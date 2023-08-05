peakSTOCK/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX), a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company, specializes in developing and delivering treatments for rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. They recently received FDA accelerated approval for their lead product, sparsentan, targeting specific kidney disorders, and are also working on other treatments, including genetic disorders. Their efforts include expanding their pipeline and ensuring patient access and support.

In my previous analysis of Travere Therapeutics, I highlighted their progress, including Filspari's accelerated approval and a $200 million public offering. I noted concerns that could slow initial sales and affect stock performance, such as the lack of long-term data on Filspari's efficacy and safety. These uncertainties led me to downgrade my recommendation from "Buy" to "Hold." The upcoming PROTECT study results could be a turning point, and if concerns are addressed, a reevaluation of Travere's investment potential might be warranted. Investors were advised to exercise caution and closely monitor developments. Since my rating downgrade, TVTX trades 27% in the red.

The following article analyzes Travere Therapeutics' Q2 earnings, highlighting growth from FDA accelerated approval of Filspari and increased sales, but expressing concerns about financial stability, increased expenses, and uncertainties that led me to maintain a "Hold" recommendation.

Q2 Earnings

Starting with earnings: For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net product sales increased to $57.0 million, up from $51.0 million in 2022, largely due to Filspari's $3.5 million in revenue. Research and development expenses rose to $69.4 million from $59.7 million in 2022, mainly because of the pegtibatinase clinical program and increased staff. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were at $74.0 million, up from $53.0 million, largely due to Filspari-related activities. Other income was $2.0 million, an increase mainly from interest income. Net loss for the quarter was $85.6 million, compared to $67.0 million in 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the company had $491.3 million in cash and equivalents.

Balance Sheet

Travere Therapeutics' balance sheet as of June 30, 2023, demonstrates an overall solid liquidity position. The company's total current assets have increased to $542 million from $486 million at the end of 2022. This improvement is supported by a growth in cash and cash equivalents and marketable debt securities. However, the accumulated deficit has also widened to $1.18 billion from $1.04 billion, indicating an increase in losses. The net loss for the first half of 2023 stands at $171.9 million, reflecting an operating loss and interest expenses. Considering the current liabilities and cash burn rate, there may be a potential need for additional financing in the future to sustain research and development activities and cover the operational expenses, although the existing liquidity seems to provide an immediate cushion.

Valuation, Growth, & Stock Momentum

Seeking Alpha data presents a mixed financial picture for TVTX. Valuation shows a grade of C+ with Price/Book and EV/Sales metrics, while P/E is not measurable. The growth rate in sales shows a promising upward trajectory with an increase of 14.38% to 30.5% from 2023 to 2025, rated B-. However, earnings remain negative with a slight improvement YoY. The momentum [C] has been negative over the last year at -32.17% relative to the S&P 500.

Despite growth in sales, the negative EPS, unprofitable margins, and significant negative returns on equity and assets reveal underlying financial issues. This complex situation needs careful consideration, as the promising sales growth contrasts sharply with poor profitability and market momentum. In my view, for TVTX to outperform the market over the next year, Filspari will need to achieve full approval and bear significant fruit on the market.

Growth Initiatives

Management at Travere Therapeutics is actively pursuing growth through various initiatives:

Filspari (sparsentan) - IgAN: After receiving FDA accelerated approval for Filspari to treat primary IgAN, the company commercialized the product and saw 417 new patient start forms in Q2 2023, with net sales reaching $3.5 million. They presented significant research findings at the 60th ERA Congress and anticipate potential approval in Europe by year-end. Upcoming confirmatory data from the Phase 3 PROTECT Study are expected either later this quarter or early Q4. Sparsentan - FSGS: The company is exploring paths for a supplemental New Drug Application for sparsentan to treat focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in the U.S. Collaborative plans with CSL Vifor aim to determine the potential for treatment of FSGS in Europe. Pegtibatinase (TVT-058) - HCU: Following positive topline results from the Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study, Travere is planning a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for pegtibatinase to treat classical homocystinuria (HCU), expecting to initiate by the end of 2023. Bile Acid Product Portfolio: In July 2023, Travere entered into an agreement to sell its bile acid product portfolio, including Cholbam and Chenodal, to Mirum Pharmaceuticals for up to $445 million, providing additional resources to support their growth initiatives.

My Analysis & Recommendation

Travere Therapeutics' Q2 earnings present a mixed picture that captures both the promise of innovation and potential concerns regarding its financial position. On the promising side, the increased net product sales and the accelerated FDA approval for Filspari demonstrate that Travere's commitment to research, development, and the commercialization of specialized treatments is bearing fruit. The anticipated approval in Europe and the advancements in the development of treatments for other rare diseases underscore the company's forward momentum.

However, alongside these bright prospects, there are areas of concern. The increasing R&D and SG&A expenses, along with the growing net loss, might signal potential financial vulnerabilities. Furthermore, while Filspari revenues are a welcome sight, they are, in my view, unsurprisingly disappointing nearly five months into commercialization. Investors can anticipate only modest Filspari growth until it is granted full approval. Though the sale of the bile acid product portfolio adds liquidity, the widening deficit highlights a trend that may necessitate further financing. This is a significant consideration for investors, as the burn rate and operational losses could impact the company's ability to sustain its momentum.

Given these factors, Travere appears to be at a crucial juncture. The company's growth strategies are showing results, but financial concerns must not be overlooked. The upcoming PROTECT study results and the execution of the new initiatives could serve as critical factors in Travere's long-term success.

In light of these insights, I am inclined to maintain my "Hold" recommendation. While I acknowledge Travere's growth potential, the uncertainties related to financial stability and the need to demonstrate long-term efficacy of Filspari must be resolved before a more bullish stance can be warranted. As such, the scale seems to lean towards the negative in the short-term. In my assessment, the outcome of PROTECT and the subsequent regulatory implications for Filspari are quite uncertain. Although Travere has prospects outside of Filspari for IgAN, PROTECT data figures to be somewhat of a binary event. Therefore, investors should continue to closely monitor Travere's performance and the successful execution of its growth initiatives, as these could provide compelling reasons to reassess this position in the future.