Jinping has made it perfectly clear that China is on its own carbon reduction path.

China's commitments are unswerving, but the path towards the goals as well as the manner, pace and intensity of efforts to achieve them should and must be determined by the country itself, rather than swayed by others."

Ma Jun, director of the Chinese Institute for Public and Environmental Affairs;

While China's renewable energy is increasing, China has approved more coal projects recently, due to complex geopolitical changes, as China has shifted its focus to energy security.

Those that control energy sources, are at the top of the "food chain" and will dominate the global economy. It is also perfectly clear the U.S. has cast aside its once-dominating position on energy independence. Over time, that can only have negative MACRO economic implications.

The facts speak for themselves as the race to spend trillions on "climate initiatives" continues. U.S. carbon emissions are the lowest per capita they have been in the last 60 years.

carbon Emissions (www.gapminder.org/)

We've already discussed the impact of the debt load. With Trillions more being added for what some say will produce negligible results I let everyone draw their own conclusion as to the ramifications of such additional spending.

TAXES

IRELAND

The country is rarely a topic of discussion regarding the global economy. Of course, its geographic size has a lot to do with that. However, not many know that Ireland has economic growth that is the envy of the globe. Their economy is the best-kept secret in the investing world

The primary reason- is a low corporate tax rate.

Ireland TAX (www.taxsummaries.pwc.com/ireland/corporate/taxes-on-corporate-income)

And it has been at this level since 2002.

When I keep harping on a low tax backdrop, (especially corporate taxes) there is a reason for my madness. A healthy corporate backdrop that doesn't handcuff the business world will ALWAYS produce growth. Corporate America is under attack and if policymakers have their way the shackles return.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

The reversal noted on the DAILY chart of the S&P 500 could be signaling an intermediate top. The onus is on the BULLS now to retake momentum. If the BEARS can keep the weakness we saw this week going the "top" call will look better and better.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.com)

I wouldn't be shocked to see downside momentum pick up next week in an attempt to test the next support zone. The pullback many were looking for is here. Now the unanswered question is, How deep will this drawdown be?

INVESTMENT BACKDROP

We're now well past the halfway point of a year that most investors would prefer never to end. That's a big shift in the way sentiment was to start out the year, but while things are far from perfect, the backdrop looks a lot less ominous now than it did at the start of the year. That's both a good thing and a bad thing. It's good because no one wants runaway inflation or a recession. The bad news is that it's becoming a much more widely accepted view, and when everyone starts to travel the same road, it's time to look around and double-check the scene.

Q3 is underway and the month of July is in the books it was another sea of "green". The NASDAQ Composite, Nasdaq 100, and the S&P 500 have now posted 5 straight months of gains. The Q3 strategy called for renewed interest in the laggards - particularly Energy, Financials, Healthcare, and Small caps.

As we go thru the results, we'll see that plan started off well in July.

July Performance (www.seekingalpha.com/checkout?service_id=mp_1232)

All of the major indices posted nice gains, while the Dow Transport Index was the leader gaining 7% for the month. That brings this "catch-up trade" to a 2-month gain of 20%. Another first-half laggard, the Russell 2000 small caps (IWM) outperformed the other major indices rallying 6%. It's noteworthy that Small-cap Value (AVUV) rallied 8+% in July. For the second month in a row, the S&P "equal weight index" (RSP) slightly outperformed the traditional S&P 500.

WTI Crude posted its best month since January '22 and the Energy sector (XLE) reflected that with a 7.7% gain. The sub-sectors of Energy, the Explorers (XOP), and Oil Services (IEZ) were the big winners in the month with respective gains of 11% and 19% respectively.

The Financials followed up June's 6% gain with a 4.75% rally in June as its comeback continues. Healthcare was the one area that didn't get my memo about rebounding as it continues to disappoint. The group was flat adding 1% in July.

Bonds were the only asset that is tracked which lost money in July.

YEAR to DATE

It has been a BIG rebound year for stocks. We have double-digit gains for the S&P, NASDAQ, and Dow Transports. Tech remains the clear YTD leader and the DJIA is the laggard with only a 7.2% gain this year.

YTD Performance (www.seekingalpha.com/checkout?service_id=mp_1232)

At the sector level, Tech, Consumer Discretionary, and Communications services have posted gaudy results. The winner is the sub-sector of technology, Semiconductors with a 53% YTD gain. I note the metals are having a decent year, but Energy, Health care, and Utilities are still in the red.

Bonds continue to be a serial underperformer this year, while the metals are showing respectable gains.

The PRESENT

Those results are in the rearview mirror, and now investors are witnessing a change in the calendar bringing with it a more cautious mood. The first week of trading in the month ended with four losing sessions in a row. The weakness hasn't just been confined to US stocks either as most global benchmarks were all down on the month. Stocks in Europe have been especially weak.

SMALL CAPS (IWM)

Small Caps are holding below resistance BUT the DAILY chart is indicative that we might finally get a breakout. I note that selling periods have been very light so far and there has been no real confirmation that a top has been made. So we will need to see more selling before we can assume that this short sideways move is anything more than just a temporary pause. A breakout above the August 2022 and February 2023 highs would be another big hurdle cleared by the market.

The small caps remaining within the same trading range they've been in over the past year is one of the hangups for saying that it is full steam ahead. Since they have been laggards, I picked the sector to turn things around and be an outperformer in Q3.

What's HOT and What's NOT

The "Median Stock" as measured by the Value Line Geometric Index looks somewhat similar to the Russell 2000. As this index better represents the "median" stock in the market than the other major averages, the small caps are more represented and their lack of breakout is holding back the $XVG compared to something like the S&P 500 or even the Wilshire 5000.

So while there is still some recovery needed for the "average" stock, there is plenty of other participation to confirm this uptrend.

SECTORS

ENERGY

The Energy ETF (XLE) continues to rebound as this laggard is back to being a leader. The sector is now back above all three short-term trend lines and the weekly winning streak is now at four. THE BULLISH case calls for the group to build a base at these levels before an attempt to get back to the upper trend of the trading range.

While oil prices are still down about 5% year-to-date, they are well off their lows, recently trading in a $70-80/Bbl range. WTI traded at $82.25 on Friday. This past week brought confirmation that global oil demand remains quite resilient, notwithstanding the macroeconomic headwinds. In 2Q23, global demand was a record 101.4 million barrels per day, with year-over-year growth at 2.9%, faster than 1Q growth of 1.1%.

With global growth forecasts staying more resilient than what was originally forecast, growth is expected to remain above 2% in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, on the supply side of the equation, Saudi Arabia is following through on its promised discipline, with 2Q production at the lowest level since 2021. Putting all of the pieces together, the global oil market was essentially balanced in 2Q. My view is the market could tilt into undersupplied status-in other words, inventories drawing down-in the second half, hence my belief is prices can stay at or just above these levels. There is an outside chance that WTI could also spike from these levels.

POLICY

As a side note, the US took 165 million barrels out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and to date, nothing has been replaced. The plan to start replacing reserves has been scrapped as it is apparent the US squandered an opportunity to start replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The administration has now withdrawn its latest offer to buy 6 million barrels.

The reason, prices have moved from the mid $60s per barrel to around $80. Despite the push to alternate Energy sources, OIL will still provide the bulk of the globe's energy needs for a lot longer than some want to believe, and the US is left vulnerable with the "reserve" at 40-year lows.

Given the present "Energy" policy in effect, the story isn't going to get any better. With the rush to get into energy alternatives and the push to abandon fossil fuels, the US has lost any control it had over the price of Oil. The Saudis do and they decided to announce a 3-month extension to the extra 1 million barrel per day cut, adding more pressure on the "supply" side of the equation.

NATURAL GAS

The Nat Gas ETF (UNG) has flatlined and it continues to re-test lows and trade in a very narrow range.

FINANCIALS

A good rally had the Financial ETF (XLF) targeting the February highs until this week's general market pullback. A late-week rally at support keeps the mini-rally in place.

The fact that XLF is now back in a LONG-TERM BULL trend (above the 20-month MA) gives me a little more confidence in the entire sector. The ETF barely posted its first MONTHLY close above this LT trend line since April 2022. It's hardly a strong breakout but it might be the start of a bigger move. Let's just call Financials a "wait and see" sector.

COMMODITIES

Gold (GLD), Silver, (SLV), suffered price weakness this week while Uranium (URA) recorded back-to-back modest weekly gains.

The GOLD ETF (GLD) hovers near the top end of its trading range, as it decides if it's ready to mount another challenge to test a very difficult resistance zone.

SILVER (SLV) is in the same pattern and it could go in either direction in the days ahead. I've been more aggressive trading the Silver ETF taking quick gains when available while maintaining the CORE position. I'm looking for further weakness to initiate another "LONG" trade.

URANIUM (URA) has rallied nicely in July and looks to be in consolidation mode. The last "add" was at a support level and I'm hopeful the ETF can break past minor resistance and add to a profitable trade. Similar to SLV, I maintain a CORE position while I also 'trade' this ETF.

HEALTHCARE

The story has been the same for a while - Sideways. The group (XLV) is closer to the top of the range than the bottom, but here again, I can see a minor near-term rounding top formation. The BULLS would like to see the ETF hold near these levels and use the April highs as a floor rather than a ceiling. Another "wait and see" sector.

BIOTECH

The Biotech sector (XBI) came off of the May lows in a nice fashion and this week it's back at those lows as the roller coaster ride continues. I continue to favor the group, but have to say we can "flip a coin" to decide what comes next. That seems to be the case with most of the sectors today.

INDUSTRIALS

"Quality at a reasonable price" has started to pick up momentum and outperform Growth. Another recent breakout has catapulted the sector (XLI) to new all-time highs in the process. The General market decline looks to have slowed if not snuffed out the rally, as short-term support was broken this week.

The sector is presenting a rare opportunity to add quality holdings that are not extended. While they can be considered "boring", my most recent playbook additions both yield 5.4%, and their technical patterns suggest more upside ahead.

TECHNOLOGY

Semiconductors Sub-Sector

It's a breakout". "No, it's a FALSE breakout", and now the chart presents more questions as the FIRST support level was violated this week. The semiconductor ETF (SOXX) established another recovery High on Monday and on Friday successfully tested a secondary support level. While more weakness or sideways action would not be surprising, there is nothing BEARISH in the semiconductor ETF charts. The trend is UP.

INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

It's been a frustrating ride, but the Chinese Internet ETF (KWEB) has posted a mini-breakout of its trading range. We have seen a tug of war between the BULLS that believe China will eventually want to ease restrictions on Big tech, and the BEARS that are not convinced that will ever happen.

The break portends a move to the next resistance at $35. I continue to HOLD my position and added more shares on Tuesday at $29.70.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Investors often worry about what happens if there is so little to worry about. It's an example of how we can easily get wrapped up in the market backdrop to the point of making it counterproductive. With earnings coming in at a healthy clip, central banks getting out of the way, supply chains and inflation normalizing, growth steady, and banks chugging along despite a panic earlier this year, it's as if there's not a cloud in the sky. Just as markets so often see their best gains when they climb a wall of worry, the lack of topics to get worked up about can't help but make a contrarian nervous.

When we get market moves that are strong in either direction, the typical investor reaction is to start looking for a catalyst that could end the short-term trend. It's a nice 'exercise' but it is usually an exercise in futility. Events like the Fitch rating downgrade will come out of the blue and we can't prepare for them. Even if this causes near-term angst, it's another example of something that is out of our control.

Savvy Investors do not attempt to outguess the market. Instead, they "Relax and go with the flow". It's time to just 'sit', and WAIT for the next EPS report or the much-awaited pullback to give them a chance to make the next move.

Patience, Young Grasshopper. Patience.

